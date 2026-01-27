Connacht Announce Connors Signing

Connacht Rugby has announce the signing of Ireland international flanker Will Connors from Leinster Rugby , ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal and will provide Stuart Lancaster and his coaching team with further depth in the back row.

Connors made his senior debut for Leinster in February 2018 away to Edinburgh, and since then has made 62 appearances for his home province, which included a start in the 2024 Investec Champions Cup final against Toulouse.

On the international stage he earned the first of nine caps in the 2020 Six Nations against Italy. He scored a try that day in a player-of-the-match performance, and also touched down twice in the corresponding fixture the following season.

Speaking about his Leinster career and the decision to switch provinces, Connors said: “I’ve had a fantastic nine seasons with Leinster, and am very grateful for all that was achieved in that time.

“I look forward to finishing the season strongly before making the move west in the summer and joining up with a really exciting and talented group.

“After chatting to Stuart and the team, it is clear there’s enormous ambition at Connacht to be successful in the years ahead. It is a proud rugby province, which I experienced first-hand in last Saturday’s game at Dexcom Stadium.

“The atmosphere there was electric on what was clearly a very special night for Connacht Rugby, and I’m eager to contribute to that renowned connection between the fans and the team.”

Connacht head coach Lancaster, who worked with Connors previously at Leinster, commented: “I’ve seen Will’s ability first-hand and I know he’ll be another big asset to Connacht next season.

“His tackling ability and defensive work-rate is well known, but he has real attacking strengths too which I’m looking forward to developing. With a positive personality, he brings great energy to the group and has real potential as a leader.

“I’m sure he will thrive in the environment we are building here in Connacht. I’m delighted he has chosen to join us at Dexcom Stadium as we continue to evolve and grow the quality and competition in the squad.”