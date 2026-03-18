Celtic Challenge: Player Rankings – Top Tens

We take a look at some of the standout performers in this season’s Celtic Challenge , ahead of Saturday’s semi-finals double header which will see both the Wolfhounds and the Clovers in action at Dexcom Stadium .

Tickets for the semi-finals in Galway are available to buy online here through Connacht Rugby. Clan Stand tickets (with unallocated seating) are priced at €12 for adults, and €6 for under 16s.

In two mouth-watering Irish-Welsh clashes on Saturday, the second-placed Clovers will play Gwalia Lightning at 12pm, followed by the meeting of the Wolfhounds, the defending champions and top seeds, and Brython Thunder at 3pm.

This year marks the first time that the cross-border competition will have play-offs, and the two Irish teams have led the way in qualifying for the last-four as the top-ranked sides.

CELTIC CHALLENGE – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 10:

POINTS –

Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds) 46

Millie Warren (Glasgow Warriors) 46

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 44

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 41

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 35

Courtney Greenway (Gwalia Lightning) 30

Millie Warren (Glasgow Warriors) 29

Abby Moyles (Wolfhounds) 28

Anna McGann (Clovers) 25

Aoibheann McGrath (Clovers) 25

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 25

India Daley (Wolfhounds) 25

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 25

TRIES –

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 7

Courtney Greenway (Gwalia Lightning) 6

Anna McGann (Clovers) 5

Aoibheann McGrath (Clovers) 5

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 5

India Daley (Wolfhounds) 5

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 5

Aoife Corey (Clovers) 4

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 4

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 4

Hannah Smyth (Glasgow Warriors) 4

Katie Corrigan (Wolfhounds) 4

Linda Djougang (Wolfhounds) 4

Maebh Clenaghan (Wolfhounds) 4

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 4

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 4

Niamh Murphy (Clovers) 4

Robyn O’Connor (Wolfhounds) 4

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wolfhounds) 4

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum of one attempt every two matches) –

Jenny Hesketh (Gwalia Lightning) 1 made/1 attempt – 100%

Abby Moyles (Wolfhounds) 14/18 – 78%

Ffion Williams (Brython Thunder) 6/8 – 75%

Millie Warren (Glasgow Warriors) 14/20 – 70%

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 6/9 – 67%

Lucy MacRae (Edinburgh Rugby) 4/6 – 67%

Kate Flannery (Clovers) 2/3 – 67%

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 19/29 – 66%

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 20/32 – 63%

Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Clovers) 3/5 – 60%

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 3/5 – 60%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 169

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 148

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 132

Lucy Isaac (Brython Thunder) 128

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 125

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 118

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 117

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 116

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 109

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 109

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 109

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 12

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 12

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 12

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 11

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 11

Gwen Crabb (Brython Thunder) 10

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 10

Hannah Bluck (Brython Thunder) 9

Natalia John (Brython Thunder) 9

Sophie Barrett (Wolfhounds) 9

CARRIES –

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 152

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 142

Alaw Pyrs (Gwalia Lightning) 134

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 125

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 124

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 118

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 112

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 106

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 100

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 99

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 99

RUNNING METRES –

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 1161.1

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 904.4

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 872.6

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 854.5

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 808.1

Alaw Pyrs (Gwalia Lightning) 781.6

Amy Williams (Brython Thunder) 771.1

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 754.6

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 721.2

Aoife Corey (Clovers) 707.7

KICKS –

Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds) 138

Hanna Marshall (Brython Thunder) 113

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 97

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 78

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 70

Nicole Marlow (Edinburgh Rugby) 55

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 48

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 44

Ffion Williams (Brython Thunder) 40

Sian Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 40

KICKING METRES –

Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds) 4189.9

Hanna Marshall (Brython Thunder) 2948.5

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 2662.5

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 2159.3

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 2091.5

Nicole Marlow (Edinburgh Rugby) 1501.8

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 1377.6

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 1362.2

Ffion Williams (Brython Thunder) 1176.6

Sian Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 856.4

OFFLOADS –

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 16

Alaw Pyrs (Gwalia Lightning) 12

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 11

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 11

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 11

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 10

Seren Lockwood (Brython Thunder) 10

Stacey Flood (Wolfhounds) 10

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 9

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 9

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 9

LINEBREAKS –

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 14

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 13

Robyn O’Connor (Wolfhounds) 12

Alana McInerney (Clovers) 11

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 11

Aoife Dalton (Wolfhounds) 10

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 10

Amy Williams (Brython Thunder) 9

Courtney Greenway (Gwalia Lightning) 9

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 9

TACKLE BREAKS –

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 45

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 43

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 41

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 39

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 37

Béibhinn Parsons (Clovers) 33

Aoife Dalton (Wolfhounds) 32

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 32

Catherine Richards (Gwalia Lightning) 32

Alaw Pyrs (Gwalia Lightning) 31

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 10

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 8

Aoife Corey (Clovers) 6

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 6

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wolfhounds) 6

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 5

Stella Orrin (Brython Thunder) 5

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 4

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 4

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 4

Naoise Smyth (Wolfhounds) 4

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 4

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 4

ATTACKING RUCK ARRIVALS –

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 231

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 200

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 183

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 174

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 171

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 170

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 170

Anwen Owen (Gwalia Lightning) 152

Cat Moody (Edinburgh Rugby) 152

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 145

DEFENSIVE RUCK ARRIVALS –

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 96

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 82

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 67

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 66

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 57

Rhian Bowden (Brython Thunder) 56

Anwen Owen (Gwalia Lightning) 54

Lily Hawkins (Gwalia Lightning) 51

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 49

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 48

LINEOUT TAKES –

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 59

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 43

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 24

Natalia John (Brython Thunder) 23

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 21

Lily Terry (Gwalia Lightning) 21

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 21

Gwen Crabb (Brython Thunder) 20

Anwen Owen (Gwalia Lightning) 19

Fiona Tuite (Wolfhounds) 19

LINEOUT STEALS –

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 6

Naoise Smyth (Wolfhounds) 6

Ruth Campbell (Clovers) 6

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 5

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 4

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 4

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 3

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 3

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 3

Imogen Spence (Glasgow Warriors) 3

MINUTES PLAYED –

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 800

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 799

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 799

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 799

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 790

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 786

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 769

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 766

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 760

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 754