Celtic Challenge Unveils Fixtures For 2025/26 Season

The Celtic Challenge has announced the fixtures for the upcoming 2025/26 season , as excitement builds following a record-breaking Women’s Rugby World Cup that captured the imagination of fans around the world.

This season marks another major step forward for Women’s rugby across Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, as the ultimate cross-border competition continues to showcase the next generation of talent while welcoming back established internationals fresh from World Cup action.

What’s New?

• Introduction of a play-off system, culminating in the first ever Celtic Challenge final, where one team will lift the title and be crowned Celtic Challenge champions

• Home derbies in rounds 2 and 10 promise early drama and a thrilling conclusion to the regular season, reigniting local rivalries and passionate home crowds

• Double header days in Ireland will treat fans to back-to-back action from the Clovers and the Wolfhounds, as the ‘Green Wave’ returns to Irish shores

• A trip to the Cardiff in round 3 sees Brython Thunder head to Cardiff Arms Park to take on the Clovers, in what promises to be a fierce early-season clash

The Road to the Final

• At the conclusion of the 10-round regular season, running from December to March, the top four seeded teams will progress to the play-offs

• The two highest-ranked sides will host the semi-finals, with 1st versus 4th and 2nd versus 3rd battling for a place in the inaugural final

• The winners of the semi-finals will then meet in the Celtic Challenge final, where they will compete for the honour of becoming the Celtic Challenge champions

Watch the Action Live – In Stadium or At Home

Building on the success of last season, every Celtic Challenge match will be broadcast live. This will give fans the chance to follow every tackle, try, and triumph, whether in the stands or from home.

Broadcast partners will be announced in the build-up to the competition, ensuring comprehensive coverage for fans across all three nations and beyond.

Gemma Fay, Scottish Rugby Head of Women & Girls Strategy, said: “The Celtic Challenge continues to play a crucial role in developing the depth and quality of talent in Scotland.

“This is underpinned by the continued growth of the Women’s programmes at Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors, where both sides have created strong identities whilst providing opportunities for players to thrive.

“Coming off the back of a record-breaking Women’s Rugby World Cup, this season represents another exciting milestone in the growth of Women’s rugby in Scotland and across the Celtic nations.”

Gillian McDarby, the IRFU’s Head of Women’s Performance & Pathways, commented: “The Celtic Challenge provides a vital platform for our players to continue developing in a high-performance environment, while also reconnecting with fans who were inspired by what they saw on the world stage at the recent Rugby World Cup.

“We’re excited to see the Wolfhounds and the Clovers build on last year’s progress and showcase the depth of Irish talent coming through our pathways.”

Belinda Moore, the WRU’s Head of Women’s Rugby, added: “The return of the Celtic Challenge on the back of the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup in England is an exciting opportunity for players with international ambitions.

“To have a big Welsh derby in round 2 of the new expanded league during the festive period is a mouthwatering prospect, and we are planning for a vociferous crowd at the fixture.”

As anticipation builds for the start of the season, more announcements are expected as the Celtic Challenge aim to deliver more opportunities than ever for supporters to connect, celebrate, and champion the growth of the Women’s game across Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

Tickets: Available now at celticrugbycomp.com/tickets

Fixtures: View the full fixture list at celticrugbycomp.com/fixtures-results