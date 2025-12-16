Nash And Wycherley In The Mix For Munster’s Ospreys Test

Calvin Nash (shoulder) and Fineen Wycherley (hand) are both back in full training as Munster build towards Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship encounter with the Ospreys in Bridgend (kick-off 5.30pm).

It is a busy time for all four provinces, coming off the back of the opening two EPCR rounds. As well as the BKT United Rugby Championship resuming, the next IRFU Men’s ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship matches will take place.

Munster ‘A’ will host their Leinster counterparts at Rockwell College on Friday afternoon (kick-off 1.30pm), before Clayton McMillan’s senior side – buoyed by their bonus point victory over Gloucester at Páirc Uí Chaoimh – lock horns with the Ospreys in Wales for the first time since March 2024.

Indeed, with the fixture being staged at the Dunraven Brewery Field, it will be only the second time Munster have played a senior game at the Bridgend venue. They won there back in October 2001, beating Bridgend in the Heineken Cup.

Despite opening their win account in this season’s Investec Champions Cup last weekend, there was frustration with how Munster’s attack fared against Gloucester, with the scoreboard showing 12-3 entering the final quarter.

Acknowledging the need to convert more of their scoring chances, Mossy Lawler said on Monday: “We are top four in the URC, we’re top four in Europe for our ability to get into the 22.

“Our inaccuracies in the 22 at the weekend just hurt us and I suppose left us a little bit frustrated after the game. It was a great spectacle in relation to the fan base in Cork and playing down there in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“I just think as a club and as a staff and as players, we left it a little bit frustrated in relation to our inaccuracies inside in the 22. So, that message was clear to all today.”

Final-quarter tries from Ruadhán Quinn, Tom Farrell, and captain Tadhg Beirne sealed the deal against the Cherry & Whites, and Munster’s next assignment will be getting back to winning ways in the URC after losing their recent top of the table clash with the DHL Stormers.

The Ospreys struggled for results during the league’s first block, with just one win in five, and now lie 13th in the table. However, they bounced back impressively in the EPCR Challenge Cup, overcoming both Connacht (24-21) and US Montauban (33-22) to put themselves second in Pool 1.

Munster have dominated this match-up in recent years, leaving the Ospreys with just one victory in the last 14 meetings (18-10 at Swansea.com Stadium in October 2021).

Along with that, the Reds, who occupy third spot at present in the standings, are unbeaten in their last three away games in the URC since losing in Cardiff last April.

Their skills & assistant attack coach, Lawler, has past experience of the Brewery Field having been coach of the Connacht Eagles during his time in Galway. There is understandably an ‘old school’ aura about the 8,000 capacity venue which has been the longstanding home of Bridgend Ravens.

“Yeah, I have been there in my Connacht days. We played a couple of Connacht Eagles games there against the Ospreys. Really cool ground, really old school feel to it. It will certainly be a battle on Saturday night.

“I suppose both supporters are as passionate as each other. The turnout in Cork on Saturday was amazing. We all love playing in Cork. They come out in their droves and always are 100% behind the team.

“I suppose the Ospreys are the same, moving to a local ground. The crowd are literally on top of you. So, it makes for a great night. They’re a serious team. They pose a huge threat in relation to their territorial game.

“They have a really good kicking game and put you under serious pressure and force you into errors. And then when they get you in your own half, they’ve got a really good attack under Mark Jones. So, certainly a massive test for us this weekend.”

Diarmuid Barron, a second half replacement at hooker in Cork, failed a post-match head injury assessment following the Gloucester game, and will begin the return-to-play protocols.

Nash has missed over a month, including Ireland’s Quilter Nations Series campaign, due the shoulder injury he picked up against Edinburgh in October, while second row Wycherley was sidelined for the defeat to Bath.

A number of changes are anticipated this week as McMillan mentioned that ‘the internationals are going to have to have a break over the next couple of weeks’, and that he would ‘probably get my head cut off if I decided that week was going to be the Leinster week’.

With that sold-out tussle with Leinster to come, and then a trip to Ulster to begin 2026, Lawler added: “We have a fair idea. I suppose we’ll pick teams that we think will, I suppose, two weeks in advance. But look, professional rugby is chopping and changing.

“We’ll always look to give guys opportunities and get them in where we feel is best for them. But as I said, we can’t look too far past this weekend.

“It’s an unbelievable, tough test going away to Wales and the Ospreys in Bridgend. So, this week will certainly be just taking it as it comes. This weekend is a massive game.

“The Ospreys are playing some really good rugby and put it up to you in relation to their kicking game as well. So, we are going to pick as strong as we can to make sure that we go to Wales and get the job done.

“Obviously there will be opportunities for some. But we’ve got to make sure that we put our best foot forward and attack the game as we always do every week.”