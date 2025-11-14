EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 6 Previews

Lakelands Park will be packed out for the Dublin 6W derby between Terenure College and table toppers St. Mary’s College. Saturday’s top of the table clash is live on irishrugby+ , while Temple Hill is the venue for a repeat of last season’s Division 1A final.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 6:

Saturday, November 15

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CORK CONSTITUTION (6th) v CLONTARF (3rd), Temple Hill

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cork Constitution: LWWLL; Clontarf: LWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cork Constitution: Points: Dylan Hicks 26; Tries: Jack Kelleher 5; Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 40; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 5

Preview: Cork Constitution and Clontarf meet for the first time since last April’s decider, at the end of which ‘Tarf were crowned champions for the fourth time. Andy Wood’s men won all three of last season’s meetings by a combined seven points, showing how little there is between these teams.

This is a pivotal game for Cork Con, coming on the back of successive defeats to Ballynahinch and St. Mary’s College. Jonny Holland’s side have slid down to sixth in the table, despite the best efforts of five-try back rower Jack Kelleher who has played ever minute of their campaign so far.

With their involvement in the Energia Bateman Cup, this will be Clontarf’s fourth outing in as many weeks. Their cup semi-final win in Nenagh kept up the winning momentum. Livewire winger Peter Maher, who opened the scoring in Lisatunny, stood out for his ability to break the line.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 15, 2025: Clontarf 15 Cork Constitution 13, Castle Avenue; Sunday, April 27, 2025: Final: Clontarf 22 Cork Constitution 21, Aviva Stadium

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

NENAGH ORMOND (10th) v BALLYNAHINCH (5th), New Ormond Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Nenagh Ormond: LLLLL; Ballynahinch: WLWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 36; Tries: Angus Blackmore 3; Ballynahinch: Points: Ethan Graham 30; Tries: Ethan Graham 6

Preview: Results may not be going Nenagh Ormond’s way, but pockets of their play have been very good. They can take a lot from their Bateman Cup semi-final defeat, especially that late rally during which captain Kevin O’Flaherty and replacements Niall O’Gorman and Robbie Tynan scored tries.

For tomorrow’s visit of Ballynahinch, Tynan, Dylan Murphy, and Fionn O’Meara are added to Nenagh’s pack. Charlie O’Doherty starts at out-half, and Angus Blackmore and Willie Coffey return in the centre, the pair leading the way with 55 tackle breaks between them to date.

Ballynahinch, who have joined Clontarf in the Bateman Cup final, rotate their squad back to near full strength. Notably, Ireland Under-18 Schools international Jon Rodgers will make his first league start at openside flanker, and former Connacht prop Matthew Burke gets the nod at loosehead.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballynahinch to win

OLD BELVEDERE (8th) v LANSDOWNE (4th), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WWLLL; Lansdowne: WLLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: David Wilkinson 40; Tries: Ryan McMahon 3; Lansdowne: Points: James Tarrant 25; Tries: Todd Lawlor, Andy Marks, Hugo McLaughlin 3 each

Preview: A massive match for Old Belvedere in terms of their ambitions for the rest of the season. Having started so well, three defeats in a row will have knocked confidence levels. They may be eighth in the table, but Quenton O’Neale’s charges are only six points behind Lansdowne in fourth place.

Belvedere are missing captain Calum Dowling and David Wilkinson tomorrow, but experienced winger Jack Keating and Ireland Under-19 international Daragh O’Dwyer come into the back-line, and forwards George Methven and Tom Mulcair are promoted from the bench.

Leinster’s Max Deegan will get game-time at number 8 for Lansdowne, while Charlie Tector and recent provincial debutants, Jerry Cahir, Hugo McLaughlin, and Bobby Sheehan, also feature in the starting XV. Deegan demotes Hardus van Eeden to the bench in the only change from their 62-17 dismissal of Nenagh.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, September 30, 2016: Lansdowne 13 Old Belvedere 16, Aviva Stadium back pitch; Saturday, March 25, 2017: Old Belvedere 15 Lansdowne 15, Anglesea Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Lansdowne to win

UCD (9th) v YOUNG MUNSTER (7th), UCD Bowl

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCD: LWLLL; Young Munster: LLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCD: Points: Paddy Clancy 31; Tries: Duinn Maguire 4; Young Munster: Points: Hubert Gilvarry 25; Tries: Hubert Gilvarry 5

Preview: With five players starting for the Ireland Under-20 Men’s team tonight, UCD have a number of enforced changes for the visit of Young Munster. Captain Dan Barron shifts to the second row to partner Conor O’Tighearnaigh as the students try to halt a three-match losing run.

Tom O’Riordan, Lucas Maguire, and Jack Spencer combine in a new front row, and Leinster’s Andrew Osborne slots in at full-back in one of two back-line alterations. The Cookies won 24-22 at the UCD Bowl last season, aided by two tries from Munster winger Shay McCarthy.

Provincial talents McCarthy, Tony Butler, and Jake O’Riordan will give the Young Munster back-line a boost tomorrow. Buoyed by their maiden win of the current campaign over ‘Belvo a fortnight ago, the Limerick men also bring in Kieran Ryan and Luke Murphy as starters up front.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 21, 2024: UCD 22 Young Munster 24, UCD Bowl: Saturday, April 5, 2025: Young Munster 10 UCD 40, Tom Clifford Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Young Munster to win

TERENURE COLLEGE (2nd) v ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (1st), Lakelands Park, 3pm (live on irishrugby+)

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Terenure College: WLWWW; St. Mary’s College: WWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Terenure College: Points: Dan Martin 30; Tries: Dan Martin 6; St. Mary’s College: Points: Mick O’Gara 66; Tries: Ruairi Shields, Mick O’Gara 3 each

Preview: Caspar Gabriel’s unavailability for Terenure College will see the versatile Chris Cosgrave move to out-half, fresh from his hat-trick exploits as a winger against Ballynahinch. He will be partnered by New Zealander Griffin Culver, while Leinster hooker John McKee also comes into the side.

The D6W bragging rights were shared last season, with both teams winning their respective home fixture. Terenure are boosted by the return of captain Luke Clohessy at number 8, with Max Russell, who reverts from the hooker position, and Connacht’s Oisin McCormack completing the back row.

A sixth successive league victory would be some statement from St. Mary’s College, especially at the home of their local rivals. Their skipper Conor Dean has recovered from a knock, linking up with Connacht’s Colm Reilly at half-back. Mick McCormack and returning centre Myles Carey complete the trio of changes.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 9, 2024: St. Mary’s College 32 Terenure College 22, Templeville Road; Saturday, February 8, 2025: Terenure College 27 St. Mary’s College 24, Lakelands Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Terenure College to win

Just one point separates Old Wesley and Dublin University ahead of their top of the table showdown at Energia Park. Elsewhere in Division 1B this weekend, UCC entertain Queen’s University in their Colours match, hoping to open their win account for the season.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 6:

Saturday, November 15

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CITY OF ARMAGH (4th) v GARRYOWEN (7th), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: LWWWL; Garryowen: WDWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Owen O’Kane 37; Tries: Glen Faloon 4; Garryowen: Points: Tom Wood 21; Tries: Alex Wood, Des Fitzgerald 3 each

Preview: These two teams met most recently in Division 1A last March, Garryowen gaining the upper hand with a 26-17 away victory before both sides were relegated. The pair’s route back to the top flight looks a tricky one, with a brace of defeats each during the opening five rounds.

Armagh lost for the first time in four outings, going down 31-24 at Blackrock College. Head coach Chris Parker wants his charges to ‘get a bit of a bounce back and take the positives from the Blackrock performance’. Ulster’s Rory McGuire, a try scorer at Stradbrook, and James McCormick will both start.

Fionn Rowsome reverts to full-back for Garryowen as Tom Wood is on Ireland Under-20 duty. George Hadden, Max Clein, and Ronan Foxe make up an all-Munster Academy front row, and JJ O’Neill and Jack Costello are their other changes from the disappointing 41-17 home loss to Old Wesley.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 5, 2024: Garryowen 6 City of Armagh 13, Dooradoyle; Saturday, March 22, 2025: City of Armagh 17 Garryowen 26, Palace Grounds

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: City of Armagh to win

INSTONIANS (3rd) v HIGHFIELD (5th), Shaw’s Bridge

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Instonians: WWLWL; Highfield: WWLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Instonians: Points: Josh Eagleson 21; Tries: Bradley McNamara, Bevan Prinsloo, John Andrew 3 each; Highfield: Points: Shane O’Riordan 20; Tries: Mark Dorgan, Nicky Greene, Jamie Shanahan, Noah Patterson 2 each

Preview: Former Ulster and Ireland winger Craig Gilroy is among the changes for Instonians following their 29-26 reversal at the hands of Dublin University. Bevan Prinsloo’s suspension for his red card in that game forces a back-line reshuffle, with top scorer Josh Eagleson also absent.

Ex-Methody captain Matthew Neill joins Ruairi O’Farrell in a new-look half-back pairing, Mark Keane moves to outside centre, and lock Ed Broom is also set to start. If Inst claim the spoils tomorrow, it would mark a stunning 30th home win in a row since their return to the league in 2022.

Visitors Highfield bounced back to winning ways against UCC, taking a 22-13 verdict. Cillian Buckley and Travis Coomey come into the front row, with player-coach James Cronin not part of the matchday squad this time. Shane Buckley, at full-back, and flanker Adam Murphy make it four changes.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Instonians to win

NAAS (9th) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (6th), Forenaughts

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Naas: LLLWL; Blackrock College: LLWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Naas: Points: Paddy Taylor 31; Tries: Paddy Taylor 4; Blackrock College: Points: Tim Corkery 35; Tries: Matthew Dwan, Harry Waters, Ciarán Mangan 2 each

Preview: Naas started November with a narrow defeat at Queen’s University, picking up two bonus points on the road. While there are defensive issues to iron out, the Cobras’ attack is looking sharp with Paddy Taylor sitting on four tries, followed by Donal Conroy with three.

Will O’Brien returns to captain Johne Murphy’s men from openside flanker, and Tom Bohan is fit start to at out-half. Blackrock College beat Naas twice last season, including a 38-10 triumph at Forenaughts twelve months ago when centre Matthew Dwan bagged a brace of tries.

For this latest Leinster derby between the sides, Blackrock are able to bring in Connacht duo Eoin de Buitléar and Shane Jennings as starters. Aiming for their fourth win on the trot, ‘Rock have moved former captain Brian Colclough to inside centre, with Leinster cap Ciarán Mangan not involved this week.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 16, 2024: Naas 10 Blackrock College 38, Forenaughts; Saturday, January 25, 2025: Blackrock College 36 Naas 29, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

OLD WESLEY (1st) v DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (2nd), Energia Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Wesley: WWWLW; Dublin University: WLWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Wesley: Points: Tom Larke 55; Tries: Kieran O’Shea 4; Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 44; Tries: Noah Byrne 6

Preview: This is very much the match of the round in the Energia All-Ireland League’s second tier. Old Wesley reclaimed top spot with a commanding six-try performance against Garryowen, while Dublin University have found their form with victories over Naas, UCC, and Instonians.

It makes for an intriguing encounter in Donnybrook, with blindside flanker Dan Campbell replacing Cathal Kelly in Old Wesley’s only change. The game also brings together the top two scorers in the division – Wesley full-back Tom Larke (55 points) and Trinity out-half Matty Lynch (44).

Former Lansdowne out-half Steve McMahon will start for the students at full-back, taking over from Ireland Under-20 call-up Noah Byrne. Along with Alex Finlay, props Karl Brennan and Eoin McDermott also come into the starting line-up, which is led by the returning David Walsh from number 8.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 7, 2024: Old Wesley 38 Dublin University 17, Energia Park; Saturday, January 18, 2025: Dublin University 12 Old Wesley 27, College Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Wesley to win

UCC (10th) v QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (8th), the Mardyke, 3pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: LLLLL; Queen’s University: LDLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCC: Points: Charlie O’Shea 17; Tries: Stephen O’Shaughnessy, Christopher Barrett, Kamil Nowak 3 each; Queen’s University: Points: Daniel Green 25; Tries: Henry Walker 4

Preview: A slightly later kick-off time of 3pm for the annual Colours fixture at the Mardyke. It is not all doom and gloom for bottom side UCC, but they really need to pick up a result or two after five straight defeats. They pipped Queen’s University 29-28 on their last visit to Cork.

A significant boost for UCC comes with the inclusion of Munster’s Ben O’Connor, who played against the Argentina XV a fortnight ago, and Sean Edogbo at full-back and number 8 respectively. Second row Jason Aherne continues as captain in the injury-enforced absence of Sam O’Sullivan.

Queen’s got the better of Naas to register their first Division 1B win under new director of rugby DJ Creighton. Ethan Spratt will make his league debut on the left wing, while Joe Hopes swaps in for fellow Ulster lock Charlie Irvine, supporting a strong front row trio of Jacob Boyd, Henry Walker, and Bryan O’Connor.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 5, 2024: Queen’s University 14 UCC 50, Dub Lane; Saturday, March 22, 2025: UCC 29 Queen’s University 28, the Mardyke

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UCC to win

