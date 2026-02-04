‘Jez Just Needs To Be Himself’ – Farrell

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has called on Jeremy Loughman to just ‘be himself’ when he experiences the white heat of facing defending champions France on his first Guinness Men’s Six Nations start.

Loughman knows he has big shoes to fill on Thursday night, with Ireland’s first-choice loosehead prop Andrew Porter currently sidelined with a calf injury, and his primary back-ups, Paddy McCarthy (foot) and Jack Boyle (Achilles), also ruled out.

It has opened the way for the 30-year-old to make his international return, two years on from his fifth and most recent appearance in the green jersey. He was part of the 2023 Rugby World Cup squad before that, featuring off the bench against Romania.

Loughman’s recent performances for Munster against French opposition – in Investec Champions Cup pool matches against Toulon and Castres Olympique – have him in good stead, while he scrummaged before against Toulouse’s Dorian Aldegheri, the starting French tighthead, in 2022.

He spoke last month about ‘still having massive aspirations’ with regards to playing for Ireland, and now a window of opportunity has opened up for him. The Ireland coaches have full faith that the Athy RFC product will make the most of it.

“‘Jez’ has all the attributes to be a fantastic loosehead at this level and he’s been fighting hard to get back into this squad, and here’s his chance,” said Farrell, who has also handed Thomas Clarkson his fifth Test start at tighthead.

“He is that type of player, isn’t he? Set-piece first, and he’s been pretty impressive in training this week, so we’re looking forward to seeing those two lads (Loughman and Clarkson) go for it.

“It is a good day for him, and it is a big opportunity, and he’s certainly trained like that. In the last couple of days, he’s making sure that we get out of our own way and make sure that we fit into just what the team needs.

“He knows that, he knows that. Being diligent enough within his preparation to hang on in there and take his chance, and he’s certainly done that.

“So, yes, he needs to be himself and add to the team, and not hope that he just fits in. And that’s for everyone in the squad.”

Loughman was first capped against Fiji in November 2022, the same year that he was part of the Ireland squad that toured New Zealand. He played twice against the Māori All Blacks that summer, and then started for Ireland ‘A’ against the All Blacks XV in the autumn shortly before his Test debut.

Farrell quipped that the Reno-born forward may be a ‘lucky mascot’ after learning that he has a 100% winning record from his five Ireland senior appearances to date. On the tighthead side, Clarkson has 10 caps to his name, and this is his second Six Nations campaign.

Clarkson’s international development has accelerated over the past 12 months. He played in all three games of the Triple Crown success, came on for the final quarter against France, and was a starter in the summer against both Georgia and Portugal, scoring his first Test try against the latter.

He gained further experience when called up as additional front row cover during the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia. This season he was involved in the November wins over Japan and the Wallabies, and most recently started three of Leinster’s four Champions Cup pool fixtures.

The 25-year-old drew high praise for his impressive 80-minute shift against La Rochelle last month. At a time when Tadhg Furlong has been battling a calf problem and Finlay Bealham’s build-up to the Six Nations was impacted by a knee injury, the Dubliner is clearly working hard to sustain his continued rise.

Farrell commented: “You look at Tom Clarkson, he’s been in and around the group now for a couple of years and everyone would say France away is a big test for any young prop, but you can see him finding his feet at this level, taking control of stuff.

“You can see the confidence that he’s building. He’s being more of his aggressive self, etc. So, that’s certainly going to make him a better player for us on Thursday night and in the future.”

Clarkson’s scrum opponent for the Six Nations opener at the Stade de France, Jean-Baptiste Gros, is something of a familiar face. The pair played against each other at Under-20 level in 2019 when Ireland came out on top, winning 31-29 at Virgin Media Park on the way to securing the Grand Slam.

Ireland’s clashes with France rarely disappoint, and this match-up has produced more tries on average than any other in the Six Nations since 2015. Louis Bielle-Biarrey was last year’s top try scorer with eight tries, while Dan Sheehan weighed in with five for the second year running.

The two teams have two title wins each in the last four years, and this potentially explosive opening night duel could set the tone for the 2026 Championship. Farrell’s men are chasing Ireland’s first victory over les Bleus in Paris since 2018.

One man who will be watching intently from the stands will be Edwin Edogbo, the promising Munster lock who missed out on a place in Ireland’s matchday 23. Speaking in camp, James Ryan praised the 23-year-old as a ‘serious athlete’ who has ‘hit the ground running really well here’.

It is only Edogbo’s first full call-up to the Ireland squad, and as the competition for second row places continues to crank up, Farrell said: “Edwin’s still learning. You know, letting people taste the environment. We like to get people into the environment as soon as we possibly can to get the experience.

“And obviously Edwin missed that (the autumn trip to Chicago due to concussion), and there’s an art to being able to get up to speed as far as international rugby is concerned and it would have been a fantastic week for him as far as that’s concerned.

“So, he’s had a great week. He’s had a great week. He’s still finding his feet, like a few others.”

