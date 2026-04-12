Tullow Retain #EnergiaAIL Status, Galwegians And Wicklow Reach Conference Final

Tullow are looking forward to a third successive season in the Energia All-Ireland League after beating promotion hopefuls Shannon. Meanwhile, Galwegians and Wicklow have silverware to play for in next weekend’s Conference final.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S CONFERENCE SEMI-FINALS:

Saturday, April 11 –

WICKLOW 62 ENNIS 10, Ashtown Lane

Scorers: Wicklow: Tries: Clara Dunne 4, Dannii Masters, Erin McConnell, Faye O’Neill, Laura Newsome, Robyn Johnston, Jamie Church; Cons: Beth Roberts 6

Ennis: Tries: Annie Lynch, Patricia Coote

HT: Wicklow 24 Ennis 5

WICKLOW: Faye O’Neill; Róisín Stone, Jamie Church, Robyn Johnston, Clara Dunne; Beth Roberts, Erin McConnell; Valerie Conyard, Dannii Masters, Caoimhe Molloy, Laura Newsome, Caitlin Griffey, Rebecca Brennan, Renee Koper, Rachel Griffey (capt).

Replacements: Faye Bolger, Jessica Griffey, Emily Roberts, Nicola Schmidt, Sophie Murphy, Laura Griffin, Naoise O’Reilly, Eva Phelan.

ENNIS: Patricia Coote; Clodagh McMahon, Orna Moynihan, Emily Murphy, Nell Walsh; Megan O’Connor, Niamh McManus; Ciara Coughlan, Annie Lynch, Alana Foudy, Amy Flavin, Aoibheann Hahessy, Micaela Glynn (capt), Aisling Heapes, Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey.

Replacements: Meadbh O’Driscoll, Emily Anglim, Róisín Dillon, Maggie Murphy, Tara Phillips.

GALWEGIANS 38 BALLINCOLLIG 5, Crowley Park

Scorers: Galwegians: Tries: Grace Browne Moran 2, Elizabeth McNicholas, Orla Dixon 2, Penalty try; Cons: Nicole Fowley 3, Pen try con

Ballincollig: Try: Aoife Fleming

HT: Galwegians 14 Ballincollig 5

GALWEGIANS: Sophie Cullen; Sinéad O’Brien, Jemma Lees, Rebecca Farrell, Orla Dixon; Nicole Fowley, Aisling Whyte; Elizabeth McNicholas, Stacy Hanley (capt), Laura Scuffil, Orla Fenton, Aisling Hahessy, Catherine Fleming, Beibhinn Gleeson, Grace Browne Moran.

Replacements: Claudia Arranz, Ellen Connolly, Dearbhla Canty, Dolores Hughes, Megan Connolly, Kila Curran, Anna Taylor,Gráinne Moran.

BALLINCOLLIG: Kate O’Sullivan; Vivienne O’Donovan, Brighid Twohig, Awatere McLean-Wanoa, Grace Kingston; Emma Connolly, Niamh Crotty; Ciara Fleming, Aoife Fleming, Sinéad O’Donnell, Anna Kavanagh, Caolainn Healy, Ellie Cournane, Alex Good, Aoife Madigan (capt).

Replacements: Olivia Hay Mulvihill, Lily Morris, Clodagh O’Dowd, Amelia Green, Ciara Falvey, Rachel Naughton, Vicki Good.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

Sunday, April 12 –

TULLOW 54 SHANNON 12, Blackgates

Scorers: Tullow: Tries: Chloe Farrell, Grace Kelly 4, Leanne Savage, Hilary Fitzgerald, Lauryn Faulkner; Cons: Hilary Fitzgerald 7

Shannon: Tries: Scorers to follow; Con: Emily O’Regan

HT: Tullow 35 Shannon 12

TULLOW: Sara Rennick; Leanne Savage, Emma Carroll, Chloe Farrell, Leah Browne; Hilary Fitzgerald, Catherine Dempsey; Grace Kelly (capt), Katie Ann O’Neill, Anna O’Neill, Orla Hanlon, Nicola Kilcoyne, Lauryn Faulkner, Lana Brennan, Alex O’Brien.

Replacements: Emma Byrne, Gabby Cuddy, Alannah O’Donovan, Emma Lackey, Shelley Faulkner, Lisa O’Toole, Courtney Kelly, Angela Viciano, Jess Nolan.

SHANNON: Olivia McMahon; Bebhinn McInerney, Hannah Hehir, Katie Hehir, Sarah McNamara; Emily O’Regan, Grace Dillon; Elizabeth Cogan, Tiara Nanai-Iafeta (capt), Aoife Heke-Walshe, Aoife Grimes, Sofia O’Brien, Emily Byrne, Syphonia Pua, Tuathla Ryan.

Replacements: Amber Viskil, Erin Hackett, Meagan Maher Daly, Jennifer Pacheco, Hayleigh Nugent, Moya Bowdren, Alanah Maher Daly, Denise Moran, Ava Fraher.

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