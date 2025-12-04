Gilvarry Goes To Top Of Division 1A’s Try-Scoring Charts

Hubert Gilvarry has edged ahead as the leading try scorer in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A following his hat-trick against Cork Constitution . The Young Munster winger has run in eight tries in seven starts.

Gilvarry’s try-scoring heroics during the Munster derby were not enough for the Cookies to claim victory. He is one try clear of Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan, who bagged a brace in their hard-fought 29-26 defeat of Terenure College.

Sligo man Gilvarry was previously part of the Connacht Academy, lining out a couple of times for his native province at senior level. The 24-year-old played for Munster ‘A’ last season and was part of the Ireland Club XV training squad.

He set the tone for Young Munster last Saturday with an opportunist early try, showcasing his stepping ability and sheer speed. He added a second one before half-time, and combined with Shay McCarthy and Alex Flanagan Smith for a brilliant breakaway third.

Having falled to score last time out against Cork Con, Clontarf hooker Donnellan responded as only he knows how. Proving unstoppable again from close range, he opened the scoring against Terenure after just a minute and 50 seconds.

With 50 minutes on the clock, he grabbed what proved to be the match-winning score for ‘Tarf, propelling himself past Darragh Brooks and Marcus Hanan off the back of a lineout maul.

The Leinster-capped Donnellan has an incredible try-scoring record in the All-Ireland League that most wingers can only dream of. Since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, he has scored 83 tries in the top flight.

The main try-scoring activity behind Gilvarry and Donnellan in round 7 saw Aaron O’Sullivan move onto four tries – he touched down twice for leaders St. Mary’s College against Nenagh Ormond – and versatile Terenure back Chris Cosgrave, UCD’s Daniel Hurley and Ballynahinch winger Aaron Sexton did likewise.

Meanwhile, Mick O’Gara (pictured below) is putting some distance between himself and the division’s other place-kickers. He landed all seven of his conversion attempts during Mary’s bonus point win over Nenagh, taking his season’s haul to 92 points.

His closest challenger is Clontarf out-half Conor Kelly, who has pushed through the half-century mark (56 points). A further seven points back is Old Belvedere’s David Wilkinson, who made a welcome return from injury with nine points in their victory over UCD.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 7:

POINTS –

92 – Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College)

56 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

49 – David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere)

40 – Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster)

38 – Paddy Clancy (UCD)

36 – Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond)

35 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

33 – James Tarrant (Lansdowne), Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

31 – Shane O’Leary (Young Munster), Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch)

30 – Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Dan Martin (Terenure College)

28 – Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College)

26 – Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College), Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution), Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution)

25 – Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster)

20 – Aran Egan (Terenure College), Daniel Hurley (UCD), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Duinn Maguire (UCD), Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne)

17 – Paul Kerr (Ballynahinch)

16 – Kelvin Langan (Young Munster)

15 – Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond), Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College), Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College), Peter Hyland (Cork Constitution), Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne), Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch), Oisin McCormack (Terenure College), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Liam McMahon (Young Munster), Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere), Charlie Molony (UCD), Ruairi Shields (St. Mary’s College)

13 – Julian Leszczynski (Terenure College)

12 – Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne)

10 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Arthur Ashmore (Terenure College), Dan Barron (UCD), Ben Blaney (Terenure College), Matthew Booth (Ballynahinch), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Orin Burke (Young Munster), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne), Griffin Culver (Terenure College), Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf), Lucas Maguire (UCD), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere), Evan Moynihan (UCD), Alex O’Grady (Clontarf), Ross O’Neill (Lansdowne), Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College), Max Russell (Terenure College), Andre Ryan (Old Belvedere), Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution), Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne)

9 – Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere)

8 – Charlie O’Doherty (Nenagh Ormond)

7 – Mark Best (Ballynahinch)

6 – Daragh Gilbourne (UCD), Daragh O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere)

5 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Paul Allen (Young Munster), Cian Barry (Cork Constitution), Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Richie Bergin (St. Mary’s College), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Mark Canniffe (UCD), Joe Coffey (Nenagh Ormond), Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond), Jordan Coghlan (Clontarf), Aaron Coleman (Clontarf), Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond), Pierce Crowe (Ballynahinch), Sam Cusack (Nenagh Ormond), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), John Devine (Terenure College), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Connor Fahy (Clontarf), Bailey Faloon (Young Munster), Christian Foley (Young Munster), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Chris Gibson (Ballynahinch), Fionn Higgins (Nenagh Ormond), Gerry Hill (Old Belvedere), Jack Keating (Old Belvedere), Stephen Kennedy (St. Mary’s College), Daniel Leane (St. Mary’s College), Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Mick McCormack (St. Mary’s College), Will McDonald (Old Belvedere), Adam McEvoy (St. Mary’s College), Greg McGrath (Lansdowne), John McKee (Terenure College), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), George Morris (Lansdowne), Dylan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond), Jack Nelson Murray (St. Mary’s College), Sean O’Brien (Nenagh Ormond), John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond), Joe O’Leary (Cork Constitution), Andrew O’Mahony (UCD), Mikey O’Reilly (UCD), Oran O’Reilly (Young Munster), Tom O’Reilly (St. Mary’s College), Harry O’Riordan (Lansdowne), Hugh O’Sullivan (Old Belvedere), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD), Sam Owens (Clontarf), Ethan Reilly (Terenure College), Tom Roche (Lansdowne), Jon Rodgers (Ballynahinch), Arron Roulston (Young Munster), David Ryan (Clontarf), Pa Ryan (Terenure College), Stephen Ryan (Clontarf), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Alan Spicer (Clontarf), Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch), Sam Warwick (Ballynahinch), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Jim White (UCD), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

4 – Darragh French (Cork Constitution)

3 – George Coomber (Cork Constitution)

2 – Aaron O’Neill (St. Mary’s College)

TRIES –

8 – Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster)

7 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

6 – Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Dan Martin (Terenure College)

5 – Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster)

4 – Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College), Daniel Hurley (UCD), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Duinn Maguire (UCD), Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne)

3 – Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond), Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College), Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College), Peter Hyland (Cork Constitution), Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne), Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch), Oisin McCormack (Terenure College), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Liam McMahon (Young Munster), Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere), Charlie Molony (UCD), Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College), Ruairi Shields (St. Mary’s College)

2 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Arthur Ashmore (Terenure College), Dan Barron (UCD), Ben Blaney (Terenure College), Matthew Booth (Ballynahinch), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Orin Burke (Young Munster), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne), Griffin Culver (Terenure College), Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Aran Egan (Terenure College), Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf), Lucas Maguire (UCD), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere), Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution), Evan Moynihan (UCD), Alex O’Grady (Clontarf), Ross O’Neill (Lansdowne), Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College), Max Russell (Terenure College), Andre Ryan (Old Belvedere), Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution), Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne)

1 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Paul Allen (Young Munster), Cian Barry (Cork Constitution), Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Richie Bergin (St. Mary’s College), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Mark Canniffe (UCD), Joe Coffey (Nenagh Ormond), Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond), Jordan Coghlan (Clontarf), Aaron Coleman (Clontarf), Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond), Pierce Crowe (Ballynahinch), Sam Cusack (Nenagh Ormond), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), John Devine (Terenure College), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Connor Fahy (Clontarf), Bailey Faloon (Young Munster), Christian Foley (Young Munster), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Chris Gibson (Ballynahinch), Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution), Fionn Higgins (Nenagh Ormond), Gerry Hill (Old Belvedere), Jack Keating (Old Belvedere), Conor Kelly (Clontarf), Stephen Kennedy (St. Mary’s College), Paul Kerr (Ballynahinch), Daniel Leane (St. Mary’s College), Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Mick McCormack (St. Mary’s College), Will McDonald (Old Belvedere), Adam McEvoy (St. Mary’s College), Greg McGrath (Lansdowne), John McKee (Terenure College), Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond), Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), George Morris (Lansdowne), Dylan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond), Jack Nelson Murray (St. Mary’s College), Sean O’Brien (Nenagh Ormond), John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond), Joe O’Leary (Cork Constitution), Shane O’Leary (Young Munster), Andrew O’Mahony (UCD), Mikey O’Reilly (UCD), Oran O’Reilly (Young Munster), Tom O’Reilly (St. Mary’s College), Harry O’Riordan (Lansdowne), Hugh O’Sullivan (Old Belvedere), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD), Sam Owens (Clontarf), Ethan Reilly (Terenure College), Tom Roche (Lansdowne), Jon Rodgers (Ballynahinch), Arron Roulston (Young Munster), David Ryan (Clontarf), Pa Ryan (Terenure College), Stephen Ryan (Clontarf), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Alan Spicer (Clontarf), Charlie Tector (Lansdowne), Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch), Sam Warwick (Ballynahinch), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Jim White (UCD), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

