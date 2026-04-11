Enniskillen Celebrate #EnergiaAIL Promotion Double For Men’s And Women’s Teams

Just a fortnight after the Enniskillen Women earned promotion, the Fermanagh club’s Men’s team made it a historic double by overcoming promotion rivals Boyne 46-8 to earn their place in Energia All-Ireland League Division 2BN for next season.

The super-charged Skins, coached by Alastair Keys, had six different try scorers in the All-Ireland Provincial League Championship decider at City of Armagh, while ever-reliable out-half Eddie Keys contributed 16 points from the tee.

Boyne still have another shot at regaining their senior status, which they last held in 2017. Kevin McCleery’s side will visit Malahide, the bottom place finishers in Division 2C, in the promotion/relegation play-off final on Saturday, April 25.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND PROVINCIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL:

Saturday, April 11 –

ENNISKILLEN 46 BOYNE 8, Palace Grounds

Scorers: Enniskillen: Tries: Chris Balfour, Henry Keys, James Trotter, Charlie Logan, Steve Balfour, Sam Balfour; Cons: Eddie Keys 5; Pens: Eddie Keys 2

Boyne: Try: Adam Brodigan; Pen: Karl Keogh

HT: Enniskillen 17 Boyne 3

ENNISKILLEN: George Foster; Sam Balfour, James Ferguson (capt), Daire Hill, James Trotter; Eddie Keys, Aukuso Vaelua Teo; Oisin Timoney, Niall Keenan, Neil Rutledge, Jack Rutledge, Chris Balfour, Michael Rooney, Angus Keys, Henry Keys.

Replacements: Toby Newman, Peter Read, Simon McIlveen, Reece Barrett, James Carleton, Adam Chester, Charlie Logan, Steve Balfour.

BOYNE: Eoghan Duffy; Adam Brodigan, Robbie Vallejo, Bevan Duffy, Jack Mitchell; Michael Briscoe, Nick Smith; Cody O’Neill, Theo Sheridan, Hugh Carolan, Nile Banks, Colm Joyce-Ahearne, Leon Fox, Karl Keogh, Dylan Lynch (capt).

Replacements: Matthew O’Callaghan, Tom Gregory, Bradley Abbedeen, Oisin Howell, Evan McGinm, Shaun Rooney, Graeme McQuillan, Patrick Prendergast.

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