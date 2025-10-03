EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 2 Previews

Round 2 in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A features a repeat of one of last season’s semi-finals, two of the last three title holders meet in a crunch encounter, and first round leaders St. Mary’s College are on the road to Young Munster.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 2:

Saturday, October 4

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CLONTARF (10th) v LANSDOWNE (5th), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: L; Lansdowne: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Dylan Donnellan, Declan Adamson 5 each; Tries: Dylan Donnellan, Declan Adamson 1 each; Lansdowne: Points: Stephen Madigan 12; Tries: Bobby Sheehan 2

Preview: Lansdowne return to the scene of last April’s heartbreaking 17-15 semi-final defeat to Clontarf. A second-half defensive shutout meant Ben Griffin’s try on the stroke of half-time proved decisive for ‘Tarf, who would no doubt settle for the same scoreline after last week’s losing start.

Andy Wood has made six changes, bolstering his pack with Alex Usanov, Niall Smyth, Alan Spicer, and Paul Deeny, while Stephen Ryan and Alex O’Grady come in behind the scrum. The corresponding league fixture last season produced 95 points, six tries each, and a narrow Clontarf win.

Cillian Redmond replaces Mark Roche on the right wing for Lansdowne, who also bring in James Tarrant, who captained UCD last season, at out-half. Declan Fassbender’s men finished five points clear of Cork Constitution last Saturday, and winning at the Bull Ring would certainly strengthen their title credentials.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 25, 2025: Clontarf 49 Lansdowne 46, Castle Avenue; Saturday, April 19, 2025: Semi-Final: Clontarf 17 Lansdowne 15, Castle Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

CORK CONSTITUTION (7th) v TERENURE COLLEGE (4th), Temple Hill

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cork Constitution: L; Terenure College: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cork Constitution: Points: Danny Sheahan, Matthew Bowen, Cian Barry 5 each; Tries: Danny Sheahan, Matthew Bowen, Cian Barry 1 each; Terenure College: Points: Dan Martin 10; Tries: Dan Martin 2

Preview: The 2024 champions host the 2023 winners as Terenure College make their first trip to Leeside under former All Black Carlos Spencer. He would have enjoyed last season’s corresponding clash which contained a total of 14 tries, but ended in a 47-45 loss for the Dubliners.

Terenure, sitting in fourth, will need to keep a close eye on their former winger Matthew Bowen, who bagged a brace against them in April and also kicked off the new campaign with a try against Lansdowne. Lynchpin number 8 Jack Kelleher has taken on the captaincy role for Cork Constitution.

Connacht’s Oisin McCormack covers the absence of skipper Luke Clohessy from the ‘Nure back row. Harrison Brewer shifts to number 8, and Kiwi scrum half Griffin Culver and Adam La Grue are the two changes to the back-line. Leinster Academy talent Caspar Gabriel is set to feature off the bench.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 21, 2024: Terenure College 25 Cork Constitution 15, Lakelands Park; Saturday, April 5, 2025: Cork Constitution 47 Terenure College 45, Temple Hill

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

OLD BELVEDERE (3rd) v BALLYNAHINCH (2nd), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: W; Ballynahinch: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: David Wilkinson 13; Tries: Will McDonald, Luke McLaughlin 1 each; Ballynahinch: Points: Conor Rankin 10; Tries: Bradley Luney, Claytan Milligan, Mark Best, Matthew Booth, Tom McAllister 1 each

Preview: Old Belvedere are tasked with backing up a fine victory away to Nenagh Ormond. Delighted with the winning start on their return to the top flight, head coach Quenton O’Neale said: “All we can do is take it one game at a time. Try get better and improve our game each week.”

League newcomer George Methven will pack down at number 8 for Belvedere, with Will McDonald, one of their try scorers in Nenagh, switching to blindside flanker. They host Ballynahinch for the first time in eight years, and at a time when both clubs are riding high in the top four.

Ballynahinch’s bonus point-winning start against Young Munster saw them shoot out into a 28-0 before they had to rely on some determined defence to get the result. Try-scoring captain Claytan Milligan, player-of-the-match Bradley Luney, and Matthew Booth stood out for Adam Craig’s charges.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 20, 2018: Old Belvedere 17 Ballynahinch 32, Anglesea Road; Saturday, March 23, 2019: Ballynahinch 34 Old Belvedere 27, Ballymacarn Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballynahinch to win

UCD (8th) v NENAGH ORMOND (9th), UCD Bowl

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCD: L; Nenagh Ormond: L

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCD: Points: Charlie Molony 10; Tries: Charlie Molony 2; Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 8; Tries: Derek Corcoran 1

Preview: Nenagh Ormond’s first road trip in Division 1A takes them to Belfield where a new-look UCD gave Terenure a thorough test during the opening round. First-up defeats leave both clubs determined to bounce back quickly, especially newcomers Nenagh who have Cork Con next up.

Player-coach Derek Corcoran pointed the way with a classy try late on against Old Belvedere. The experienced Willie Coffey returns at inside centre for Nenagh, while ex-Garryowen captain Kevin Seymour slots into the second row. Munster’s Darragh McSweeney continues at tighthead.

Daragh Gilbourne swaps in for Mark Canniffe at inside centre in the UCD back-line, and Oran Handley gets the nod at the base of the students’ scrum. Young full-back Charlie Molony took his overall All-Ireland League career haul to four tries with a well-taken brace against Terenure.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UCD to win

YOUNG MUNSTER (6th) v ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (1st), Tom Clifford Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: L; St. Mary’s College: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Hubert Gilvarry 10; Tries: Hubert Gilvarry 2; St. Mary’s College: Points: Mick O’Gara 12; Tries: Ruairi Shields, Jack Nelson Murray, Myles Carey, Tom O’Reilly 1 each

Preview: St. Mary’s College take momentum with them down to Limerick, having claimed the scalp of defending champions Clontarf. They also have positive memories of their most recent visit to Greenfields, at the end of which 30 second-half points had propelled them to a 35-20 triumph.

Mark McHugh’s side will be targeting the same start they got off to against ‘Tarf, who were frustrated by Mary’s impressive maul defence. A full 80-minute performance is what Young Munster are chasing, given they fell four tries behind Ballynahinch before almost snatching a late result.

Munster’s Fionn Gibbons and Evan O’Connell will both start for the Cookies, the latter partnering captain Alan Kennedy in the second row. Shane O’Leary, David Begley, and Australian Leo Langbridge also come into the starting line-up, with O’Leary’s inclusion seeing Kelvin Langan move to scrum half.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 7, 2024: St. Mary’s College 26 Young Munster 24, Templeville Road; Saturday, January 18, 2025: Young Munster 20 St. Mary’s College 35, Tom Clifford Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Young Munster to win

Division 1B table toppers Instonians make the first of back-to-back trips to Munster when they visit Tomás O’Leary’s UCC side. Elsewhere, City of Armagh are aiming for a swift return to winning ways against Dublin University, who were impressive performers during the opening round.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 2:

Saturday, October 4

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (8th) v HIGHFIELD (4th), Stradbrook

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: L; Highfield: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Tim Corkery 6; Tries: Shane Jennings, Jamie Rogan, Harry Waters, Peter Quirke 1 each; Highfield: Points: Mark Dorgan, Nicky Greene 5 each; Tries: Mark Dorgan, Nicky Greene 1 each

Preview: It was one home win apiece when these teams met last season, with Ireland Under-20 international Ciarán Mangan touching down twice during Blackrock College’s 28-24 success at Stradbrook. Highfield hit back to win 30-21 in the spring when Eoin Dorgan notched a brace.

Blackrock scored four tries but lost 36-26 at Dublin University in their league opener, during which new signing Tim Corkery and captain Jack Ringrose combined at half-back. ‘Rock have won their last eight home matches in Division 1B, stretching back to October of last year.

A three-try display against Queen’s University ensured a winning debut for Highfield player-coach James Cronin. Former Garryowen and Blackrock centre David McCarthy also made a strong start for the Cork side, drawing a high tackle which earned them a penalty try last Saturday.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 19, 2024: Blackrock College 28 Highfield 24, Stradbrook; Saturday, March 1, 2025: Highfield 30 Blackrock College 21, Woodleigh Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

CITY OF ARMAGH (9th) v DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (2nd), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: L; Dublin University: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Rocky Olsen, James McCormick 5 each; Tries: Rocky Olsen, James McCormick 1 each; Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 11; Tries: Noah Byrne, Kevin Jackson, Alex Finlay, Oscar Cawley, Zach Baird 1 each

Preview: City of Armagh and Dublin University reconnect as divisional rivals for the first time since the 2023/24 campaign when they were both in Division 1A. With ‘a bit of a clean slate’, Armagh’s return to the second tier began in disappointing fashion as they lost 21-12 at Old Wesley.

Armagh boss Chris Parker brings in Josh Cunningham and Glen Faloon on either wing, while Ryan Finlay is promoted from the bench to start at blindside flanker. Current captain Shea O’Brien scored a try when the Ulstermen beat Trinity 25-23 at the Palace Grounds two years ago.

Alex Finlay, a try scorer on his league debut against Blackrock, moves into midfield for Tony Smeeth’s youngsters to partner Mark Walsh. Winger Harry Roche-Nagle indirectly replaces Hugo Lynch, and the second-placed students will field an unchanged pack, led by David Walsh from number 8.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 4, 2023: City of Armagh 25 Dublin University 23, Palace Grounds; Saturday, March 2, 2024: Dublin University 31 City of Armagh 26, College Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: City of Armagh to win

NAAS (10th) v OLD WESLEY (3rd), Forenaughts

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Naas: L; Old Wesley: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Naas: Points: Tom Bohan 8; Tries: Tadhg Brophy 1; Old Wesley: Points: Tom Larke 11; Tries: Jules Fenelon, Ethan Black 1 each

Preview: Naas and Old Wesley’s enduring rivalry continues at Forenaughts where the Cobras won four of their nine home league games last season. Their defeats included going down 22-10 to Wesley twelve months ago, with Ireland Under-20 international Paidi Farrell crossing for the visitors.

Naas, who bounced back in March with a thumping 37-point victory in Donnybrook, opened the new campaign with a 32-13 loss at Instonians. The vastly-experienced Ryan Casey will make his 121st AIL appearance for Naas tomorrow, coming in at number 8 as their only change.

21-year-old full-back Tom Larke had his kicking boots on when his 11-point haul helped Wesley to overcome Armagh in the first round. Morgan Lennon has stuck with the same starting selection for the trip to Kildare. Leinster Academy winger Farrell is set to be sprung from the bench.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 19, 2024: Naas 10 Old Wesley 22, Forenaughts; Saturday, March 1, 2025: Old Wesley 20 Naas 57, Energia Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Wesley to win

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (7th) v GARRYOWEN (5th), Dub Lane

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Queen’s University: L; Garryowen: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Queen’s University: Points: Charles Johnston, James McKillop 5 each; Tries: Charles Johnston, James McKillop 1 each; Garryowen: Points: Alan Fitzgerald, Max Clein, Mark Fitzgerald 5 each; Tries: Alan Fitzgerald, Max Clein, Mark Fitzgerald 1 each

Preview: With Garryowen dropping down from the top flight, they have Queen’s University back on their fixture list for the first time since 2023/24. They played out two high-scoring contests that year, the students prevailing 41-32 at home before Garryowen won at home on a 55-26 scoreline.

For this latest clash, Ulster senior squad member Bryan O’Connor will pack down at tighthead prop for Queen’s, and Tyrese Abolarin is introduced on the loosehead side. Captain James McKillop switches to lock, while Josh Stevens is joined in the back row by Will Cusack and Billy Allen.

Targeting their second straight Division 1B win under Mike Sherry, Garryowen’s back-line will be led by Luca Cleary and Munster Academy youngster Tom Wood tomorrow. Fellow provincial player Max Clein, a try scorer against UCC, and Tom Ironside Wickham are the other changes.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 21, 2023: Queen’s University 41 Garryowen 32, Dub Lane; Saturday, March 23, 2024: Garryowen 55 Queen’s University 26, Dooradoyle

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Queen’s University to win

UCC (6th) v INSTONIANS (1st), the Mardyke

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: L; Instonians: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCC: Points: Chris Barrett 10; Tries: Chris Barrett 2; Instonians: Points: Hugo Ellerby, Oli Clark, Bradley McNamara, Craig Gilroy, Josh Eagleson 5 each; Tries: Hugo Ellerby, Oli Clark, Bradley McNamara, Craig Gilroy 1 each

Preview: UCC missed out on an opening win when losing their grip on a 19-8 advantage against Garryowen. It was an away performance to build off nonetheless, and for the visit of last season’s Division 2A champions Instonians this weekend, there are five changes in personnel.

Munster development lock Conor Ryan is one of those, along with brothers Neville and James O’Leary in the students’ back-line. Instonians, who travel to Garryowen in the third round, scored five tries against Naas last week to signal their intent as they make the jump to the second tier.

Unsurprisingly Inst will line out unchanged tomorrow, with classy centre duo Bevan Prinsloo and Ian Whitten set for a fascinating duel with young cousins Gene O’Leary Kareem and James O’Leary. Influential back rower Mark Mairs is added to the bench for the Belfast side.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Instonians to win

