Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures At A Glance

The Energia All-Ireland League returns with a full round of matches across the Men’s and Women’s Divisions, kicking off on Friday night with a top four clash in Division 1A.

Men’s Division 1A

Friday Night Lights on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch offers a mouth-watering rematch between Lansdowne and recent leaders St. Mary’s College, with just three points between them in the table. On Saturday, Ballynahinch take on table toppers Clontarf, hoping to avenge their Energia Bateman Cup final defeat from before Christmas.

Division 1B

Second-placed Instonians and City of Armagh, who have moved up to fourth spot, meet for the second time in the space of a week having played a previously postponed game last Saturday that saw Armagh come out on top (23-17). Nothing beats a derby rematch.

Division 2A

A Limerick club derby under floodlights? Yes, please! Old Crescent host third-placed Shannon to kick off the weekend in Division 2A. On Saturday afternoon, leaders MU Barnhall will test their unbeaten record with a trip to Galway Corinthians.

Division 2B

Division 2B pacesetters Galwegians, who are also unbeaten this season, travel to Skerries this weekend, while Enniscorthy against UL Bohemian, and bottom side Navan against Sligo, are big encounters for all four clubs involved.

Division 2C

In a tight top four, the meeting of second-placed Clonmel and Bective Rangers, in third, is a tasty one to kick off 2026 in Division 2C. Elsewhere, the return Limerick derby between table-topping Thomond and Bruff should be a cracker.

Women’s Division

The top four in the Women’s Division has a familiar look to it, but with players stepping up for Celtic Challenge duty, it opens the door for others to make an impact. Fifth-placed Galwegians at home to Railway Union, in fourth, is shaping up to be a key game.