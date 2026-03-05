Ireland U20s Team Named To Face Wales At Virgin Media Park

Head Coach Andrew Browne has named the Ireland U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Saturday night’s U20s Six Nations clash against Wales at Virgin Media Park (Kick-off 7.45pm).

After a superb victory over England in Bath last time out, Ireland continue their Championship campaign against Wales in Cork, with the match live on Virgin Media Two and BBC iPlayer.

Browne has selected an unchanged backline from the victory at The Rec in Round 3, with Noah Byrne, Derry Moloney and Daniel Ryan continuing in Ireland’s back three.

James O’Leary and Rob Carney are retained in midfield, while Munster duo Christopher Barrett and Tom Woods are named in the half backs.

In the pack, Max Doyle, Lee Fitzpatrick and captain Sami Bishti make up an unchanged front row, with Joe Finn and Dylan McNeice named in the engine room. Josh Neill, Player of the Match in the last two Rounds, is at blindside flanker, Ben Blaney comes in at openside and Diarmaid O’Connell completes the starting team at number eight.

On the bench, Duinn Maguire, Christian Foley, Blake McClean, Donnacha McGuire, Billy Hayes, James O’Dwyer, Charlie O’Shea and Johnny O’Sullivan are the reinforcements available to Browne.

Tickets for Saturday’s match are available on General Sale here.

Ireland U20s:

15. Noah Byrne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

14. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

13. Rob Carney (Cashel RFC/Munster)

12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)

11. Daniel Ryan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Christopher Barrett (UCC RFC/Munster)

1. Max Doyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)

2. Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

3. Sami Bishti (UCD RFC/Leinster)(captain)

4. Joe Finn (Garryowen FC/Munster)

5. Dylan McNeice (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. Josh Neill (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

7. Ben Blaney (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Duinn Maguire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

17. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

18. Blake McClean (Instonians RFC/Ulster)

19. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

20. Billy Hayes (Garryowen FC/Munster)

21. James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

22. Charlie O’Shea (UCC RFC/Munster)

23. Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University FC/Leinster).