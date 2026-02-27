Four Ireland Squad Members To Start For Ulster In Bridgend

Jude Postlethwaite, Nathan Doak, Tom Stewart, and Bryn Ward will return to provincial action at Electric Brewery Field, as the BKT United Rugby Championship celebrates Origin Round, shining a light on the ‘Grassroots to Greatness’ route, and the many clubs, schools, and communities that helped the URC’s players and coaches along the way.

Unfortunately, recent Six Nations debutant Cormac Izuchukwu misses out as he sustained a concussion in training this week. He will now follow World Rugby’s graduated return-to-play protocols.

Stewart and centurion prop Eric O’Sullivan come into a largely experienced tight five, which also features Scott Wilson, the scorer of Ulster’s opening try against Cardiff last time out, captain Iain Henderson, and development lock Charlie Irvine.

The 23-year-old Irvine notched his first senior score for the province in that 21-14 home win over Cardiff. Matthew Dalton, their player-of-the-match in round 11, and David McCann form the back row with the returning Bryn Ward.

Doak and Jack Murphy combine as Ulster’s starting half-backs for the eleventh time so far this season, with the former’s 72-point tally putting him third in the URC’s scoring charts.

Postlethwaite and James Hume start together in the centre for the first time since December’s heavy defeat of Racing 92, while full-back Michael Lowry is the sixth and final change in personnel. Zac Ward and Werner Kok fill the wing berths again.