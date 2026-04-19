Secure Your Tickets for the Energia All-Ireland League Final Double Header

Aviva Stadium will be filled with club colours next Sunday, April 26 , as it hosts the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s and Women’s Double Header Finals. Tickets are now available to purchase on ticketmaster.ie.

With two big finals in Aviva Stadium, the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final kicks off at 1.30pm, followed by the Men’s Division 1A final at 4pm.

The action kicks off at 1.30pm in the Women’s Division Final, as last year’s champions UL Bohemian RFC will take on Blackrock College RFC.

Blackrock had to dig deep in a pulsating semi-final against Railway Union that saw them finish 18-10 in Stradbrook. As defending champions UL Bohemian came through an intense semi-final battle with Old Belvedere, to claim 24-17 win.

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The Men’s final, will kick off at 4pm on Sunday, April 26th, with a Dublin derby of St Mary’s College and Clontarf will go head to head for the league title.

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Mary’s battled through a thrilling semi-final against Terenure, eventually emerging as 20-13 winners at Templeville Road. As defending champions Clontarf battled through a hard-fought contest with Lansdowne in their semi-final, securing a 39-28 victory in Castle Avenue.

Purchase your tickets for the 2026 Energia All-Ireland League Double Header Final in Aviva Stadium and celebrate the very best of club rugby.