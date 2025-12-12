Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup: Semi-Final Previews

Creggs and former champions Seapoint will have home advantage in Saturday’s Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup semi-finals , as Dromore and Athy complete an ambitious quartet all bidding to reach the January 24 decider.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND MEN’S JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINALS:

Saturday, December 13

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CREGGS v DROMORE, the Green

After the pair had contrasting seasons last term, Creggs and Dromore have the chance to contest the decider this season, with this game out West one that can go the distance.

Creggs have never made it to a semi final prior to this weekend, but have delivered some strong showings in the competition to underline their credentials this season. They had to grind out a 25-15 win over a former champion in Kilfeacle & District and then defeated St Mary’s of Limerick 60-28 in the last four.

Spread to the community in both Galway and Roscommon, Creggs have become a notable side in the competition in recent years, but this game is one they have been aiming for. After play-off heartbreak in recent times, this could be a real chance at silverware for the cup on the national stage.

Winger Dean O’Reilly will be a man to watch this weekend, he crossed for four tries in that win over St Mary’s, while Shane Dowd helped himself to two. Mark Purcell’s boot has been a key weapon for Creggs in recent seasons.

Creggs are coming in off the back of a 25-12 win over Connemara in the Connacht League, a competition that has given them plenty of tough tests to get them ready for this clash.

Dromore have some painful history in this competition, the scars and wounds of previous defeats are still there, and they still hurt. Having made it to this stage last year, they lost 11-7 to Bective Rangers, they went out in the quarter final stages prior to that, and made the final in the 2019-20 season, losing to Kilfeacle & District 28-24.

The Ulster side had a dream season last year, unbeaten in the Ulster Championship, but had two defeats on the national stage. A defeat to Bective in the Junior Cup, and Thomond in the play-offs for the Energia All-Ireland League, Creggs suffered defeat at the other side of the bracket.

Defeating last year’s finalists Enniskillen in the quarter final, certainly put their name in the conversation for this season. Dean Dillon’s brace of tries helped them to a 21-0 win over a Skins side who had defeated them in Ulster weeks prior.

Along with their 26-5 win away to Bandon, Dromore have been well tested in the competition, and have form and momentum, doubled with their performances in Ulster, to get over the line, in this massive tie for both.

SEAPOINT v ATHY, Kilbogget Park

One of the stories of the competition this year has been debutants Athy reaching the semi final stage, can they continue this storied run or will Seapoint spoil the party on home soil, it will make for a dramatic semi-final.

Seapoint won this competition in the 2006-2007 season, and last made the semi final stage two years ago, losing at home to another Leinster side in Bective Rangers. The Killiney side went out in the last four stage last year, but have certainly staked their claim with an impressive run of results.

A dramatic 27-25 win at home to Cooke, was followed by a dramatic 30-20 win at home to Wicklow, and their third home game in a row will be equally as dramatic. Having not made a final since that faithful day against Coleraine, this is a huge opportunity for the home side.

Donal McMahon is one to watch in their back row, he grabbed two tries in that win over Cooke, and bagged another against Wicklow, while Oisin McKenna was their hat-trick hero in that Wicklow game, a menace on the wing.

Leinster neighbours, these two met in Division 1A of the Leinster League earlier this season, Seapoint coming out 41-24 winners, but their most recent outing last weekend saw them defeated by leaders Suttonians.

While their league form is one thing, Athy love a good Cup run. Towns Cup Champions last season, the Kildare club have the chance to make further history if they can make the Junior Cup decider.

The debutants have relished the competition this season, defeating a strong Tuam side 47-14 in the opening round, before defeating the Leinster League leaders Suttonians 41-10 in the quarter final stage.

Big scores tallied in their opening two games, Athy are playing with a confidence and a swagger of a team that has been in this competition for many seasons. Josh Miller has an impactful performance from the kicking tee for Athy this season, while they have had a fine spread of try scorers in their two games, making them a threat from all areas.

Off the back of a big home win over Tullow, the team that defeated Seapoint in the competition last season, Athy will have plenty of confidence going into this game, hoping it is their name forever remembered as a finalist in their debut season.

