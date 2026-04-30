Ireland U21s Team Named For England Clash

Head Coach Niamh Briggs has named the Ireland U21s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Saturday’s U21 Women’s Six Nations Series clash against England in Coventry (Kick-off 3pm).

Following an emphatic 55-8 win over Italy in their U21 Women’s Six Nations Series opener against Italy at Dexcom Stadium, Ireland continue their campaign with an away trip to Butts Park Arena this Saturday, live on the U20 Six Nations YouTube channel.

Munster’s Lucia Linn once again captains the side from midfield, with Briggs and the Ireland Coaching Team presenting members of the wider squad with opportunities to impress in green in Round 2.

Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton switches to full-back, partnered in the back three by the PwC Player of the Match from Galway, Katie Corrigan, and Emily Foley.

Niamh Murphy and captain Linn are named in midfield again, with Caitríona Finn – fresh off helping UL Bohemian to Energia All-Ireland League glory last weekend – set to start at out-half alongside Aoibhe Kelly in the half-backs.

Briggs has selected an unchanged starting pack from the nine-try defeat of Italy, with Ella Burns, Sarah Delaney and Roisin Maher in the front row, Aoibhe O’Flynn and Aoibheann McGrath in the engine room and Sally Kelly, Ailish Quinn and Jemima Adams Verling making up the back row.

Replacements Beth Buttimer, Grainne Burke, Alisha Flynn, Naoise Smyth, Poppy Garvey, Amy Larn, Siofra Hession and Heidi Lyons complete Ireland’s 23 for the trip to England.

Ireland U21s:

15. Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

14. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

13. Niamh Murphy (Galwegians RFC/Leinster)

12. Lucia Linn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(captain)

11. Emily Foley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

10. Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

9. Aoibhe Kelly (Loughborough Lightning/Leinster)

1. Ella Burns (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

2. Sarah Delaney (Blackrock RFC/Leinster)

3. Roisin Maher (Gloucester Hartpury/IQ Rugby)

4. Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

5. Aoibheann McGrath (Ballincollig RFC/Munster)

6. Sally Kelly (Ennis RFC/Munster)

7. Ailish Quinn (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

8. Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

17. Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

18. Alisha Flynn (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)

19. Naoise Smyth (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

20. Poppy Garvey (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

21. Amy Larn (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

22. Siofra Hession (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

23. Heidi Lyons (Railway Union RFC/Leinster).