Clovers & Wolfhounds Squads And Coaching Teams Announced For Celtic Challenge

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is delighted to announce that Denis Fogarty and Neill Alcorn will return as Head Coaches for the upcoming Celtic Challenge competition.

The Celtic Challenge returns for the fourth year with knock out rugby introduced for the first time. The league will kick off on December 20th, with the traditional 10-round league season, culminating in a high stakes Semi-Finals and inaugural Celtic Challenge final. Fogarty and Alcorn have been reappointed in their head coach roles for the Clovers and Wolfhounds respectively.

Buy Tickets Here

Fogarty will lead the Clovers selection, with ex Ireland international and current Women’s National Talent Coach for Munster, Niamh Briggs and Leah Lyons, ex Ireland international as assistant coaches.

While Alcorn will be the head coach with the Wolfhounds squad, Leinster Women’s head coach Ben Martin, has returned along with Matt Gill, National Talent Coach for Leinster as assistant coaches to Alcorn.

Speaking about the return of the Celtic Challenge, the IRFU’s Head of Performance & Pathways Gillian McDarby says: “Post Rugby World Cup there is great excitement about the women’s game and the Celtic Challenge now offers a fantastic opportunity for younger players to stake a claim ahead of the 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations. Our pathways continue to develop with increased investment and we are looking forward to seeing how youth can blend with experience in this season’s competition.”

Clovers Squad

Forwards: Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht), Ella Burns (Connacht), Beth Buttimer (Munster), Eilish Cahill (Munster), Ruth Campbell (Leinster), Jane Clohessy (Munster), Saoirse Crowe (Munster), Sally Kelly (Munster), Ivana Kiripati Connacht), Siobhan McCarthy (Munster), Aoibheann McGrath (Munster), Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster), Lilly Morris (Munster), Aoibhe O’Flynn (Munster), Faith Oviawe (Connacht), Ailish Quinn (Connacht), Rosie Searle (Leinster)

Backs: Enya Breen (Munster), Aoife Corey (Munster), Amee Leigh Costigan (Munster), Méabh Deely (Connacht), Caitriona Finn (Munster), Kate Flannery (Munster), Siofra Hession (Connacht) Emily Lane (Munster), Lucia Linn (Munster), Anna McGann (Connacht), Alana McInerney (Munster), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (Connacht), Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht), Eve Prendergast (Munster)

Wolfhounds Squad

Forwards: Alma Atagamen (Leinster), Kathy Baker (Leinster), Sophie Barrett (Ulster), Claire Boles (Ulster), Regan Casey (IQ Rugby), Meabh Clenaghan (Ulster), India Daley (Ulster), Linda Djougang (Leinster), Poppy Garvey (Connacht), Christie Haney (Leinster), Kate Jordan (Leinster), Cara McLean (Ulster), Caoimhe Molloy (Leinster), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Munster), Naoise Smyth (Leinster), Fiona Tuite (Ulster)

Backs: Megan Burns (Leinster), Katie Corrigan (Leinster), Aoife Dalton (Leinster), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Leinster), Stacey Flood (Leinster), Jade Gaffney (Leinster), Eve Higgins (Leinster), Amy Larn (Leinster), Niamh Marley (Ulster), Kate Farrell McCabe (Ulster), Dannah O’Brien (Leinster), Robyn O’Connor (Leinster), Aoibheann Reilly (Connacht), Katie Whelan (Leinster)

The opening round sees a double header in Energia Park on December 20th with the Clovers opening their campaign against Gwalia Lightning at 11.30am before the Wolfhounds take on Edinburgh Rugby at 14.30.

Full fixtures can be found here: https://celticrugbycomp.com/fixtures-results/