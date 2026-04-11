Ireland U-19 Team Finalised For Second Clash With France

The Ireland Under-19 Men’s team (sponsored by PwC) will field a new back row for their Easter series finale against France at Mullingar RFC on Sunday (kick-off 2.30pm). Tickets, priced at €10 for adults and €5 for Under-12s, are available to buy here .

Ireland head coach Aiden McNulty has made six changes, including bringing in loose forwards Cian Butler, Josh Mooney, and RBAI’s Adam Boyd, who was one of the try scorers in the 39-29 midweek win over the France U-20 Development side.

Daniel O’Connell comes into the back-three on the left wing, linking up with his Garryowen and Munster team-mate Fionn Rowsome and Terenure College’s Geoff O’Sullivan, who bagged an early brace during Wednesday’s game.

The rest of the Irish back-line, led by Ulster duo Owen O’Kane and Connor McVicker, is unchanged, while an all-Leinster front row features new cap Jamie Bohan, younger brother of Connacht Academy prop Billy, hooker Joe Christle, and captain Harry Goslin.

Buccaneers’ Leo Anic gets the nod at lock, pairing up with the versatile Jonathan Ginnety, and Wicklow natives Ronan Kelly and James Curry, who have both been added to the replacements bench, are set for some game-time in the green jersey at Shay Murtagh Park.

McNulty’s youngsters will be targeting another strong start on Mullingar’s all-weather pitch. They built a 24-0 lead midway through the first half of the opening encounter in Creggs, and will be anticipating an improved performance from les Bleuets, who beat England 57-33 last week.

IRELAND UNDER-19 MEN’S Team & Replacements (v France Under-20 Development XV, Under-19 Men’s International Match, Mullingar RFC, Sunday, April 12, kick-off 2.30pm):

15. Fionn Rowsome (Garryowen FC/Munster Rugby)

14. Geoff O’Sullivan (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Tom Bell (Regent House School/Ards RFC/Ulster Rugby)

12. Bernard White (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

11. Daniel O’Connell (Garryowen FC/Munster Rugby)

10. Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster Rugby)

9. Connor McVicker (Belfast Royal Academy/Ulster Rugby)

1. Jamie Bohan (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

2. Joe Christle (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

3. Harry Goslin (Belvedere College/Leinster Rugby) (capt)

4. Jonathan Ginnety (Castleknock College/Leinster Rugby)

5. Leo Anic (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht Rugby)

6. Cian Butler (Portlaoise RFC/St. Mary’s CBS Portlaoise/Leinster Rugby)

7. Josh Mooney (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

8. Adam Boyd (Royal Belfast Academical Institution/Ulster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Harry O’Neill (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

17. James Gould (Wallace High School/Ulster Rugby)

18. Ollie Fitzsimmons (Wallace High School/Ulster Rugby)

19. Jamie Walsh (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

20. Jon Rodgers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster Rugby)

21. Frankie Óg Sheahan (PBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

22. Rourke O’Sullivan (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht Rugby)

23. Ronan Kelly (St. Gerard’s School/Leinster Rugby)

24. Paddy Woods (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster Rugby)

25. James Curry (East Glendalough School, Wicklow/MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster Rugby)

26. Alex Lautsou (Shannon RFC/Munster Rugby)

Additional Squad Members –

Ben Guerin (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Paul Neary (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Harry Waters (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster Rugby)

IRELAND UNDER-19 MEN’S MANAGEMENT TEAM –

Aiden McNulty – Head Coach

Jonathon Graham – Assistant Coach

Tommy O’Donnell – Assistant Coach

Niall Annett – Assistant Coach

Noel McKenna – Team Manager

Dr. Billy Twomey – Team Doctor

Nick Lalor – Team Physio

Rob Cassidy – Athletic Development Coach

Eoin Smyth – Team Analyst

Maxi McDonald – Team Logistics

IRELAND UNDER-19 MEN’S 2026 SCHEDULE:

Sunday, March 29: Wales Under-19s 24 Ireland Under-19s 20, Cardiff Arms Park

Wednesday, April 8: Ireland Under-19s 39 France U-20 Development XV 29, Creggs RFC

Sunday, April 12: Ireland Under-19s v France U-20 Development XV, Mullingar RFC, 2.30pm