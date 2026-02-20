Celtic Challenge Teams Named For Round 8

Round 8 of the Celtic Challenge takes place this weekend with the Clovers hosting Edinburgh Rugby at Dexcom Stadium in Galway while the Wolfhounds travel to play Brython Thunder at Parc y Scarlets. Both games kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday February 21st.

The Clovers have retained their front row of Siobhán McCarthy, Uillin Eilian and Sadhbh McGrath. Ruth Campbell captains from the second row alongside Faith Oviawe with a back row consisting of Annakate Cournane, Ailish Quinn and Jemima Adams Verling.

Emily Lane at scrum half is paired this week with Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton who gets her first start in the competition. Béibhinn Parsons is at 11 with Chisom Ugwueru on the other wing and Aoife Corey continuing at full back again.

Niamh Murphy and Alana McInerney make up the centre pairing.