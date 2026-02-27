Connacht Make Four Changes For Glasgow Test

Ireland duo Cian Prendergast and Bundee Aki have been included on the bench for Connacht’s BKT United Rugby Championship meeting with Glasgow Warriors at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 3pm). Tickets are available to buy here .

Connacht Rugby head coach Stuart Lancaster has named his matchday squad for tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship meeting with Glasgow Warriors at Dexcom Stadium (k/o 15:00).

There are four changes from the side that secured a bonus point victory in the squad’s last outing away to Zebre at the end of January. Finn Treacy comes on the left wing, props Denis Buckley and the fit-again Sam Illo are drafted into the front row, and there’s a start for lock David O’Connor.

Hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin and lock Joe Joyce complete the tight five, while the back row is unchanged with captain Paul Boyle alongside fellow flanker Sean O’Brien and number 8 Sean Jansen.

Caolin Blade and Josh Ioane continue their 9 and 10 partnership, as do Cathal Forde and Harry West at centre. Completing the side is right winger Shane Jennings and in-form full-back Sam Gilbert.

The coaching team have a healthy mix of youth and experience on the bench, with Academy front rowers Billy Bohan and Matthew Victory alongside the experienced international trio of Cian Prendergast, Jack Carty and Bundee Aki.

Limited tickets are still available at connachtrugby.ie, for what will be another important game in the race to the playoffs. As part of the URC’s annual Origins Round, the players will again be wearing the socks of their respective clubs and schools, as an acknowledgement of their pathway to professional rugby.

Head coach Stuart Lancaster says:

“We’ve had a good break and opportunity to regroup ahead of an important run of games at home. The atmosphere against Leinster was incredible, and if the fans can replicate that energy again on Saturday, I know it’ll give all the players a huge lift.

We’re under no illusions that we’ve a big task ahead of us. Glasgow have won 9 on the bounce so are very well coached with quality across the pitch. But I’m also confident in our qualities both individually and collectively, so if we perform like I know we can for the full 80 minutes, we’ll give ourselves a great chance.”

CONNACHT (v Glasgow Warriors): Sam Gilbert (Lincoln University/St. Andrew’s College); Shane Jennings (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College), Harry West (Ballina RFC/St. Muredach’s College), Cathal Forde (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid), Finn Treacy (Greystones RFC/Presentation College Bray); Josh Ioane (Southern Magpies/King’s College), Caolin Blade (Monivea RFC/Clarin College); Denis Buckley (Creggs RFC/Blackrock College), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Galway Corinthians RFC/The Bish), Sam Illo (Old Wesley RFC/Wesley College), David O’Connor (St. Mary’s College RFC/Blackrock College), Joe Joyce (Southmead RFC/Filton College), Paul Boyle (Gorey RFC/Gorey Community School) (capt), Sean O’Brien (Greystones RFC/Blackrock College), Sean Jansen (Green Island/Otago High School).

Replacements: Matthew Victory (Bective Rangers FC/St. Michael’s College), Billy Bohan (Newbridge RFC/Newbridge College), Jack Aungier (Suttonians RFC/St. Fintan’s High School), Josh Murphy (Clontarf FC/St. Michael’s College), Cian Prendergast (Newbridge RFC/Newbridge College), Colm Reilly (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College), Jack Carty (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Bundee Aki (Borneo Eagles/Manurewa High School).