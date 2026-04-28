Tickets And Travel Update For Leinster’s Champions Cup Semi Final

The Leinster Supporters Club are planning for a sea of blue at Aviva Stadium on Saturday as their team face Toulon in the semi final of the Investec Champions Cup.

There was mixed news on the playing front as James Lowe, Diarmuid Mangan and Jordan Larmour all returned to training this week with further assessment required ahead of the weekend, while Tadhg Furlong is due to be further assessed for an injury he picked up against Benetton on Saturday and a decision will be made on his availability later in the week.

Tickets for what promises to be another epic semi final are on sale here.

Meanwhile, if you are planning to travel to the game on Saturday there are some important travel updates:

Please note that due to Engineering Works between Clontarf Road and Drogheda this weekend from Saturday, 2 May to Monday, 4 May the following service alterations and amendments will occur:

DART services

There will be no DART service between Connolly and Malahide/Howth. DART services will operate between Connolly and Bray / Greystones only.

The following DART stations will be closed:

Malahide

Portmarnock

Clongriffin

Howth

Sutton

Bayside

Howth Junction & Donaghmede

Kilbarrack

Raheny

Harmonstown

Killester

Clontarf Road

The Leap Card you use on Iarnród Éireann services can be used on all TFI public transport services in the affected area.