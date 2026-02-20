Jump to main content

Ireland

Celtic Challenge Teams Named For Round 8

News

20th February 2026 11:00

By Editor

25 January 2026; Fiona Tuite of Wolfhounds during the Celtic Challenge Round 5 match between Wolfhounds and Glasgow Warriors at Virgin Media Park in Cork. Photo by Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

Round 8 of the Celtic Challenge takes place this weekend with the Clovers hosting Edinburgh Rugby at Dexcom Stadium in Galway while the Wolfhounds travel to play Brython Thunder at Parc y Scarlets. Both games kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday February 21st.

The Clovers have retained their front row of Siobhán McCarthy, Uillin Eilian and Sadhbh McGrath. Ruth Campbell captains from the second row alongside Faith Oviawe with a back row consisting of Annakate Cournane, Ailish Quinn and Jemima Adams Verling.

Emily Lane at scrum half is paired this week with Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton who gets her first start in the competition. Béibhinn Parsons is at 11 with Chisom Ugwueru on the other wing and Aoife Corey continuing at full back again.

Niamh Murphy and Alana McInerney make up the centre pairing.

14.02.26 – Gwalia Lightning v Clovers, Celtic Challenge – Niamh Murphy of Clovers charges through to score try

 

Neill Alcorn has made a number of changes to the Wolfhounds side from the win against Glasgow Warriors last week The front row of Linda Djougang, India Daley and Sophie Barrett remain with Kate Jordan joined in the second row by Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair.A changed back row sees Regan Casey joined by Aoife Corcoran and Fiona Tuite, who captains the side.Jade Gaffney starts again at nine and is joined by Dannah O’Brien at ten. Niamh Marley and Maggie Boylan are on the wings with Cara Martin joining Eve Higgins in the centre. Stacey Flood returns at full back while there there are fresh faces on the wings with Megan Burns and Katie Corrigan and the the centre sees Vicky Elmes Kinlan paired with Aoife Dalton.

Clovers v Edinburgh Rugby, Saturday February 21st, Dexcom Stadium, 12:30pm)

15 – Aoife Corey (Munster)
14 – Chisom Ugwueru (Munster)
13 – Alana McInerney (Munster)
12 – Niamh Murphy (Leinster)
11- Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht)
10 – Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Leinster)
9 – Emily Lane (Munster)
1 – Siobhán McCarthy (Munster)
2 – Uillin Eilian (Connacht)
3- Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster)
4 – Ruth Campbell (Leinster) (Captain)
5 – Faith Oviawe (Connacht)
6 – Annakate Cournane (Munster)
7 – Ailish Quinn (Connacht)
8 – Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht)

Replacements:
16 – Beth Buttimer (Munster)
17 – Grainne Burke (Munster)
18 – Eilis Cahill (Munster)
19 – Aoibheann McGrath (Munster)
20 – Rosie Searle (Leinster)
21 –Katie Whelan (Leinster)
22 – Siofra Hession (Connacht)
23 – Lucia Linn (Munster)

Wolfhounds (vBrython Thunder v, Saturday February 21st Parc y Scarlets, 12:30pm)

15 – Stacey Flood (Leinster)
14 – Maggie Boylan (Leinster)
13 – Eve Higgins (Leinster)
12 – Cara Martin (Leinster)
11- Niamh Marley (Ulster)
10 – Dannah O’Brien (Leinster)
9 – Jade Gaffney (Leinster)
1 – Linda Djougang (Leinster)
2 – India Daley (Ulster)
3- Sophie Barrett (Ulster)
4 – Kate Jordan (Leinster)
5 – Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Leinster)
6 – Regan Casey (IQ Rugby)
7 – Aoife Corcoran (Leinster)
8 – Fiona Tuite (Ulster) (Captain)

Replacements:
16 – Maebh Clenaghan (Ulster)
17 – Hannah Wilson (Leinster)
18 – Emma Jane Wilson (Leinster)
19 – Alma Atagamen (Leinster)
20 – Poppy Garvey (Connacht)
21 – Alex Connor (Leinster)
22 – Megan Burns (Leinster)
23 – Amy Larn (Leinster)