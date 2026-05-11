Kilgallen Extends Munster Stay To 2028

Munster Rugby has announced a two-year contract extension for Diarmuid Kilgallen that keeps the winger at the province until at least 2028.

The 25-year-old has scored six tries in 15 Munster appearances since making his debut against the All Blacks XV in November 2024.

He received his first Ireland call-up last summer after a strong debut season with Munster that saw him dot down four times in eight matches, including a two-try performance on his competitive debut away to Northampton Saints in the Investec Champions Cup.

Kilgallen missed the start of the current season due to injury, but has scored two tries in seven appearances so far during the 2025/26 campaign.

A speedy, athletic winger, he started out at Naas RFC before playing schools rugby for Cistercian College Roscrea on the Tipperary-Offaly border.

He joined the Connacht Academy in 2019 and made his debut for the westerners against Munster in 2020, going on to score 12 tries in 23 games before joining Munster on a two-year deal in 2024.