Four Ireland Squad Members To Start For Ulster In Bridgend
Ulster head coach Richie Murphy welcomes back four members of Ireland’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations squad members to start against the Ospreys in Bridgend on Saturday night (kick-off 7.45pm).
Jude Postlethwaite, Nathan Doak, Tom Stewart, and Bryn Ward will return to provincial action at Electric Brewery Field, as the BKT United Rugby Championship celebrates Origin Round, shining a light on the ‘Grassroots to Greatness’ route, and the many clubs, schools, and communities that helped the URC’s players and coaches along the way.
Unfortunately, recent Six Nations debutant Cormac Izuchukwu misses out as he sustained a concussion in training this week. He will now follow World Rugby’s graduated return-to-play protocols.
Stewart and centurion prop Eric O’Sullivan come into a largely experienced tight five, which also features Scott Wilson, the scorer of Ulster’s opening try against Cardiff last time out, captain Iain Henderson, and development lock Charlie Irvine.
The 23-year-old Irvine notched his first senior score for the province in that 21-14 home win over Cardiff. Matthew Dalton, their player-of-the-match in round 11, and David McCann form the back row with the returning Bryn Ward.
Doak and Jack Murphy combine as Ulster’s starting half-backs for the eleventh time so far this season, with the former’s 72-point tally putting him third in the URC’s scoring charts.
Postlethwaite and James Hume start together in the centre for the first time since December’s heavy defeat of Racing 92, while full-back Michael Lowry is the sixth and final change in personnel. Zac Ward and Werner Kok fill the wing berths again.
The Ulster coaching team have gone for a five-three split among the replacements, with Rob Herring, Angus Bell, Bryan O’Connor, Harry Sheridan, and Marcus Rea providing the forward cover.
Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, and Ben Carson are the bench options for the back-line, as Murphy’s charges, who are fourth in the table with a game in hand, aim to improve their recent record in Wales with only one win in their last four visits.
Nonetheless, Ulster have only lost once in their last six matches in all competitions – going down 27-22 to the Scarlets in round 10 of the URC – and they have visited Brewery Field twice before, beating the Celtic Warriors back in 2004, and the Ospreys in 2019.
“We’re coming into the business end of the season, we know how important these points will be over the next number of weeks. It’s an exciting time,” said Murphy.
“We’ve been in Wales twice this year and lost twice and that’s something that we need to put right. All the lads are looking forward to the weekend. Tough task to go to Ospreys, playing on that pitch in Bridgend.
“We have young guys coming up after doing well in that ‘A’ game (last week against Munster) looking for senior spots, and those international players, when they come back it’s really important they bring us forward.
“Their confidence is high, and there’s a feel-good factor in the camp. It’s important we keep focused and keep our feet on the ground and keep doing the things that got us in this position in the first place.”
ULSTER (v Ospreys): Michael Lowry (Dromore RFC); Werner Kok (Hoërskool Nelspruit), James Hume (Malone RFC), Jude Postlethwaite (Lisburn RFC), Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC); Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC), Nathan Doak (Lisburn RFC); Eric O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College RFC), Tom Stewart (Belfast Royal Academy), Scott Wilson (Dromore RFC), Iain Henderson (Belfast Royal Academy) (capt), Charlie Irvine (Lisburn RFC), Matthew Dalton (Belfast Royal Academy), David McCann (Cooke RFC), Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC).
Replacements: Rob Herring (SACS), Angus Bell (Hunter’s Hill RUFC), Bryan O’Connor (Crosshaven RFC), Harry Sheridan (Civil Service RFC), Marcus Rea (Ballymena RFC), Conor McKee (CIYMS RFC), Jake Flannery (Kilfeacle & District RFC), Ben Carson (Lisburn RFC).