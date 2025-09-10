New to Rugby? Start Here with the ‘What is Rugby’ Webinar and Guides

As the Season kicks off we want to ensure we are supporting all those interested in our game to the highest degree and as such we are giving clubs access to the first-ever ‘ What is Rugby’ webinar — a dynamic and inclusive session aimed at demystifying the sport for newcomers and curious supporters alike.

The event was led by Colm Finnegan, National Rugby Development Manager, and featured contributions from Amanda Greensmith, Head of Women’s Rugby Development, and Stephen Gore, Spirit of Rugby Projects Manager and National Safeguarding Officer. Broken into easy to digest pieces and short videos, this resource is a must for all people looking to gain an insight into the basics of rugby, and would also be an excellent tool for clubs to show to new parents and incoming minis.

National Rugby Development Manager Colm Finnegan said,

“This is a chance to break down barriers and ensure all participants, especially those who may be lacking confidence, have a positive experience through rugby. Whether you are a new player, a parent who’s child is getting involved or anyone hoping to learn more about the sport, this is the resource for you.”

Webinar Topics included:

Understanding Rugby : Colm Finnegan broke down the game as an ‘invasion sport’, emphasising its core principles of territory, evasion, and teamwork. He also explained the structure of open play and set pieces such as scrums, lineouts, and rucks.

: Colm Finnegan broke down the game as an ‘invasion sport’, emphasising its core principles of territory, evasion, and teamwork. He also explained the structure of open play and set pieces such as scrums, lineouts, and rucks. Formats and Accessibility : Both contact and non-contact formats were introduced – 15s, 7s, T1 rugby, tag rugby, and touch rugby — illustrating that there’s a version of rugby suitable for everyone, regardless of age, gender, or ability.

: Both contact and non-contact formats were introduced – 15s, 7s, T1 rugby, tag rugby, and touch rugby — illustrating that there’s a version of rugby suitable for everyone, regardless of age, gender, or ability. Youth and School Programmes : The ALDI Play Rugby and Canterbury Give It A Try (GIAT) programmes were spotlighted as major grassroots initiatives introducing tens of thousands of young players to the sport each year.

: and Canterbury programmes were spotlighted as major grassroots initiatives introducing tens of thousands of young players to the sport each year. Values of Rugby : Stephen Gore discussed the five core values of Irish Rugby: Respect, Integrity, Inclusivity, Fun, and Excellence, and how these principles guide the game on and off the field.

: Stephen Gore discussed the five core values of Irish Rugby: and how these principles guide the game on and off the field. Girls in Rugby : Amanda Greensmith shared insights into the success of the Canterbury Give it A Try programme, in encouraging girls aged 8–14 to explore rugby in supportive environments, and touched on coaching resources available for new volunteers and parents.

: Amanda Greensmith shared insights into the success of the Canterbury Give it A Try programme, in encouraging girls aged 8–14 to explore rugby in supportive environments, and touched on coaching resources available for new volunteers and parents. Coach and Volunteer Development : The webinar provided an overview of coaching and referee education pathways, as well as safeguarding requirements for youth involvement.

: The webinar provided an overview of coaching and referee education pathways, as well as safeguarding requirements for youth involvement. Safety First: A key topic throughout the evening was player safety, including recent tackle height behaviour adaptations and age-grade regulations designed to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Watch the What is Rugby Webinar

Participants questions were addressed live, covering topics such as mixed-ability inclusion, coaching teenage girls, and long-term plans for expanding girls’ rugby at every age level.

For further access to resources visit our Level Up area on the website which has lots of activities and information for all levels.