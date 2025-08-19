Join the Green Wave This Summer – Sign Up at Your Local Club!
This summer, be part of something special. With the Women’s Rugby World Cup just around the corner, your local club is offering two exciting programmes designed to welcome new faces, inspire participation, and celebrate rugby in your community.
Give It A Try (Girls aged 8–14)
A fun, non-contact introduction to rugby for young girls who want to get active, make friends, and experience the sport in a safe, supportive environment. No experience needed – just bring your energy and a smile!
Get AcT1ve (Women & Girls aged 15+)
A social, non-contact programme for older teens and adults. It’s all about moving, connecting, and enjoying rugby in a relaxed, welcoming setting. Whether you’re new, returning, or just curious – this is for you.
There are many benefits to signing up, and supporting the green wave:
Get active this summer
Meet new friends and teammates
Be part of the excitement around the World Cup
Support your local club and community
Find Your Local Club
Clubs across the region are ready to welcome you. Check out the list below and contact your local club to get started. Spaces are limited, so don’t miss your chance to join the Green Wave this summer
Give It A Try (Girls aged 8–14)
|
Club
|Co-Ordinator
|Co-Ordinator Contact
|Start Date
|
Day & Time
|Ballynahinch RFC
|Shel Laffin
|+44 (0) 7525134101
|06/08/2025
|Wednesday 7pm
|Castlebar RFC
|Mairead Bradley
|(087) 9282561
|22/08/2025
|Friday 6:30pm
|CastleIsland RFC
|Ailsa Spindler
|(083) 0232869
|06/09/2025
|Saturday 10:30am
|Charleville and District RFC
|Leanne Corkery
|(086) 3722621
|05/09/2025
|Friday 6:30pm
|Cork Constitution RFC
|Astrid Heaney
|(083) 0114746
|30/08/2025
|Saturday 9:30am
|Dolphin RFC
|Keith Lynch
|(086) 0422881
|18/08/2025
|Monday 6:30pm
|Fethard & District RFC
|Catherine Furnell
|(087) 925 1379
|27/08/2025
|Wednesday 7pm
|Finn Valley RFC
|Karen walden
|(083) 0887774
|16/08/2025
|Saturday 10am
|Instonians
|Colin Wild
|(079) 71085835
|20/08/2025
|Wednesday 7pm
|Killorglin RFC
|Andrew O’Reilly
|(087) 7810432
|30/08/2025
|Saturday 1pm
|Limavady RFC
|Chris Sloan
|+44 (0)7769880213
|19/08/2025
|Tuesday 7pm
|Mallow RFC
|Neil Sexton
|(087) 6551126
|30/08/2025
|Saturday 10am
|Midleton RFC
|Lorraine Mc Carthy
|(086) 3763782
|09/09/2025
|Tuesday 7pm
|MU Barnhall RFC
|Noel Boyle
|(087) 9370729
|20/08/2025
|Wednesday 7pm
|Old Wesley RFC
|Chris Steele
|(087) 4604744
|31/08/2026
|Sunday 10am
|Skerries RFC
|Pamela Ericson
|(087) 9037580
|26/08/2025
|Tuesday 7:30pm
Get AcT1ve (Women & Girls aged 15+
|Club
|Co-Ordinator
|Co-Ordinator Contact
|Start Date
|Day & Time
|Ballynahinch RFC
|Shel Laffin
|+44 (0) 7525134101
|05/08/2025
|Tuesday 7pm
|Castlebar RFC
|Mairead Bradley
|(087) 9282561
|22/08/2025
|Friday 6:30pm
|CastleIsland RFC
|Ailsa Spindler
|(083) 0232869
|06/09/2025
|Saturday 10:30am
|Cork Constitution RFC
|Astrid Heaney
|(083) 0114746
|30/08/2025
|Saturday 9:30am
|Dolphin RFC
|Keith Lynch
|(086) 0422881
|20/08/2025
|Wednesday 6:30pm
|Fethard & District RFC
|Mary Gorey
|(087) 925 1379
|20/08/2025
|Wednesday 7pm
|Instonians
|Colin Wild
|(079) 71085835
|27/08/2025
|Wednesday 7pm
|Letterkenny Rugby Club
|Dean Catterson
|(087) 6417350
|03/09/2025
|Wednesday 7pm
|Lisdoonvarna RFC
|Bernadette Linnane & Deborah Whyte
|0897045895 & 0876707030
|21/10/2025
|Tuesday 6pm
|Midleton RFC
|Lorraine McCarthy
|(086) 3763782
|08/08/2025
|Friday 7:30pm