Energia Bateman Cup: Semi-Final Previews

This weekend will see Nenagh Ormond become the 22nd different club to be involved in the Energia Bateman Cup since the format was reintroduced in 2010. They host fellow Division 1A side Clontarf, while Division 2B outfit Sligo are on their travels to Ballynahinch.

ENERGIA BATEMAN CUP SEMI-FINALS:

Saturday, November 8

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BALLYNAHINCH (5th, Div 1A) v SLIGO (4th, Div 2B), Ballymacarn Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballynahinch: WLWWL; Sligo: WWWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballynahinch: Points: Ethan Graham 30; Tries: Ethan Graham 6; Sligo: Points: Euan Brown 30; Tries: Mark McGlynn 3

Preview: Ballynahinch have a big slice of cup rugby to sink their teeth into after last week’s disappointing league defeat to Terenure College. As anticipated, Adam Craig has opted for squad rotation, making 10 personnel changes, including a start for Ireland Under-18 Schools back rower Jon Rodgers.

Bradley Luney and Zack McCall are the only survivors up front as ‘Hinch bid to reach their first Bateman Cup final after losses in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2023. Visitors Sligo, the back-to-back Connacht Senior Cup winners, have also fallen at the semi-final hurdle four times.

They have come up against top-flight opposition on each occasion, but this is something of a clean slate in New Zealander Grant Ross’ first season as director of rugby and head coach. Currently fourth in Division 2B, they have some quality operators in captain James O’Hehir, Eoin Ryan, and scrum half Andrew Ward.

Recent Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballynahinch to win

NENAGH ORMOND (10th, Div 1A) v CLONTARF (3rd, Div 1A), New Ormond Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Nenagh Ormond: LLLLL; Clontarf: LWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 36; Tries: Angus Blackmore 3; Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 40; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 5

Preview: Another historic first for Nenagh Ormond as eight months on from their maiden Munster Senior Challenge Cup title win, they make their Bateman Cup debut. Kevin O’Flaherty captains a much-changed team from the second row, with Munster Academy prop Darragh McSweeney also starting.

Conor McMahon, Nenagh’s leading scorer in the league (36 points), and Patrick Scully pair up together at centre. Derek Corcoran’s men will need a full 80-minute performance against an in-form Clontarf side, who have made five changes in personnel from their 29-12 victory over UCD.

Leinster prospect Niall Smyth (20) features at tighthead prop, with Daniel Hawkshaw and Michael Moloney coming in behind the scrum. ‘Tarf are yet to lift the Bateman Cup, losing the 2015 decider to Cork Constitution. They will be back in Lisatunny for a Division 1A clash on December 6.

Recent Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

Recent Energia Bateman Cup Finals –

2011 – Bruff 24 Dungannon 18

2012 – Garryowen 24 Ballymena 6

2013 – Cork Constitution 24 St. Mary’s College 19

2014 – Cork Constitution 19 UCD 6

2015 – Cork Constitution 24 Clontarf 9

2016 – Galwegians 19 Cork Constitution 38

2017 – Old Belvedere 13 Cork Constitution 18

2018 – Cork Constitution 12 Lansdowne 32

2019 – Garryowen 45 City of Armagh 21

2020 – Lansdowne & Cork Constitution declared joint winners due to Covid-19-affected season

2022 – Lansdowne 46 Young Munster 13

2023 – Terenure College 71 Buccaneers 13

2024 – Terenure College 22 Young Munster 15

2025 – Lansdowne 38 Instonians 26

