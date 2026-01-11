Ulster Awarded Five Points Following Cancelled Match Against Cheetahs

EPCR has made the decision to cancel the EPCR Challenge Cup round 3 fixture between the Toyota Cheetahs and Ulster , which was impacted by the weekend’s severe weather conditions in the Netherlands.

A statement from EPCR confirmed: “Upon review of all the information available, the match result should be recorded as a 28-0 win to Ulster Rugby, and five points will subsequently be awarded to Ulster Rugby.”

Richie Murphy’s men had originally travelled to Amsterdam to take on the Cheetahs today at NRCA Stadium in a Pool 3 match scheduled to kick off at 4.15pm local time/3.15pm Irish time.

However, on Friday, the game was rescheduled to a different venue, day and kick-off time, with confirmation also that it would be played behind closed doors.

Following inspections earlier that day, EPCR announced the venue change due to the impact of the current wintry weather in the Netherlands and associated venue considerations.

Rugby Nederland, the Cheetahs, who play their home Challenge Cup games in Amsterdam, and EPCR identified the Dukes Rugby ground in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, or Den Bosch, as the alternative venue.

But following more overnight snow and freezing temperatures in the area, today’s inspection by the match officials concluded with the surface being ‘deemed impracticable by the referee (Kevin Bralley) and posing a risk to players’ welfare’.

The EPCR statement continued: “Despite the obvious challenges connected with the playing of this fixture, and noting the incredible efforts of the Toyota Cheetahs and Rugby Nederland to ensure the fixture could take place, it is the hosting club’s responsibility to ensure the match can go ahead.

“Therefore, the match result must be recorded as a 28-0 four-try bonus point win for Ulster, with five match points being awarded as a consequence, pursuant to EPCR regulations.