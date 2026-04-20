European Semi Final Weekend Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals weekend as Leinster host Toulon at Aviva Stadium and Ulster face Exeter Chiefs in Affidea Stadium.

Investec Champions Cup

Leinster v RC Toulon, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, May 2nd, 15:00

Leinster defeated Sale Sharks 43-13 in their Investec Champions Cup quarter final while Toulon edged out Glasgow Warriors to earn their place in the semi-final.

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EPCR Challenge Cup

Ulster v Exeter Chiefs, Affidea Stadium, Saturday, May 2nd, 17;30

Ulster booked their spot in the Semi-Final following an impressive 41-24 Quarter-Final victory over French giants, La Rochelle. Exeter Chiefs reached the Semi-Final following a dramatic 44-41 away victory against Benetton Rugby.

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