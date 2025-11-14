Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup: Quarter-Final Previews

All four provinces are represented in Saturday’s Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup quarter-finals , as the race to crown the successors to Bective Rangers, last season’s winners, heats up.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND MEN’S JUNIOR CUP QUARTER-FINALS:

Saturday, November 15

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

ATHY v SUTTONIANS, the Showgrounds

After enjoying their debut win in this competition, Athy will now have their first ever game on home soil as they take on Suttonians, hoping to punch their ticket for the last four in this Leinster derby.

The Kildare men had a big win over Tuam on the road, showing not only are they a team that loves a cup run, but they are not one to be taken lightly, even if their league form has been slow to get going.

With one win from six, they have been plugging away in the Leinster League, but it was in their win over Tuam that they showed their quality. And while they did lose away to Suttonians 26-19 last weekend, they will be out for revenge.

Sutts have been pretty much the opposite in Division 1A of the Leinster League, six wins from six, they have set the tempo as the only unbeaten team, and came out on top in a tough away fixture to Ballymoney to book their place here.

The Dubliners suffered a 48-12 defeat to Dromore in the last eight stage last season, and will be out to book a semi-final ticket this season. While they know Athy well, they will be expecting something different for an away trip in this competition.

DROMORE v ENNISKILLEN, Barban Hill

With just three provincial derby games down for decision as the magic of the draw has thrown up some mouth watering quarter final ties, the all Ulster clash of Dromore and Enniskillen is a real match of the weekend contender.

These two are well used to one another. They were the two front runners in the Ulster Championship last season, with Dromore’s perfect season seeing them crowned champions at the expense of their opponents.

This game offers something different, they did meet in the Ulster Junior Cup final last season, with Enniskillen winning that one, but now in an All Ireland competition, this could go down to the wire.

Skins have had the better campaign in their league so far this season, including defeating their opponents 57-21 back in September. Last year’s finalists booked their place in the last four with an impressive 66-10 win, showing they are still one to keep an eye on.

Dromore enjoyed a big win on the road to Bandon in the opening round and having made it to the last four last season, they will hope to go that one step further, but have a big obstacle in their way.

SEAPOINT v WICKLOW, Kilbogget Park (Match postponed due to unplayable pitch)

Two weeks before the pair will meet at this very venue in the Leinster League, they will clash in a game that offers no second chances, the quarter final of the Junior Cup.

Only three points separates the pair in the Leinster standings, both have similar form in that competition, but when it came to the opening round of this competition the pair had varying contests.

Seapoint won a nail biter against Cooke 27-25 on home soil to book their ticket, and this is now the third year in a row that they have made it to this stage of the competition. It has become a hurdle they have gotten over and fallen at, they lost to another Leinster side in Tullow at this point last season.

Wicklow spent many years away from the competition and in their previous stint in the 2018-19 edition made it to the last four, could history repeat itself?. They won their first game in strong fashion, a lot like that season, and then had to win away to make it to the last four.

After their performance against Muskerry, Wicklow will have confidence coming into this one, but anything can happen with the romance that surrounds this competition.

ST. MARY’S v CREGGS, Grove Island

A first home tie in this competition and a big quarter-final to boot for a Limerick rugby institution in St. Mary’s, as they take on a stalwart of this competition in the form of Creggs.

The Limerick men had a big win at home to Castlebar in the opening round, their first game in the competition in a decade, and now another Connacht side stands in their way. Connemara defeated them in the opening round in the 2014-15 season, now they have Creggs in their way from a dream semi-final.

For a team coming from a rugby hot bed, they have yet to win the league in Munster, but have plenty of dreams to put the club on the map, and will have plenty of momentum from a solid Munster league campaign and the win earlier on in this competition.

A quarter final in this competition has never come easy for Creggs. Since the 2018-19 season, they have competed in every edition for this famed trophy, only to fall at the first round hurdle every time.

That all changed when they defeated Kilfeacle & District in the opening round, and now face a new tough challenge in St Mary’s. Creggs have a lot of rugby played this season, and will hope their experience can play it’s part in getting them to the semi-final stage.