Clovers And Wolfhounds Teams Named For Round 7 Of Celtic Challenge

Round 7 of the Celtic Challenge takes place this weekend with the Clovers away to Gwalia Lightning on Saturday and the Wolfhounds visiting Glasgow Warriors on Sunday.

The Clovers have changed up their front row with Siobhán McCarthy, Uillinn Eilian and Sadhbh McGrath starting. Ruth Campbell will captain from the second row alongside Aoibheann McGrath and there’s an all Connacht back row consisting of Faith Oviawe, Ailish Quinn and Jemima Adams Verling.

Emily Lane returns at scrum half and is paired this week with Siofra Hession in the absence of the injured Caitriona Finn. Chisom Uguweru gets her first start on the wing and is joined by Emily Foley and Aoife Corey in the back three while Niamh Murphy and Alana McInerney make up the centre pairing.

On Sunday Neill Alcorn’s Wolfhounds side face Glasgow Warriors with a number of changes being made from the last game against Gwalia Lightning.

Linda Djougang, India Daley and Sophie Barrett are in the front row and backed up by Naoise Smyth and Fiona Tuite in the second row. Maeve Óg O’Leary returns to the back row along with Erin King and Regan Casey.

Jade Gaffney starts at nine and is joined by Abby Moyles at ten. There are fresh faces on the wings with Megan Burns and Katie Corrigan either side of Amy Larn. The centre pairing sees Vicky Elmes Kinlan partner Aoife Dalton, who captains the side.

Clovers Team & Replacements (v Gwalia Lightning, Saturday February 14th 1pm, CCB Grounds)

15 – Aoife Corey (Munster)

14 – Emily Foley (Connacht)

13 – Alana McInerney (Munster)

12 – Niamh Murphy (Leinster)

11- Chisom Ugwueru (Munster)

10 – Siofra Hession (Connacht)

9 – Emily Lane (Munster)

1 – Siobhán McCarthy (Munster)

2 – Uillinn Eilian (Connacht)

3- Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster)

4 – Aoibheann McGrath (Munster)

5 – Ruth Campbell (Leinster) (Captain)

6 – Faith Oviawe (Connacht)

7 – Ailish Quinn (Connacht)

8 – Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht)

Replacements:

16 – Aoife Fleming (Munster)

17 – Grainne Burke (Munster)

18 – Ella Burns (Connacht)

19 – Rosie Searle (Leinster)

20 – Annakate Cournane (Munster)

21 –Katie Whelan (Leinster)

22 – Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Leinster)

23 – Orla Dixon (Connacht)

Wolfhounds Team & Replacements (vGlasgow Warriors, Sunday February 15th 2pm Scotstoun Stadium)

15 – Amy Larn (Leinster)

14 – Katie Corrigan (Leinster)

13 – Aoife Dalton (Leinster) (Captain)

12 – Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Leinster)

11- Megan Burns (Leinster)

10 – Abby Moyles (Ulster)

9 – Jade Gaffney (Leinster)

1 – Linda Djougang (Leinster)

2 – India Daley (Ulster)

3- Sophie Barrett (Ulster)

4 – Naoise Smyth (Leinster)

5 – Fiona Tuite (Ulster)

6 – Maeve Óg O’Leary (Munster)

7 – Regan Casey (IQ Rugby)

8 – Erin King (Leinster)

Replacements:

16 – Emma Jane Wilson (Leinster)

17 – Caoimhe Molloy (Leinster)

18 – Hannah Wilson (Leinster)

19 – Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair (Leinster)

20 – Aoife Corcoran (Leinster)

21 – Aoibheann Reilly (Connacht)

22 – Cara Martin (Leinster)

23 – Kate Farrell McCabe (Ulster)