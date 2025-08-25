Costigan: We’re Behind Shannon ‘Every Step Of The Way’

Both before and after their Rugby World Cup opener against Japan , Ireland players publicly shared their love and support for their team-mate Shannon Ikahihifo , who revealed on Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Qualifying for Ireland through her Kilkenny-born grandmother, Ikahihifo won her first three international caps during the 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations, and was part of the Rugby World Cup preparation squad this summer.

However, as she explained in a post on her Instagram account, the IQ Rugby-recruited back rower went from training with the squad to receiving a devastating health update in such a short space of time.

Typifying the level of bravery that she plays with for Trailfinders and Ireland, she wrote: “Crazy to think that one day you can be running around on the rugby pitch feeling completely fine, then five days later you’re sitting in a hospital room being told you have cancer.

“Still a little in shock if I’m honest, but I’m so blessed to have the most amazing husband (Semisi), family, and friends that always carry when things start to feel a bit heavy.

“Fair to say she’s been a pretty tough few weeks. But lucky we’re tougher.”

Shannon signed off with a message for women to make it a habit to check their breasts as ‘it might save your life’. It is fair to say she has been on the minds of everyone associated with the Ireland squad, and co-captain Edel McMahon gave the group’s perspective ahead of the Japan game.

“We found out as a group a little bit earlier than everyone else heard, but we respected Shannon’s space that she wanted to deal with this herself and even get to terms with what the news is,” she said.

“A credit to her to be so brave to come out. It would be very easy to fall into the background and not say anything and not raise awareness herself.

“I know Breast Cancer Awareness is actually happening next month, but the full group are here to support her and we’re all thinking of her.

“But at the same time, she’s so selfless in that she didn’t want to distract from rugby itself and all of the good work that’s going on for World Rugby and this campaign.

“She was like, ‘I don’t want (this) to be about me’, but that’s Shannon to a T. The squad are definitely thinking of her and we’re here to support her whatever that looks like.”

Fresh from her try-scoring performance in the 42-14 victory over Japan, Amee-Leigh Costigan spoke candidly about how the squad have drawn inspiration from how Shannon has dealt with her diagnosis, and also from team liasion officer Hannah Lawton’s remarkable fundraising efforts for her late friend Eleanor.

Eleanor Rose Ellis died from cervical cancer in 2012, at the age of just 23, and Hannah, who is Ireland’s team liaison officer for the World Cup, decided to team up with another pal, Lauren, to row across the Atlantic Ocean in Eleanor’s memory, raising money for Myton Hospice and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

Invited to present the jerseys to the players on the eve of their first Pool C match, Hannah also spoke about her tragic experience of losing her close friend to the disease, and being in the rowing boat for three months for such a demanding physical and mental challenge.

Her words clearly resonated with Costigan and her team-mates, some of whom have had their own personal grief to deal with in recent years, and had loved ones’ lives touched by cancer. Likening Ireland’s ‘Green Wave’ to the Atlantic. it clearly had an impact.

“Hannah’s story was moving, what she’d done for over 100 days, trying to row across the Atlantic to raise awareness for cervical cancer which is extra special,” said the Tipperary-born winger.

“She attempted to row her and her team-mate across, and the amount of challenges that she came up towards, she spoke about the ocean and how she had to respect the ocean and we talked about our Green Wave and she said that it’s a big wave when it’s coming, you can feel it and sense it.

“I think we really related to her story there and wanting to be that ocean, and wanting to be that wave heading into today, and I think we showed that.”

Costigan added: “I’m sure you’ve seen our Shannon has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and it really touched us closely because Hannah’s friend, that’s what she did for her.

“On that note, I’d like to wish Shannon all the best with her recovery, and we love her so much and we’re behind her every step of the way.”

Meanwhile, Ireland’s record try scorer in the Sevens game is well used to performing on big occasions, having played in two Sevens World Cups, starred in that historic HSBC Sevens Series title win in Perth in January 2024, and become an Olympian in Paris last summer.

In the build-up to England 2025, McMahon said that they tapped into the Sevens players’ ‘different experiences on the world stage’, and that ‘these girls take in their stride, it’s cool to see that headspace’.

Having classy operators like dual internationals Costigan, Béibhinn Parsons, Stacey Flood, Eve Higgins, and Aoibheann Reilly in their starting back-line is obviously a massive positive, and boosts the confidence levels of those around them.

With her strong fend to beat Komachi Imakugi, and trademark burst of acceleration to the try-line, Costigan gave Ireland the flying start they craved in Northampton. She got as much joy out of her assist for the third try, run in by Parsons on the opposite wing.

“Look, I’m blessed with the players around me,” she insisted. “Forwards getting good momentum, and then early ball from our backs is what we want, and so grateful to be part of that. Just really excited for what’s coming now.

“I like an assist as well, so, great try from Béibh as well, super finish. I think all around the park everybody really stepped up, and you know we didn’t shy away from this occasion.

“We really walked towards it and embraced it, and I think that’s really important. Eight years is a long, long time (for Ireland to be missing from the World Cup). We can really enjoy this win now.

“It’s one game, plenty to learn from, but we were just so excited to get our World Cup campaign up and running, and what a great positive start for us.”