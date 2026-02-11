Ireland Men’s Squad To Hold Open Training Session At Aviva Stadium

The Ireland Men’s squad will host an open training session at Aviva Stadium on Thursday, 26th February , ahead of the final two rounds of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations

Tickets for the open session are free and will be available on a first come, first served basis from Ticketmaster.ie on Monday, 16th February at 11am.

Last year, five thousand supporters were in attendance to watch the squad train against the Ireland U20s and now is your opportunity to join us at the Home of Irish Rugby as the squad are put through their paces. There will be plenty of fun on the day with prizes to give away to some of the lucky fans.

Irish Rugby Supporters Club members can login to the member’s website for a pre-sale link on Thursday, 12th February

Click here to access the general sale on ticketmaster on Monday