Sheehan To Captain Leinster In Latest Interpro Derby

Sheehan captains the side from hooker with Andrew Porter and Thomas Clarkson scrumming down on either side of him at prop.

Joe McCarthy and Brian Deeny make up the second row, with Will Connors returning to the team for the first time since October alongside Diarmuid Mangan at blindside flanker and Jack Conan at number eight.

Sam Prendergast has been named at out-half with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half, while Charlie Tector partners Hugh Cooney in the centre.

Joshua Kenny and Tommy O’Brien have been named on the wings, with Ciarán Frawley at full-back once more.

Gus McCarthy, Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani offer the front row reinforcements from the bench. Academy second row Conor O’Tighearnaigh is in line for his first appearance of the season while Max Deegan and Josh van der Flier provide further forward cover in a 6/2 split.

Luke McGrath offers his experience in reserve with Harry Byrne completing the replacements.

LEINSTER (v Connacht): Ciarán Frawley; Tommy O’Brien, Hugh Cooney, Charlie Tector, Josh Kenny; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan (capt), Thomas Clarkson, Joe McCarthy, Brian Deeny, Diarmuid Mangan, Will Connors, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Jack Boyle, Rabah Slimani, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne.