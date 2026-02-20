Munster Sign Hooker Van Der Merwe On Two-Year Deal

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed the signing of South African hooker Marnus van der Merwe on a two-year contract ahead of the 2026/27 season, subject to being granted a valid work permit.

Powerful and abrasive, the 29-year-old van der Merwe marked his international debut for South Africa with two tries against Georgia last July.

He also helped the Springboks to win the Rugby Championship title, featuring in wins over New Zealand and Australia.

From the province of Mpumalanga, van der Merwe played underage rugby with the Pumas before making the move to the Cheetahs, where he made his PRO14 debut in 2018.

After winning the Currie Cup with the Cheetahs in 2023, he joined the Scarlets in the summer of 2024. His first season in Wales saw him named in the URC Elite XV, alongside his future Munster team-mates, Craig Casey and Tom Farrell.

Van der Merwe’s standout performances were also recognised by Scarlets supporters with their Player of the Year award. He has played 38 times for the Llanelli-based side, and won his first three caps with the Springboks last year.

Looking forward to joining Munster Rugby in the summer, van der Merwe said: “I’m excited and honoured to be joining such a prestigious club, with such a proud rugby history. I want to finish the season strong with the Scarlets, before tackling this new challenge with Munster.”

Munster Rugby General Manager Ian Costello commented: “We are delighted to have signed a player of Marnus’ calibre ahead of next season, and he will add to the strength of our front row.

“He has been one of the best hookers in the URC over the past two years, resulting in a call up to the Springboks squad.

“He is a physical, abrasive hooker, very strong in the set-piece, excellent over the ball, and now has demonstrated his ability to perform at international level.

“Marnus is passionate and extremely ambitious, and has the qualities that will make him a really good fit to our playing group. We look forward to welcoming him to Munster this summer.”