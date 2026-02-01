Irish Rugby Expands ‘Period Supportive’ Movement to 92 Clubs Nationwide

As part of a series of initiatives in making Irish Rugby more female friendly, the IRFU partnered with the Fab Little Bag (FLB) ‘Period Supportive’ movement by purchasing FLB dispensers and period products for teams in the Women’s Energia All-Ireland League, Celtic Challenge and pathway teams in 2024/25 season.

Since then, the movement has expanded to clubs around the country and there are now 92 clubs that have received free period products for their teams and facilities.

Supporting the ‘Period Supportive’ movement is key to creating positive, welcoming and inclusive environment, and gives access to women and girls, to the products they need to feel welcomed and included in rugby clubs and venues.

64% of women and girls reported that period management was a factor in dropping out of sport and 78% reported missing training and matches due to lack of support and facilities when on their period. Working with rugby clubs to sign up and join the period supportive movement is an important step in creating the right environment and minimising the drop out caused by lack of information and/or facilities.

Irish Rugby have supplied clubs with products to create an environment where women and girls know their needs are being considered and catered for. The FLB Coach’s Bags containing free period products are ideal for the club kit bag and FLB’s dispensers and bags in toilets allow for responsible disposal. These products along with additional period products for female match officials, of home or visiting teams, were supplied to 92 clubs.

The FLB website also provides posters and information for clubs, detailing how they can purchase products and sign up to the movement in their own time. We hope that clubs, with and without women’s rugby teams, take this important topic on board to demonstrate their welcoming environment to women and girls.

Inventor and CEO of FabLittleBag, Martha Silcott said,

“I am so excited that the IRFU are embracing our Period Supportive Movement. Leading by example they will ensure that players, officials, volunteers and supporters all feel welcomed. I always say that small changes can make big impacts and Irish Rugby are doing just that. We look forward to working with the wider club community on the Period Supportive Kitemark scheme after the initial work with the Energia All-Ireland League Teams.”

For further information contact Anne Marie Hughes, annemarie.hughes@irfu.ie and/or see HERE