EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Player Rankings – Top Tens

St. Mary’s College and defending champions Clontarf head into Sunday’s Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A final with the competition’s top points and try scorers in their respective line-ups. Match tickets are available to buy here .

Goal-kicking centre Mick O’Gara has played a crucial role in St. Mary’s topping the table this season. His late penalty against local rivals Terenure College in last weekend’s semi-final clash saw them advance to the Aviva Stadium decider.

The ultra-consistent O’Gara is out on his own as Division 1A’s leading scorer with 192 points – made of five tries, 55 conversions, and 19 penalties – and has a kicking success rate of 81%.

With 19 starts under his belt, the Bray man with the big right boot also has the division’s second highest total of match minutes (1491), just behind his team-mate, influential Kiwi back rower Josh Gimblett (1495).

St. Mary’s were last top-flight champions in 2012, and Mark McHugh’s men have made it through to the final just two years on from securing promotion from Division 1B. O’Gara’s highest match tally was 19 points against Old Belvedere in October.

The closest player to O’Gara in the scoring charts is Clontarf out-half Conor Kelly, who starred in their semi-final win over Lansdowne with 14 points and two try assists. Kelly has amassed 138 points in a season in which he also helped the Ireland Club XV to victory against Scotland.

Meanwhile, Dylan Donnellan’s remarkable run has continued in 2025/26 as he is the division’s top try scorer for a fifth straight year. The talismanic Clontarf captain grabbed his 18th try last week, keeping him seven clear of Lansdowne hooker Bobby Sheehan.

The 31-year-old Donnellan, who was capped twice by Leinster a couple of seasons ago, racked up 19 tries in 2021/22, 22 in 2022/23, 20 in 2024/25, and 15 last season as ‘Tarf won their fourth league title. He led them to their first Energia Bateman Cup crown in December.

The prolific hooker remains a huge threat from the back of mauls or from close-in carries. The other players to reach double figures for tries this season were the aforementioned Sheehan (11), and Aaron Sexton, Aran Egan, Daniel Hurley, Danny Sheahan, and Shay McCarthy on 10 each.

The Opta statistics, collected across the season, are provided by Stats Perform, and Mary’s boast the division’s top tackler in Gimblett, with 254 succssful tackles and 26 dominant hits, and the player with the most carries (193) in Dan Goggin, Division 1A’s Player of the Year last season.

Young Munster duo Shay McCarthy and Hubert Gilvarry lead the way for running metres (1400.8) and line breaks (23), respectively, and Cork Constitution scrum half Adam Maher had a division-high 166 kicks and 3564.5 kicking metres.

Willie Coffey, from relegated Nenagh Ormond, impressed with 96 tackle breaks and 13 breakdown steals, while UCD captain Dan Barron and Terenure College’s Seán Rigney were top of the pile in the lineout categories.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER SEMI-FINALS:

POINTS –

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 192

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 138

Shane O’Leary (Young Munster) 128

Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 109

Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College) 105

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 102

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 95

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 91

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 85

Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution) 70

Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne) 70

TRIES –

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 18

Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne) 11

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 10

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 10

Daniel Hurley (UCD) 10

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 10

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 10

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 9

Jordan Coghlan (Clontarf) 8

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 8

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 8

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum of one attempt every two matches) –

Julian Leszczynski (Terenure College) 6 made/6 attempts – 100%

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 26/29 – 90%

James Tarrant (Lansdowne) 23/28 – 82%

Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College) 18/22 – 82%

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 74/91 – 81%

Charlie Tector (Lansdowne) 13/16 – 81%

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 40/50 – 80%

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 37/47 – 79%

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 18/23 – 78%

Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 43/55 – 78%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 254

Max Russell (Terenure College) 200

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 195

Seán Rigney (Terenure College) 187

Marcus Hanan (Terenure College) 180

Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 177

Leo Langbridge (Young Munster) 177

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 170

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 166

Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere) 161

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 26

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 25

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 22

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 19

Michael Foy (Cork Constitution) 16

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 15

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 14

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 14

Paul Deeny (Clontarf) 14

Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch) 14

CARRIES –

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 193

Will Hickey (Terenure College) 189

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 187

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 181

Seán Rigney (Terenure College) 174

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 168

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 162

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 161

Max Russell (Terenure College) 159

Alan Kennedy (Young Munster) 158

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 158

RUNNING METRES –

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 1400.8

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 1329.5

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 1185.4

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 1161.9

Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College) 1161

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 1131.6

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 1129.9

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 1104

Peter Maher (Clontarf) 1070.1

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 1048.4

KICKS –

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 166

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 116

Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College) 115

Jack Matthews (Lansdowne) 112

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 102

Hugh O’Sullivan (Old Belvedere) 98

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 96

Sam Owens (Clontarf) 96

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 95

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 94

KICKING METRES –

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 3564.5

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 3132.9

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 3085.7

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 3035.4

Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College) 2657.5

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 2498.9

Hugh O’Sullivan (Old Belvedere) 2393.9

Jack Matthews (Lansdowne) 2314.5

Kelvin Langan (Young Munstr) 2285.4

Charlie O’Doherty (Nenagh Ormond) 2217.1

OFFLOADS –

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 24

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 22

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 20

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 19

Seán Rigney (Terenure College) 19

Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond) 18

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 17

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 17

Max Russell (Terenure College) 17

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 15

LINE BREAKS –

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 23

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 20

Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College) 18

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 17

Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College) 17

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 16

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 16

Peter Maher (Clontarf) 16

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 16

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 14

TACKLE BREAKS –

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 96

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 64

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 62

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 59

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 59

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 52

Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College) 51

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 49

Max Russell (Terenure College) 49

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 43

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

Conor Tonge (UCD) 13

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 13

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 12

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 11

Luke Clohessy (Terenure College) 11

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 10

Hugo O’Malley (Old Belvedere) 10

Michael Foy (Cork Constitution) 10

Andrew Smith (Young Munster) 9

Leo Langbridge (Young Munster) 9

Marcus Rea (Ballynahinch) 9

LINEOUT TAKES –

Dan Barron (UCD) 104

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 100

Paddy Dowling (Old Belvedere) 89

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 88

Seán Rigney (Terenure College) 83

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 69

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 68

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 55

Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne) 55

Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 53

LINEOUT STEALS –

Seán Rigney (Terenure College) 14

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 13

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 12

Matt Healy (Lansdowne) 10

Daniel Leane (St. Mary’s College) 9

Paul Deeny (Clontarf) 8

Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne) 8

Paddy Dowling (Old Belvedere) 7

Dan Barron (UCD) 6

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 6

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 6

Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch) 6

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 6

MINUTES PLAYED –

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 1495

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 1491

Seán Rigney (Terenure College) 1466

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 1438

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 1428

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 1395

Dan Barron (UCD) 1373

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 1371

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 1350

Seán Condon (Cork Constitution) 1343

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