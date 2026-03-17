Ulster Confirm Duffy’s Departure At End Of Season

He joined Richie Murphy’s coaching team from Western Force in the summer of 2024, and has made an important contribution in helping to develop Ulster’s forward talent.

With Duffy set to depart at the end of the season, the agreement was reached in the best interests of him and his family, with the Galway native keen to move closer to home and spend more time with family based there.

He will leave with Ulster Rugby’s gratitude and appreciation for his impact since joining the province just under two years ago.