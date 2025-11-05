The Clan Stand Returns To Dexcom Stadium

Connacht Rugby has announced that the new North Stand at Dexcom Stadium is to be named the Clan Stand, in homage to that which stood before now and the history and memories it has represented.

The Clan Stand, which is on schedule for completion in December ahead of its official opening in January, will be the new home to over 6,500 supporters and provide state-of-the-art facilities for players, officials, partners, media, volunteers, and all matchday attendees.

Constructed in 2011, the original Clan Terrace catered for a rapidly growing fanbase and for 13 years was home to many of Connacht’s most vocal and loyal followers.

The new Clan Stand will seek to preserve the unique atmosphere that has made Dexcom Stadium famous across European club rugby, while providing facilities that match Connacht’s ambitions both on and off the pitch.

Following the handover of the stadium structure from Conack Construction in December, Connacht Rugby will begin an extensive readiness plan ahead of its official opening for the province’s BKT United Rugby Championship derby match against Leinster on Saturday, January 24.

Willie Ruane, CEO of Connacht Rugby, said: “The development of Dexcom Stadium, with our new High Performance Centre and what is now the new Clan Stand represents another significant milestone for Connacht Rugby and more widely for our province.

“The old Clan Terrace was synonymous with Connacht Rugby and over 13 years became the home of many of our loyal supporters, with many shared memories made over that period.

“By naming our new stand the Clan Stand, we want to acknowledge the history and memories that have gone before now and ensure it remains a special place for generations to come.

“We greatly look forward to opening the doors of the new Clan Stand in the coming months, and in doing so mark the start of a new era for Connacht Rugby and indeed the province.”

Meanwhile, Connacht Rugby has also announced that a limited number of ‘Five Game Pass’ tickets will go on sale later this month. This bundle will include Clan Stand access to all five URC regular season fixtures following its official opening:

v Leinster, Saturday, January 24, 5.30pm

v Glasgow Warriors, Saturday, February 28, 3pm

v Ospreys, Saturday, March 28, 2.15pm

v Munster, Saturday, May 9, 7.45pm

v Scarlets, date & kick-off time tbc

Full details and pricing will be unveiled in the coming days.

ABOUT THE NEW CLAN STAND

Total capacity: 6,555

1,600 terrace, 4,119 seated, 836 hospitality

Accessibility areas on all levels

Facilities include: