EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2C: Round 6 Previews

With the first third of the Energia All-Ireland League’s regular season almost played, many teams are already staking their title credentials. There are top of the table clashes across all three divisions – from 2A to 2C – this weekend.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A – ROUND 6:

Saturday, November 15

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BALLYMENA (9th) v CASHEL (8th), Eaton Park

BANBRIDGE (10th) v OLD CRESCENT (7th), Rifle Park

GALWAY CORINTHIANS (3rd) v WANDERERS (4th), Corinthian Park

DUNGANNON (2nd) v MU BARNHALL (1st), Stevenson Park

GREYSTONES (5th) v SHANNON (6th), Dr. Hickey Park

After a week’s hiatus, Division 2A returns this weekend with a blockbustering offering. Headlined by two top four clashes, leaders MU Barnhall are away to second placed Dungannon, while thief placed Galway Corinthians host Wanderers. And Greystones and Shannon squaring off with the pair just outside the top four is another tasty fixture.

Unbeaten at the top end of the table, Dungannon and MU Barnhall have a lot to gain and lose from their first meeting of the season in Stevenson Park. This the first meeting between the pair since 2019, is a blockbuster.

Dungannon and Barnhall were in 2B the last time they played one another, Barnhall came out on top 22-15 visiting here in November of 2018, and won the reverse 20-12, Barnhall went up to 2A that season, it took the Ulster side until last season to reach the same milestone.

Gannon have been well tested thus far, four wins from five games, they were put to the pin of their collar last time out against Cashel and will be battle hardened coming into this one. The Kildare men meanwhile have also had some tough games this season, a 20 point win over Banbridge last time out has form with them going into this one.

With the top two swabbling it out this weekend, Galway Corinthians and Wanderers have the chance to close the gap should they get a result in Corinthian Park.

Fireworks can always be expected when these two meet, their last meeting came in a 2A promotion play-off semi-final, with Corinthians winning 35-21 on course to securing promotion. The Tribesmen have had a mixed start to the season but will look forward to the challenge this weekend.

March of 2023 was the last time the current 2B holders took victory out West. Like Corinthians, Wanderers have had mixed form as they look to find their feet in 2A this season, after a great win over Greystones, the Dubliners will head West with plenty of confidence.

April of 2008 was the last time Greystones and Shannon did battle in the All-Ireland League, the pair were in Division 1 at the time, and both have aspirations to be there once again in a big eight pointer in Dr Hickey Park.

Greystones will be out for revenge for that 38-5 defeat on Shannonside all those years ago, and no doubt will be out for a better result than their 38-21 loss to Wanderers last time out having led the game 21-0.

Shannon’s form has also been mixed since making the drop down to 2A, the Limerick men are yet to win on the road this season, their last away win in the Energia All-Ireland League came in March of this year away to Naas in 1B. They will still fancy their chances.

Old Crescent are just a handful of points outside the top four going into this weekend, a trip away to Banbridge presents an opportunity with all the teams above them facing each other.

Bottom of the table Banbridge are still without a win going into this round, they have delivered admirable performances, but just two points coming from bonus points is all they have tallied so far this season.

At home they will look to be formidable, having won a tight battle 9-6 between the pair in Rifle Park earlier this year. Crescent do look a lot stronger now than the tailend of last season. But after winning their opening two games, they have lost their last three, and will target a return to winning ways here.

A meeting of eighth and ninth in Eaton Park will see Ballymena hope to jump out of the drop zone at the expense of Cashel.

The Ulstermen are once again in that relegation battle at the end of the table, three defeats in a row has left Ballymena in poor form coming into this weekend’s battle, with four points between them and their opponents in the standings.

It was so near yet so far for Cashel last time out as they drew with Dungannon, but while they sit in eight, a win here could move them right near the top four by Saturday evening. Trips here have not been kind in the past, but their last trip was a 31-13 win in March of this year, that outcome would be well welcomed this weekend.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B – ROUND 6:

Saturday, November 15

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

ENNISCORTHY (9th) v CLOGHER VALLEY (6th), Alcast Park

NAVAN (7th) v RAINEY (8th), Balreask Old

SKERRIES (5th) v BUCCANEERS (10th), Holmpatrick

SLIGO (4th) v MALONE (3rd), Hamilton Park

UL BOHEMIAN (2nd) v GALWEGIANS (1st), UL 4G pitch

Division 2B has shown so far that anyone can beat anyone so far this season, but two teams stand alone in that, Galwegians and UL Bohemian are unbeaten with five wins in succession and the pair meet on Shannonside this weekend in a headline fixture.

The tempo in 2B this year has been set by both Galwegians and UL Bohemian, with just a point separating them in the table going into this weekend. A mammoth tie is awaiting in UL, serving as a double header with their Women’s teams.

The Limerick men will not want to be beaten at home this season, and with this game being an early title clash, it is a game they will not want to drop points in either. Bohs have been exceptional so far this season, with only Galwegians tallying higher than them.

Wegians won here back in February 25-24 in a nail biting battle, and will be out to emulate that result to big a lead at the summit. Wegians battled well last season for promotion, but fell short in the play-offs. They will be out to secure passage to 2A the direct way this season.

A top four meeting in Hamilton Park will see Sligo and Malone look to put recent losing form behind them this weekend.

After their heavy loss away to Ballynahinch in the Bateman Cup last weekend, Sligo are back on home soil hoping to pick themselves up and get back to winning ways. The hosts have lost consecutive games in the league and are in a rough patch coming into this one.

Malone lost here 21-12 last season, and suffered a one point defeat when the pair met in the reverse tie in March of this year. Like Sligo, Malone have suffered defeat in their last two league games, and will be targeting a win here to keep their place in the top four.

Having slowly gone about their business well in recent weeks, Skerries sit two points outside the top four. The Goats welcome Buccaneers to Holmpatrick hoping they can keep this recent run alive.

Three games unbeaten and Skerries are once again knocking on the door for top four. The Dubliners had a tough start to the season, but in recent weeks have grinded out the results and look to reap those rewards to extend their unbeaten run.

Buccs sit bottom of the table going into this weekend’s tie, after their losing run ended away to Enniscorthy they did not kick on losing their next game to Navan. The Athlone men did win on the road last time out, and are in uncharted water going to take on Skerries.

Top four continues to be the aim for Clogher Valley after their impressive stint in the competition last season in their debut season. They renew acquaintances with Enniscorthy as they make the trip to Alcast Park.

Scorthy sit just inside the drop zone coming into this fixture, and a result for them can move them outside of the drop zone. The Wexford men have won just once this season, that came back in Round 2 and are known to make their home venue a tough one to visit.

In their debut season back in 2023/24, Clogher Valley lost on their last trip here, going down 20-17, one of only three losses they had that season as they lifted the title. With a couple of losses on the board, Valley are not deterred from making top four this season, after losing to UL Bohs last time out, they want a swift reply.

Seventh entertains eight in Balreask Old, fresh off their first win of the season, Navan will look to use that springboard as they hope to move up the table with a win over Rainey.

The Meath men found their feet in 2B with victory away to Buccaneers two weeks ago, now the hope will be that they can get some more points on the board and challenge at the top end of the table.

Not only did Navan win last time out, but Rainey also grabbed their first win of the season, in a very clinical showing on home soil against Enniscorthy. 2018 was the last time these two faced each other, September of 2017 the last time they faced off at this venue Rainey came out 20-13 winners, and will look to emulate that performance this weekend.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C – ROUND 6:

Saturday, November 15

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BALLYCLARE (9th) v MONKSTOWN (7th), the Cloughan

BELFAST HARLEQUINS (8th) v MIDLETON (4th), Deramore Park

CLONMEL (2nd) v THOMOND (1st), Ardgaoithe

DOLPHIN (6th) v BECTIVE RANGERS (3rd), Virgin Media Park

MALAHIDE (10th) v BRUFF (5th), Estuary Road

Division 2C has been a very competitive Division to call so far, as only Thomond remain unbeaten going into a third of the season being played. A top four clash with Clonmel is the pick of the bunch in a weekend of many different narratives.

Five games, five wins all by bonus point has been a storied return to the Energia All-Ireland League for Thomond, and they hope to keep that going with another Munster derby this weekend.

The Limerick men have fired on all cylinders so far this season, and will take some stopping. Home and away they have looked absolutely ferocious this season, and will not want to drop any points this side of Christmas.

While Thomond were relegated at the end of the 2018-19 season, Clonmel made their way up the following season. The Tipperary men have strived for the last number of seasons to secure a title and promotion, and while last season they were dashed in their pursuit, this presents itself as a big game for their hopes.

Off the back of consecutive wins, Bective Rangers sit in third spot, and show no signs of wanting to slow down as they head to Virgin Media Park to take on Dolphin.

The Leesiders are down in sixth place going into this weekend, but a bonus point win could well put them in the top four at the expense of their opponents. Both of Dolphins wins this season have come at home, and they are known to be tough to break down at this venue.

Like Dolphin, Bective have also won all their games at home this season, as they strive to get an away win on the board. April of 2005 was the last time they made the trip to Cork to face Dolphin, suffering a 34-17 defeat. A rematch 20 years in the making will make for a grand spectacle.

After returning to winning ways last time out, Midleton look to record back to back wins as they head to Belfast to face Belfast Harlequins.

The Ulstermen sit just outside of the relegation zone going into this weekend and will look to return to winning ways once again. Since their Round 2 win away to Malahide, they have lost three in succession.

When the pair met in Deramore Park last season, they played out a hard fought 22-22 draw, with Midleton winning the reverse 39-17. Midleton are yet to win an away game this season, their last win on the road arrived in February of this year.

A tale of contrasting fortunes this weekend in Estuary Road, Malahide aiming for a win to alleviate their relegation worries, for Bruff who make the trip to the capital, they dream of top four.

Sitting bottom of the table after five defeats in a row, Malahide are in desperate need of a win, as the gap between them and safety could well increase this weekend. After giving it their all against Midleton last time out, maybe that could be their turning point.

Bruff have not found their feet on the road this season, but remain a team full of quality that will be a test for anyone. December of 2018 was the last time they travelled here, losing 19-14, and they will be out to get a better result all these years later.

Two sides who came up together last season and have had some great battles together will no doubt have another this weekend, as Ballyclare and Monkstown meet in The Cloughan. The game will be a fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support, with a raffle and other entertainment taking place that day.

Ballyclare in their last home fixture ended their losing run, but suffered defeat to Bective last time out. The Ulster side fought well last season at the top end of the table, but now find themselves in a precarious position in ninth spot going into this weekend.

Home and away Monkstown have tasted victory in this fixture in the past, and they hope to pick up a result like their 39-31 win here last December this weekend. The Dubliners are just three points ahead of their opponents in the table, but have the chance at top four if they can get a result here. Yet to win away this season, and after their narrow loss at home to Clonmel, this is a game they will be out to win.

