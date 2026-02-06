Ireland U20s Team Named For U20s Six Nations Opener In France

Head Coach Andrew Browne has named the Ireland Men’s U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Saturday’s opening U20s Six Nations clash against France in Perpignan (Kick-off 8pm Irish time).

Sami Bishti captains the side as Ireland open their 2026 Championship at Stade Aime Giral, live on the RTÉ News Channel.

Noah Byrne, Derry Moloney and Daniel Ryan start in the Ireland back three, with James O’Leary partnering Johnny O’Sullivan in midfield and Christopher Barrett and Tom Wood in the half-backs.

In the pack, Max Doyle, Rian Handley and captain Bishti are in the front row, while Dylan McNeice and Donnacha McGuire are named in the engine room. Josh Neill is selected at blindside flanker, Billy Hayes at openside and Diarmaid O’Connell packs down at number eight.

On the bench, Duinn McGuire, Christian Foley, Blake McClean, Joe Finn and Ben Blaney provide the forward replacements, with backs Fergus Callington, Charlie O’Shea and Ethan Black complete the Ireland Match Day Squad.

Ireland U20s:

15. Noah Byrne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

14. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

13. Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)

11. Daniel Ryan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Christopher Barrett (UCC/Munster)

1. Max Doyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)

2. Rian Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

3. Sami Bishti (UCD RFC/Leinster)(captain)

4. Dylan McNeice (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. Josh Neill (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

7. Billy Hayes (Garryowen FC/Munster)

8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Duinn Maguire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

17. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

18. Blake McClean (Instonians RFC/Ulster)

19. Joe Finn (Garryowen FC/Munster)

20. Ben Blaney (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

21. Fergus Callington (Durham University/IQ Rugby)

22. Charlie O’Shea (UCC RFC/Munster)

23. Ethan Black (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster).