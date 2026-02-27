Clovers And Wolfhounds Teams Named For Penultimate Round Of Celtic Challenge

Round 9 of the Celtic Challenge takes place this weekend and both Irish teams are on the road for the last time in the group stages with the Clovers playing Edinburgh Rugby at Hive Stadium in while the Wolfhounds travel to play Gwalia Lightning at the CCB Centre. Both games kick off at 1pm on Saturday February 28th.

The Wolfhounds have already secured a home semi-final and the Clovers can do the same with a win this weekend.

The Clovers have freshened up their front row with Ella Burns, Beth Buttimer and Eilís Cahill starting. Ruth Campbell captains from the second row alongside Aoibheann McGrath while Rosie Searle, Faith Oviawe, and Jemima Adams Verling make up the back row.

Katie Whelan comes in at scrum half this week alongside Siofra Hession. Béibhinn Parsons is at 11 with Chisom Ugwueru on the other wing. Enya Breen makes her first appearance this season alongside Lucia Linn in the centre with Aoife Corey continuing at full back.

Neill Alcorn has made a number of changes from the Wolfhounds first defeat in the competition last week. Linda Djougang, Maebh Clenaghan and Sophie Barrett start in the front row while Kate Jordan is joined in the second row by Naoise Smyth.

A changed back row sees India Daley move from the front row to join Erin King and Aoife Corcoran.

Aoibheann Reilly starts at nine and is joined by Dannah O’Brien at ten. Megan Burns and Katie Corrigan are on the wings with Aoife Dalton returning to join Eve Higgins in the centre. Stacey Flood remains at full back.

Clovers (v Edinburgh Rugby, Saturday February 28th KO 1pm Hive Stadium)

15 – Aoife Corey (Munster)

14 – Chisom Ugwueru (Munster)

13 – Lucia Linn (Munster)

12 – Enya Breen (Munster)

11- Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht)

10 – Siofra Hession (Connacht)

9 – Katie Whelan (Leinster)

1 – Ella Burns (Connacht)

2 – Beth Buttimer (Munster)

3- Eilís Cahill (Munster)

4 – Ruth Campbell (Leinster) (Captain)

5 – Aoibheann McGrath (Munster)

6 – Rosie Searle (Leinster)

7 – Faith Oviawe (Connacht)

8 – Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht)

Replacements:

16 – Uillin Eilian (Connacht)

17 – Grainne Burke (Munster)

18 – Hannah Coen (Connacht)

19 – Aoibhe O’Flynn (Munster)

20 – Annakate Cournane (Munster)

21 –Kate Flannery (Munster)

22 – Orla Dixon (Connacht)

23 – Anna McGann (Connacht)

Wolfhounds (v Gwalia Lightning v Wolfhounds Saturday February 28th KO 1pm CCB Centre

15 – Stacey Flood (Leinster)

14 – Katie Corrigan (Leinster)

13 – Aoife Dalton (Leinster) (Captain)

12 – Eve Higgins (Leinster)

11- Megan Burns (Leinster)

10 – Dannah O’Brien (Leinster)

9 – Aoibheann Reilly (Connacht)

1 – Linda Djougang (Leinster)

2 – Maebh Clenaghan (Ulster)

3- Sophie Barrett (Ulster)

4 – Kate Jordan (Leinster)

5 – Naoise Smyth (Leinster)

6 – Aoife Corcoran (Leinster)

7 – Erin King (Leinster)

8 – India Daley (Ulster)

Replacements:

16 – Sarah Roberts (Ulster)

17 – Emma Jane Wilson (Leinster)

18 – Alma Atagamen (Leinster)

19 –Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Leinster)

20 – Regan Casey (IQ Rugby)

21 – Alex Connor (Leinster)

22 – Kate Farrell McCabe (Ulster)

23 – Amy Larn (Leinster)