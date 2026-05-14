Crowley Returns For Munster’s Crunch Clash With Lions

Ireland international Jack Crowley comes in as one of five changes to the Munster team for Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship final round showdown with the Fidelity SecureDrive Lions at Thomond Park (kick-off 7.45pm – tickets are available buy here ).

It is a vital fixture for Munster who are sixth in the table, just two points behind the fifth-placed Lions, and who have lost just twice at Thomond Park in the URC this season, to the DHL Stormers in November and Leinster in December.

The winners in Limerick on Saturday night will book their place in the league play-offs, but both sides could qualify for the top eight defending on results elsewhere.

Niall Scannell and John Ryan are included in the matchday squad for what may be their final appearances at Thomond Park. The duo are retiring at the end of the campaign after making huge contributions to Munster Rugby. Scannell has made 210 appearances for Munster and earned 20 Ireland caps with Ryan playing 256 games for his province, earning 24 Ireland caps.

Craig Casey captains Munster at Thomond Park for the first time.

There are five changes to the team that faced Connacht as Seán O’Brien and Jack Crowley come into the backline with Niall Scannell, Jack O’Donoghue and Brian Gleeson starting in the pack.

Mike Haley, Andrew Smith and O’Brien start in the back three with an unchanged centre partnership of Dan Kelly and Alex Nankivell.

Casey and Crowley partner up in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Scannell and Michael Ala’alatoa pack down in the front row with Tom Ahern and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

O’Donoghue, John Hodnett and Gleeson complete the starting XV.

Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley and Ryan provide the front row back-up as Evan O’Connell, Gavin Coombes and Alex Kendellen complete the forward cover.

Academy scrum-half Ben O’Donovan and JJ Hanrahan are the backline replacements.

MUNSTER (v Fidelity SecureDrive Lions): Mike Haley; Andrew Smith, Alex Nankivell, Dan Kelly, Seán O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey (capt); Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Michael Ala’alatoa, Tom Ahern, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Evan O’Connell, Gavin Coombes, Ben O’Donovan, JJ Hanrahan, Alex Kendellen.