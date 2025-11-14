EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 6 Previews

The lead could change hands at the top of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division tomorrow, as unbeaten sides Galwegians and UL Bohemian go head-to-head. Blackrock College will aim for their fifth win in a row when they take on Tullow.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 6:

Saturday, November 15

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

ENNIS (7th) v COOKE (9th), Drumbiggle Road, 1pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ennis: WWLLL; Cooke: LWLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ennis: Points: Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey 15; Tries: Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey 3; Cooke: Points: Shola Iluyemi 10; Tries: Shola Iluyemi 2

Preview: Emily Murphy is paired with Lyndsay Clarke at half-back for the fourth time this season, as Ennis seek a timely return to winning ways. Gareth O’Hanlon’s charges have lost their last three matches, as have visitors Cooke, so there is plenty riding on this Clare clash.

Murphy, Clodagh McMahon, Ciara Coughlan, and Laura Cooney are the four personnel change for Ennis, whose captain Micaela Glynn reverts to openside flanker. A positive result tomorrow would see the All-Ireland League newcomers finish the first third of the season with three wins from six.

These are the type of games that Cooke really need to be winning, especially with a tough run of pre-Christmas fixtures against heavyweight opponents. Ulster youngster Paige Smyth (23) has been taking on more responsibility in the number 12 jersey, outside the trusty Amanda Morton.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ennis to win

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (3rd) v TULLOW (10th), Blackrock College school 4G pitch, 3pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LWWWW; Tullow: LLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Maggie Boylan 35; Tries: Maggie Boylan 7; Tullow: Points: France Bloomfield 6; Tries: Roisin O’Toole, Alex O’Brien, Katie Ann O’Neill, Chloe Farrell, Emma Carroll, Nicola Kilcoyne, Orla Hanlon 1 each

Preview: There has been a change of venue and kick-off time for this Leinster derby, with Blackrock College returning to the school’s all-weather pitch where they beat Ballincollig with plenty spare last February. Now with Niall Neville in charge, they have been motoring along nicely.

Ireland Sevens international Kate Farrell McCabe will make her first start for Blackrock, filling the full-back berth, with Andi Murphy, Cara Martin, and Megan Thornton also coming into the back-line. Leinster and Wolfhounds lock Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair is among the changes up front.

Tullow are without a win after the opening five rounds, and lost twice to ‘Rock last season – 51-8 at home and by 70 points in Stradbrook. Lana Brennan switches to number 8, in place of the injured Alex O’Brien, while Samoan international France Bloomfield makes a welcome return at scrum half.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 7, 2024: Tullow 8 Blackrock College 51, Blackgates; Saturday, January 18, 2025: Blackrock College 70 Tullow 0, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

OLD BELVEDERE (4th) v BALLINCOLLIG (8th), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WLLWW; Ballincollig: LLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton 33; Tries: Robyn O’Connor, Hannah Clarke 4 each; Ballincollig: Points: Emma Connolly 16; Tries: Aoife Madigan, Eve Prendergast, Grace Kingston 3 each

Preview: With Hannah Clarke and Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton both injured, Old Belvedere boss Fiona Hayes brings Brooke Gilroy and Hazel Simmons into her back-line. Australian Gilroy joins forces in the centre with the in-form Robyn O’Connor, who ran in four tries in her last two games.

As Belvedere target a third victory on the trot, props Hannah Rapley and Katie Layde are promoted from the bench. They completed a season’s double over Ballincollig last year, but ‘Collig look a stronger outfit this term, scoring three tries against Railway Union in the last round.

Vicki Good slots in the right wing for the Cork side, making her second start of the current campaign. Working well with the club’s set-piece coach, former Ireland international Leah Lyons, twins Ciara and Aoife Fleming, and Ireland Under-20 tighthead Lily Morris, continue to gain experience in the front row.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 26, 2024: Ballincollig 10 Old Belvedere 40, Tanner Park; Saturday, March 1, 2025: Old Belvedere 41 Ballincollig 5, Ollie Campbell Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

RAILWAY UNION (5th) v WICKLOW (6th), Park Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Railway Union: LLLWW; Wicklow: WLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Railway Union: Points: Claire Boles 25; Tries: Claire Boles 5; Wicklow: Points: Beth Roberts, Vicky Elmes Kinlan 25 each; Tries: Vicky Elmes Kinlan 5

Preview: Railway Union head coach Sana Govender has made three changes to the team that got the better of Ballincollig on a 31-19 scoreline. They return home with Leinster young gun Heidi Lyons rejoining captain Niamh Byrne in the centre, as Leah Tarpey makes way.

Winger Aimee Clarke is back from playing for Ireland in the inaugural Rugby League Women’s World Series, and Connacht’s Poppy Garvey returns at blindside flanker. Railway sit in mid-table, level on 10 points with tomorrow’s visitors, Wicklow, who are smarting from back-to-back defeats.

Wicklow are without their top try scorer Vicky Elmes Kinlan (5) this week, so Jason Moreton has gone with a new centre partnership in Jamie Church and Roisin Stone. Ireland Under-20 international Clara Dunne fills the full-back berth, and Lorraine Voorbach is added to a front row missing Caoimhe Molloy.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 23, 2024: Railway Union 43 Wicklow 5, Park Avenue; Saturday, January 25, 2025: Wicklow 10 Railway Union 34, Ashtown Lane

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

UL BOHEMIAN (2nd) v GALWEGIANS (1st), UL 4G pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UL Bohemian: WWWWW; Galwegians: WWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UL Bohemian: Points: Caitríona Finn, Alana McInerney 55 each; Tries: Alana McInerney 11; Galwegians: Points: Niamh Murphy, Emily Foley 30 each; Tries: Niamh Murphy, Emily Foley 6 each

Preview: A cracking contest in prospect as the two teams setting the pace put their unbeaten records on the line. Jack Clarke’s much-improved Galwegians have passed every test so far, but tackling title holders UL Bohemian is the start of four successive games against last season’s top four finishers.

‘Wegians will need big performances in Limerick from the likes of Connacht’s Grace Browne Moran, Jemima Adams Verling, Gráinne Moran, and Síofra Hession. Along with 18-year-old out-half Hession, forwards Elizabeth McNicholas and Orla Fenton have been added to the starting XV.

UL Bohs are the division’s top points scorers (276), and have conceded an average of just 5.8 points per game so far. Claire Bennett and Éabha Nic Dhonnacha are their two changes, with the latter, Connacht’s captain this season, set to come up against numerous provincial team-mates.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 14, 2024: Galwegians 10 UL Bohemian 53, Crowley Park; Saturday, January 11, 2025: UL Bohemian 50 Galwegians 17, Annacotty

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.