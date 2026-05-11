Navan Bring Van Zyl On Board As New Men’s Head Coach

Navan Rugby Football Club has announced the immediate appointment of Dan van Zyl as head coach of the club’s senior and J1 Men’s teams. Navan will be competing in the Energia All-Ireland League’s new Division 2B regional structure next season.

Former South African international van Zyl comes to Balreask Old on the back of a successful six-year spell in charge of Wicklow, during which they gained promotion to and consolidated their place in Leinster League Division 1A.

He also helped Wicklow to secure qualification for next season’s Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup, and established the club’s first Under-20 Men’s team over the last two seasons, leaving a lasting legacy at Ashtown Lane.

Originally from Pretoria, he rose through the ranks to become a specialist scrum half, standing out in the Currie Cup and Super Rugby, being capped by the Springboks and captaining South Africa ‘A’.

Adding to the pedigree of his playing days, which include deep roots in the All-Ireland League with both Clontarf and County Carlow, van Zyl has over two decades of proven coaching success.

A former Leinster Coach Development Officer, he is a serial winner at club level, leading County Carlow to two Leinster Senior Cups and securing league promotions with Old Wesley, Naas, Dundalk, and Wicklow most recently.

He has also had coaching stints in charge of the Ireland Under-18 Clubs and Ireland Students teams, and Leinster Women, and is co-founder and director of rugby at Rugby Academy Ireland.

Van Zyl replaces Navan’s outgoing head coach Ryan Roberts, who this past season handed senior debuts to seven young players who have come through the club’s underage and youth structures. There were mixed results on the pitch, however, with a ninth place finish in Division 2B.

Eager to ensure that Navan rise back up the ranks, van Zyl said: “I am really excited to be joining Navan RFC and to be coaching in the All-Ireland League again. I have gained a lot of experience and achieved success both coaching and playing in the AIL.

“Navan is a club I have always wanted to be involved with, as it has great mini, youth, and Under-20 sections. In addition, the Women’s game in Navan is going from strength to strength.

“The club has great tradition, facilities, and people. I hope to build on everything the club has achieved to date and to bring further success to Navan.”

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