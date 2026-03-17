Ulster Confirm Duffy’s Departure At End Of Season
Ulster Rugby has confirm that forwards coach Jimmy Duffy will leave his role at the conclusion of the 2025/26 season by mutual consent.
He joined Richie Murphy’s coaching team from Western Force in the summer of 2024, and has made an important contribution in helping to develop Ulster’s forward talent.
With Duffy set to depart at the end of the season, the agreement was reached in the best interests of him and his family, with the Galway native keen to move closer to home and spend more time with family based there.
He will leave with Ulster Rugby’s gratitude and appreciation for his impact since joining the province just under two years ago.
Commenting on today’s announcement, Duffy said: “While I’m sad to be leaving Ulster this summer, this decision was the best thing for me and my family.
“My focus is now on continuing our work, keep pushing on and giving everything to have a strong end to the season.”
Having worked together since their time with the Ireland Under-20s, Murphy stated: “Jimmy has been a vital member of the coaching staff since he joined, and he has been important for the progression and development of our players.
“He is an excellent coach with wealth of experience, and I wish him and his family all the best for the future.”
Rory Best, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, added: “While we are disappointed to lose Jimmy at the end of this campaign, it is ultimately the best choice for him and his family.
“We are in a strong position to have a successful end to the season, and I know that all the coaching staff remain focused on achieving our aims.
“We thank Jimmy for his dedication in the role and wish him well for the future.”