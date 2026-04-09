John Ryan To Retire At End Of Season

Munster and Ireland prop John Ryan has today confirmed that he will retire at the end of the season after a brilliant 15-year career in professional rugby.

To date, Ryan has played 256 games for the province and has the third-highest appearances with only Stephen Archer and Donncha O’Callaghan playing more games for Munster.

The 37-year-old has also earned 24 Ireland caps and lined out for the Barbarians against the All Blacks XV in 2022.

Ryan signed his first contract with Munster in December 2010 and along with his 15 years at the province also had a short-term loan at London Irish in 2012, had a spell with Wasps in 2022 and spent a season in New Zealand with Super Rugby Pacific side Chiefs in 2023.

In total, he has made 309 appearances in professional rugby to date since making his Munster debut against Cardiff in September 2011.

Announcing the news, Ryan said: “I have enjoyed every minute of the journey but it’s time to hang up the boots.

“It has been a dream to represent Munster for so many years. It was also a massive honour to represent Ireland and to play at a World Cup. It would never have been possible without Muskerry RFC and CBC Cork for growing my love for the game and UCC and Cork Con for helping me develop into a professional rugby player.

“To all my coaches over the years, from underage to present, all the S&C’s and physios, thank you for helping me along the way. I would never have made it this far without your input.

“To my parents for always supporting me – driving me to games, buses and trains at all times of the day and night. My rugby career would not have been possible without you. To my siblings for coming to Munster and Ireland games over the years and for the calls and messages of support whether we win, lose or draw.

“To my team-mates, past and present, you have made the last 15/16 years so enjoyable. I have laughed myself sick in dressing rooms, team rooms and on the training field. The trips away and Irish camp are stand out memories.To the fans who never stop believing, you have no idea how important it is to the players you support. I will always have fond memories in the Munster jersey but the away days were always made extra special by the red army!

“I’d especially like to thank my wife Zita for always being there supporting me, every step of the way. For picking up the pieces when it was all falling apart and for travelling across the world when an unexpected opportunity came knocking. I wouldn’t have played as long as I did without your love and support. Also my 3 kids, Felix, Gaia and Rex who love coming to the games and are my biggest supporters. They are the reason I play.

“I will forever be grateful to have worn the Munster jersey and I look forward to supporting from the stands in the years to come.

“I am excited for the next chapter and to spending a lot more time at home with my wife and kids.”

Head Coach Clayton McMillan said: “Along with being a brilliant player, John is an outstanding team man and character who has added a huge amount to every environment he has been in.

“I first met him in 2023 when he flew across the world to join us at the Chiefs and the way he and his family settled in so quickly and became such an integral part of that group showed what special people they are.

“John and his family can take great pride in all he has achieved on the field. From playing at the top level on the international stage to making so many appearances for his home club along with experiencing different environments in England and New Zealand.

“He’s had a unique journey but it’s not over yet and he will continue to make a massive contribution to Munster Rugby on and off the pitch in his final months at the club.”

From Berrings in Cork, Ryan came up through the ranks at Muskerry and CBC and represented Munster at schools and underage level.

A Cork Constitution clubman, he has also lined out for UCC in the AIL and played with the Ireland Club XV side in 2010 and 2011.

He joined London Irish on loan for the opening games of the 2012/13 season before returning to Munster and went on to make his European debut against Racing 92 in January 2013 at Thomond Park.

International recognition followed as he played in Emerging Ireland’s Nations Cup-winning campaign in Romania in June 2014.

After his first European start against Clermont at Stade Marcel Michelin in December 2014, Ryan scored his first try for the province against Ospreys in March and finished out the 2014/15 season with 20 appearances.

A tremendous 2016/17 in both the red of Munster and green of Ireland saw him nominated for Munster Player of the Year and make nine Irish appearances.

A try-scorer and Man of the Match in Munster’s 2017 Champions Cup quarter-final win over Toulouse, the previous November he made his Irish debut against Canada at the Aviva Stadium before featuring in every game of the 2017 6 Nations.

Included in the Ireland squad for the Summer Tour to the USA and Japan, Ryan made his first international start against the USA, going on to start all three Tests.

Made his 100th appearance for Munster against the Ospreys in September 2017 and finished the season with 24 appearances to his name. On the international front that year, Ryan was a Grand Slam winner with Ireland and also helped the national side to the Summer Series victory over Australia.

Scored his first international try against USA in November 2018 and made two appearances in the 2019 6 Nations. Ryan was included in the Ireland Rugby World Cup squad that travelled to Japan in 2019 and featured in one game.

Featured for Ireland in the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup and the 2021 Vodafone Summer Series during a strong campaign with Munster that saw him make 17 appearances.

Departed Munster for Wasps at the end of the 2021/22 season but returned to the province on a three-month contract in October 2022 after Wasps went into administration.

Ryan started on his 200th Munster appearance away to Edinburgh in December 2022 and made eight appearances in the URC title-winning campaign of 2022/23.

He helped the Chiefs reach the final of Super Rugby Pacific in 2023 before returning to Munster ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Since returning, Ryan has made 51 appearances, including 12 so far this season.