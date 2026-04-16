Energia AIL Men’s Semi Finals Live On IrishRugby+

The Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Semi Finals are live on irishrugby+ this weekend as the top four teams vie for a place in the final which takes place on Sunday, April 26th at Aviva Stadium.

First up at 2pm is the classic Dublin rivalry between St. Mary’s and Terenure at Templeville Road. So far this season it is honours even with both sides winning their home game against their neighbours.

St. Mary’s have the division’s top scorer in Mick O’Gara who has amassed an impressive 187 points this season while ‘Nure’s Aran Egan is in the Top 5 try scorers with ten so far.

The second semi-final sees Clontarf at home to Lansdowne, that game kicking off at 4pm. ‘Tarf won the early season clash at Castle Avenue by 20-17 while Lansdowne were in impressive form in the return leg winning 31-19.

‘Tarf’s Dylan Donnellan is again at the top of the try scoring charts with a tally of 17 in the regular season while opposition hooker Bobby Sheehan is in the Top 5 with ten.

Both games are live on irishrugby+ this weekend – click here to sign up for free.