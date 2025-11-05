IRFU And University Of Limerick Publish Latest IRIS Reports On Injury Trends In Irish Rugby Clubs & Schools

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and University of Limerick (UL) have today published the latest findings from the Irish Rugby Injury Surveillance (IRIS) Project, the longest-running injury monitoring system in Irish amateur rugby.

Launched in 2016, the Irish Rugby Injury Surveillance (IRIS) Project is a collaboration between the IRFU and University of Limerick. It collects and analyses injury data from the amateur men’s, women’s, and schools’ games to improve player safety and performance, reduce injury risk, and support evidence-based policy across Irish rugby.

Now in its eighth season, IRIS has become a global reference point for community-level injury surveillance and prevention.

The reports from the 2024/25 season, covering 30 adult amateur men’s and women’s Clubs and 13 School Senior Cup teams, offer the most comprehensive overview yet of rugby injuries across Ireland’s grassroots game.

Reports:

Overall, in the Men’s Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) a single male player would have to play on average 17 matches to sustain one injury. In the Women’s Energia All-Ireland League (WAIL) it was 30 matches and in the Schools game it was 21 matches.

Key Insights Across Clubs and Schools from the 2024/25 season

Club Game (Men & Women)

Hamstring strains were the most common injury in the Men’s AIL for the first season since IRIS started

Concussion and ankle sprains remain the most common injuries in the Women’s AIL

Knee sprains resulted in the greatest time loss for both Men’s and Women’s players

Schools Game (Senior Cup Level)

Concussion and ankle sprains were the most common injuries.

The shoulder was the most commonly injured body location, accounting for 26% of all injuries, the highest in five seasons

Knee and shoulder injuries generally resulted in the most time lost from rugby matches and training – with knee sprains resulting in an average of 180 days out.

Focus on Player Welfare and Research Impact

IRFU Medical Director, Prof. Rod McLoughlin said,

“These findings are a key component to how we shape the future of the game. The IRIS Project continues to provide us with the data we need to inform safety and performance policies across the grassroots game. The ongoing IRFU Tackle Behaviours Trial and our ENGAGE Readiness and Robustness Programme are directly informed by this data, and it’s encouraging to see how evidence-based strategies improve player welfare and performance.”

“The commitment from Schools and Clubs nationwide ensures we can accurately compare injury trends following changes to laws and the implementation of player welfare strategies. This evidence will underpin how we support tackle technique and player robustness in our young players.”

Professor Tom Comyns, Principal Investigator and Professor of Human Movement Science at UL’s Department of Physical Education and Sports Sciences (PESS), emphasised the scale and significance of the project, “The IRIS Project is a model of applied research in sport. Through collaboration with the IRFU, we’re connecting high-quality injury surveillance with real-world solutions that enhance player welfare, performance and enjoyment. We have continued to expand the research projects being undertaken within the IRIS project which include research on breast health, tackle event, concussion symptoms and recovery, relative energy deficient in sport, and support structures in women’s rugby”.

Professor Ian Kenny, Principal Investigator and Professor of Biomechanics at PESS in UL, added,

“Longitudinal data from Schools and Clubs, allow us to continually monitor injury patterns from youth to adult levels. This insight is invaluable in shaping prevention programmes and education initiatives for players and coaches. The reports this year were expertly compiled by researchers Dr Lauren Guilfoyle and Mr Kilian Bibby, core members of the IRIS Project.”

