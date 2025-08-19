Join the Green Wave This Summer – Sign Up at Your Local Club!

This summer, be part of something special. With the Women’s Rugby World Cup just around the corner, your local club is offering two exciting programmes designed to welcome new faces, inspire participation, and celebrate rugby in your community.

Give It A Try (Girls aged 8–14)

A fun, non-contact introduction to rugby for young girls who want to get active, make friends, and experience the sport in a safe, supportive environment. No experience needed – just bring your energy and a smile!

Get AcT1ve (Women & Girls aged 15+)

A social, non-contact programme for older teens and adults. It’s all about moving, connecting, and enjoying rugby in a relaxed, welcoming setting. Whether you’re new, returning, or just curious – this is for you.

There are many benefits to signing up, and supporting the green wave:

Get active this summer

Meet new friends and teammates

Be part of the excitement around the World Cup

Support your local club and community

Find Your Local Club

Clubs across the region are ready to welcome you. Check out the list below and contact your local club to get started. Spaces are limited, so don’t miss your chance to join the Green Wave this summer

Club Co-Ordinator Co-Ordinator Contact Start Date Day & Time Ballynahinch RFC Shel Laffin +44 (0) 7525134101 06/08/2025 Wednesday 7pm Castlebar RFC Mairead Bradley (087) 9282561 22/08/2025 Friday 6:30pm CastleIsland RFC Ailsa Spindler (083) 0232869 06/09/2025 Saturday 10:30am Charleville and District RFC Leanne Corkery (086) 3722621 05/09/2025 Friday 6:30pm Cork Constitution RFC Astrid Heaney (083) 0114746 30/08/2025 Saturday 9:30am Dolphin RFC Keith Lynch (086) 0422881 18/08/2025 Monday 6:30pm Fethard & District RFC Catherine Furnell (087) 925 1379 27/08/2025 Wednesday 7pm Finn Valley RFC Karen walden (083) 0887774 16/08/2025 Saturday 10am Instonians Colin Wild (079) 71085835 20/08/2025 Wednesday 7pm Killorglin RFC Andrew O’Reilly (087) 7810432 30/08/2025 Saturday 1pm Limavady RFC Chris Sloan +44 (0)7769880213 19/08/2025 Tuesday 7pm Mallow RFC Neil Sexton (087) 6551126 30/08/2025 Saturday 10am Midleton RFC Lorraine Mc Carthy (086) 3763782 09/09/2025 Tuesday 7pm MU Barnhall RFC Noel Boyle (087) 9370729 20/08/2025 Wednesday 7pm Old Wesley RFC Chris Steele (087) 4604744 31/08/2026 Sunday 10am Skerries RFC Pamela Ericson (087) 9037580 26/08/2025 Tuesday 7:30pm

