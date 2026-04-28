Ulster Ready To Host Exciting Semi Final In Belfast

There was positive news for Ulster this week as Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Jude Postlethwaite were all decalred available for selection ahead of their Challenge Cup semi final against Exeter Chiefs at Affidea Stadium.

With Ulster hosting a European Cup Semi-Final in Belfast for the first time since 1999, excitement is building for what promises to be a cracker between two strong sides.

The province continue to fight on two fronts, aiming to reach a European Semi-Final while being firmly in the battle for the top eight of the BKT United Rugby Championship.

Richie Murphy’s team have showcased their exciting potential throughout the Challenge Cup campaign, and are one of the most prolific attacking sides in Europe.

The province are unbeaten at home in Europe this season and have registered 210 points from their six Challenge Cup fixtures thus far.

Rob Baxter’s Exeter side have enjoyed a resurgence this year, following a tough 2024-25 campaign. They sit fourth in the Gallagher PREM standings after 14 rounds, in prime position for the play-offs.

In a close Round 14 battle with Gloucester Rugby at Kingsholm Stadium, the Chiefs were edged by three points in a 34-31 defeat.

Their European Challenge Cup campaign has been very strong, with two very impressive performances against Munster at Sandy Park in the Round of 16 and a thrilling last gasp 44-41 away victory against Italian side, Benetton, in the Quarter-Final.

In putting a total of 75 points past the two URC sides, Baxter’s side showed their attacking ability, with explosive backs to compliment their power up front.

The stage is set for what promises to be an incredible match at the home of Ulster Rugby and tickets are on sale here.