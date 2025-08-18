PwC Under-18 Boys Clubs Interpros: Round 1 Review

Leinster and Connacht are the early front runners in the PwC Under-18 Boys Clubs Interprovincial Championship, following two contrasting opening fixtures over the weekend.

PWC UNDER-18 BOYS CLUBS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 1:

Saturday, August 16 –

CONNACHT U-18s 20 MUNSTER U-18 CLUBS 14, Creggs RFC

Scorers: Connacht: U-18s: Tries: Corey Kelly, Owen Egan; Cons: Dylan Curran 2; Pens: Dylan Curran 2

Munster U-18 Clubs: Tries: Alex Reddin, Cillian O’Flynn; Cons: Sean O’Regan, Davyn Maher

HT: Connacht U-18s 14 Munster U-18 Clubs 7

The Connacht Under-18s relied on two first-half tries, and 10 points from Dylan Curran’s right boot, to see off Munster’s stern challenge at Creggs RFC.

Diarmuid Codyre’s charges touched down through Corey Kelly and Owen Egan to lead 14-7 at half-time, with captain Reuben Colleran and JJ Phillips both standing out in the forward exchanges.

The Munster U-18 Clubs team had bounced back from Alex Ryan’s early yellow card to finish the opening 35 minutes with an Alex Reddin try, while Connacht flanker Alastair Hewson was in the sin bin.

Crucially, Connacht held the edge on the restart, setting up three penalty attempts for Dylan Curran who landed two of them. Cillian O’Flynn’s rapid 64th-minute try took Munster back within a converted score, but his subsequent yellow was the last incident of note.

The opening phases were confined to Connacht’s half, with Munster winger Josh Devlin needing a more favourable bounce when launching an opportunist kick through. His opposite number Egan soon got a chance to stretch his legs past halfway.

The Gerry Casey-coached visitors lost Ryan to the sin bin in the seventh minute, as he was seen to kick out at Dan Allen who was holding onto his other leg at a ruck. 14-man Munster had to soak up the pressure brought on by a break involving Colleran, Phillips, and Allen.

After tighthead Kelly was held up over past the try-line, the Tuam youngster made no mistake the second time. Connacht tapped a close-in penalty, and a couple of phases later, Kelly had Hewson on his shoulder as he barged over. Curran tucked away the conversion.

Hewson’s hands in the ruck gave Munster a shot at a swift response, yet Colleran’s impressive maul defence earned turnover ball. Another penalty offered Casey’s side the chance to maul again, only for Sean O’Regan’s touchfinder to bounce the wrong side of the corner flag.

When Munster number 8 Michael Griffin picked from a ruck to launch a sudden break, Curran did well to get in the way of his attempted kick through. A maul turnover kept the young Reds close to the Connacht 22 until O’Flynn knocked on.

Both Connacht locks stole lineouts before they managed to double their lead in the 25th minute. Quick hands from John Brendan McDonnell and Darragh Glennon teed up Colleran to launch Egan, who scurried down his wing from 40 metres out, cutting inside O’Regan for a slick finish.

Munster regrouped and got on the scoreboard thanks to Reddin’s well-finished effort before the interval. Diarmuid Gleeson took the initiative with a quickly-taken penalty, drawing in Hewson who was yellow carded for not being back 10 metres.

Connacht’s defence was well organised, with Colleran leading from the front with a lineout steal. Munster lost ground during some niggly phases, but an excellent jinking break and pass from O’Flynn did the damage for Reddin to go over, scrambling out of Egan’s challenge.

Knock-ons hampered Munster’s progress early in the second half, although they did win a scrum free-kick. When Griffin was caught offside, a well-struck 40-metre kick from Curran put 10 points between the sides.

Connacht’s ball retention was impressive, and Sligo’s Hugh Óg Arnold got in a good position to win a central penalty at the breakdown. Curran’s right boot was accurate again, making it 20-7 in the 50th minute.

O’Regan’s rip in the tackle worked out in Connacht’s favour, as centre Glennon was first to the loose ball and took play back into Munster’s 22. The hosts soon pressed for a third try, with Arnold tapping a penalty, but Colleran was guilty of sealing off.

Munster centre O’Flynn made an important tackle on Reddin as the westerners came hunting again. Curran pushed a 57th-minute penalty effort wide. Griffin’s turnover penalty lifted the visitors in response, only for their lineout to misfire.

A few minutes later, Alan Phelan and Ryan both carried well for Munster, and O’Regan’s deft offload out of contact sent O’Flynn haring through from 40 metres out. He got around Brian McHugh go in behind the posts, giving replacement Davyn Maher a simple conversion.

However, when Gleeson sent Munster charging back downfield on a kick chase, Connacht countered through the elusive McHugh who was brought to ground by a high tackle from O’Flynn, who saw yellow for the challenge.

Munster had one final break back into Connacht territory, yet it was close to the left touchline and replacement Giacomo Gambi-Whelan got across to tackle Griffin and force a knock-on. Codyre’s young guns held onto the possession to see out an encouraging victory.

TIME LINE: 7 minutes – Munster U-18 Clubs yellow card: Alex Ryan; 12 mins – Connacht U-18s try: Corey Kelly – 5-0; conversion: Dylan Curran – 7-0; 25 mins – Connacht U-18s try: Owen Egan – 12-0; conversion: Dylan Curran – 14-0; 29 mins – Connacht U-18s yellow card: Alastair Hewson; 35 mins – Munster U-18 Clubs try: Alex Reddin – 14-5; conversion: Sean O’Regan – 14-7; Half-time – Connacht U-18s 14 Munster U-18 Clubs 7; 45 mins – Connacht U-18s penalty: Dylan Curran – 17-7; 50 mins – Connacht U-18s penalty: Dylan Curran – 20-7; 57 mins – Connacht U-18s penalty: missed by Dylan Curran – 20-7; 64 mins – Munster U-18 Clubs try: Cillian O’Flynn – 20-12; conversion: Davyn Maher – 20-14; 67 mins – Munster U-18 Clubs yellow card: Cillian O’Flynn; Full-time – Connacht U-18s 20 Munster U-18 Clubs 14

CONNACHT U-18: Cian Hynes (Tuam RFC/St. Jarlath’s College); Dan Kelly (Creggs RFC/Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar), Darragh Glennon (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), John Brendan McDonnell (Galway Bay RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College), Owen Egan (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College); Dylan Curran (Galway Bay RFC/Coláiste Chroí Mhuire), Luke Molloy (Galway Corinthians RFC/Presentation College Athenry); James Siva (Galway Bay RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College), Hugh Óg Arnold (Sligo Rugby/Summerhill College), Corey Kelly (Tuam RFC/St. Jarlath’s College), Dan Allen (Sligo Rugby/Summerhill College), JJ Phillips (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid), Reuben Colleran (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College) (capt), Alastair Hewson (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar School), Ruben Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea).

Replacements: Felix Zeray (Westport RFC/Rice College Westport), Reuben Galvan (Sligo Rugby/Sligo Grammar School), Daithí Lambe (Cashel RFC/Rockwell College), Emmanuel Albert (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College), Cian Kiernan (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon), Connor O’Reilly (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid), Brian McHugh (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Giacomo Gambi-Whelan (Sligo Rugby/Grange Post Primary School).

MUNSTER U-18 CLUBS: Diarmuid Gleeson (Nenagh Ormond RFC); Liam Kelleher (Old Christians RFC), Cillian O’Flynn (Bandon RFC), Darragh Carroll (Mallow RFC), Josh Devlin (Newport RFC); Sean O’Regan (Old Christians RFC), Edward Breen (Waterpark RFC); Dara O’Brien (Newcastle West RFC), Calum Tutty (Dungarvan RFC) (capt), Jonathan Tutty (Dungarvan RFC), Daniel Moloney (Ennis RFC), Alex Ryan (Clanwilliam FC), Daniel Ward (Bantry Bay RFC), Alex Reddin (Waterpark RFC), Michael Griffin (Castleisland RFC).

Replacements: William Hanley (Fermoy RFC), Ronan Maher (Nenagh Ormond RFC), Patrick O’Connor (Kilfeacle & District RFC), PJ Walsh (Clonmel RFC), Alan Phelan (Waterford City RFC), Devyn Duggan (St. Senan’s RFC), Davyn Maher (Old Christians RFC), Emmet Nolan (Clonakilty RFC), Ewan Knowles (Clonakilty RFC), Conor Cogan (Highfield RFC).

Referee: Ryan Deacon (IRFU)

Sunday, August 17 –

ULSTER U-18 CLUBS 21 LEINSTER U-18 CLUBS 45, Affidea Stadium

Scorers: Ulster U-18 Clubs: Tries: Elias Agboknpolor, James Lennon 2; Cons: Jonnie Kennedy 3

Leinster U-18 Clubs: Tries: Eanna Moynihan 2, David Cronn 2, Tadg Young 2; Cons: Matthew Costello 6; Pen: Matthew Costello

HT: Ulster U-18 Clubs 7 Leinster U-18 Clubs 31

Leinster scored six unanswered tries in a 27-minute spell either side of half-time, as they emerged as 45-21 winners over hosts Ulster in the opening round of the PwC Under-18 Boys Clubs Interprovincial Championship.

In the first match of Sunday’s age-grade triple header at Affidea Stadium, Ulster led early on through Elias Agboknpolor’s try but Leinster, last year’s champions at this level, got on a roll to secure their bonus point by half-time.

Leading 31-7 at the break, Ken Moore’s youngsters widened the margin to 38 points with impressive replacement Eanna Moynihan, David Cronn, and Tadg Young bagging a brace of tries each. Matthew Costello kicked 15 points.

It was enough to ensure a winning start for Leinster, who host Connacht at Energia Park next Saturday. Two closing tries from replacement James Lennon gave Ulster some momentum to take into their second round clash with Munster at Newforge.

Sam Harper’s well-measured kick to touch, coupled with Harry Dougan’s subsequent rip in the tackle, had Ulster ideally positioned to strike early on inside the Leinster 22.

Joel Irwin took two defenders with him on a strong carry, and Caiden Slaughter also made an incision, before Academy tighthead Agboknpolor followed up in the fourth minute to crash in under the posts. Jonnie Kennedy quickly converted.

The visitors gave the first glimpse of what they can do in attack when lock Alan Higgins motored down the left wing, linking with the supporting Franklin Onwuzulumba before their progress was halted by a knock-on inside the Ulster 22.

Joe Coates got great distance out of his clearance kick, the first of some high-quality kicks from both teams, while Clontarf’s Harry Heagney came up with a well-timed poach just outside the visitors’ 22.

Onwuzulumba soon countered brilliantly from close to Leinster’s try-line, with Alfie Clarke making an important tackle which led to a turnover. Portlaoise’s Moynihan quickly made an impact off the bench, stealing possession back after a big maul opportunity for Ulster.

When the following lineout did not go to plan for the home side, Harvey Butler bulldozed his way past halfway. The pace of the game remained high, and Slaughter’s tip tackle on Josh O’Keeffe allowed Costello to open Leinster’s account with a 21st-minute penalty goal.

Cillian McElwee’s turnover penalty immediately launched Leinster forward again, and they were soon celebrating their first try. Prop Aidan McGovern rumbled up close after gathering a lineout, and Moynihan, with support from Butler, burrowed over just moments later.

Costello converted and also added the extras to a Cronn effort to open up a 17-7 lead. The De La Salle Palmerston centre used scrum possession to scythe through from 40 metres out, and despite Clarke’s tackle, he got up to score just beside the posts.

The young Blues were now in full flight, with Suttonians winger Young gliding through a gap from just inside the Leinster 22. He evaded Kennedy’s attempted tackle and turned on the afterburners, leaving Lorcan McLarnon in his wake, for a superb solo score.

Ulster failed to take advantage of a late scrum platform, and Leinster picked up another breakdown penalty won by Heagney. Once they got their own scrum in an advanced position, replacement Byron O’Hara carried well before James Walls sent Cronn over to complete his brace.

Returning to the pitch with a 24-point deficit to overcome, Daryl Maxwell’s Ulster outfit targeted a strong start to the second half. However, just six minutes in, Moynihan scrambled over from a ruck for his second try, after hooker Heagney had gone close off the back of a maul.

Following Costello’s fifth successful conversion for a 38-7 scoreline, centre Coates threatened from a kick through, giving Ulster a promising lineout position. Their maul was stopped short, and replacement Scott Henderson was also closed down near the right corner.

Just when the hosts were making ground with their carries inside Leinster’s 22, Young stung them in the 50th minute. He intercepted a pass from Harper and darted clear down the right touchline to dot down beside the posts. Costello made it another seven-pointer.

Virginia forward Lennon led Ulster’s response with a well-won turnover, and determined runs from Austin Adair and Kennedy had them close to Leinster’s whitewash. Again though, they were missing that final carry or pass, as McElwee got his hands on the ball at the breakdown.

Nonetheless, with 16 minutes remaining, Lennon charged over from six metres out for Ulster’s second try. He won an initial turnover penalty, and Alife Lucy broke to the left of the resulting maul to send Lennon on his way, with Kennedy following up with the conversion.

Following a speedy break from Kennedy, another penalty set up Ulster to strike again. Via the lineout, a clever move involving James Flannagan and Harper put Josh McColgan through a gap, and Lennon claimed his second score thanks to the hooker’s excellent offload away from two defenders.

A knock-on prevented Young from sprinting clear for a second intercept try, and Leinster went even closer during the dying seconds. With the try-line at his mercy, Costello was unable to hold onto Michael Redmond’s pass after a snappy break from the replacement out wide.

TIME LINE: 4 minutes – Ulster U-18 Clubs try: Elias Agboknpolor – 5-0; conversion: Jonnie Kennedy – 7-0; 21 mins – Leinster U-18 Clubs penalty: Matthew Costello – 7-3; 23 mins – Leinster U-18 Clubs try: Eanna Moynihan – 7-8; conversion: Matthew Costello – 7-10; 28 mins – Leinster U-18 Clubs try: David Cronn – 7-15; conversion: Matthew Costello – 7-17; 31 mins – Leinster U-18 Clubs try: Tadg Young – 7-22; conversion: Matthew Costello – 7-24; 35 mins – Leinster U-18 Clubs try: David Cronn – 7-29; conversion: Matthew Costello – 7-31; Half-time – Ulster U-18 Clubs 7 Leinster U-18 Clubs 31; 41 mins – Leinster U-18 Clubs try: Eanna Moynihan – 7-36; conversion: Matthew Costello – 7-38; 50 minutes – Leinster U-18 Clubs try: Tadg Young – 7-43; conversion: Matthew Costello – 7-45; 54 mins – Ulster U-18 Clubs try: James Lennon – 12-45; conversion: Jonnie Kennedy – 14-45; 60 mins – Ulster U-18 Clubs try: James Lennon – 19-45; conversion: Jonnie Kennedy – 21-45; Full-time – Ulster U-18 Clubs 21 Leinster U-18 Clubs 45

ULSTER U-18 CLUBS: Alfie Clarke (Dromore High School/Dromore RFC); Luke McMillan (Coleraine Grammar School/Ballymoney RFC), Joe Coates (Coleraine Grammar School/Coleraine RFC), Ryan Hamilton (Royal School Armagh/Dungannon RFC), Lorcan McLarnon (Rainey Endowed School/Rainey RFC); Jonnie Kennedy (Larne Grammar School/Larne RFC), Sam Harper (Omagh Academy/Omagh Accies RFC); Elias Agboknpolor (Belfast Royal Academy/Academy RFC), Josh McColgan (Ballyclare High School/Academy RFC), Joel Irwin (Friends’ School/Lisburn RFC), Alfie Lucy (Enniskillen Royal Grammar School/Enniskillen RFC), Tyrese Dunlop (Ballymena RFC), Austin Adair (Ballyclare High School/Academy RFC), Harry Dougan (Royal School Armagh/City of Armagh RFC), Caiden Slaughter (Carrickfergus RFC).

Replacements: Ashton Hassard (Omagh Academy/Strabane RFC), Noah Carson (Ballymena RFC), Dylan Beirne (Dungannon RFC), James Lennon (Virginia RFC), James Flannagan (Royal School Armagh/City of Armagh RFC), Ben Todd (Coleraine Grammar School/Coleraine RFC), Scott Henderson (Friends’ School/Ballynahinch RFC), Lewis McIvor (Omagh Academy/Omagh Accies RFC).

LEINSTER U-18 CLUBS: Matthew Costello (Naas RFC); Tadg Young (Sutonians RFC), Alex Bagnall (Edenderry RFC), David Cronn (De La Salle Palmerston FC), Franklin Onwuzulumba (Clondalkin RFC); Josh O’Keeffe (Newbridge RFC), James Walls (Skerries RFC); Aidan McGovern (Boyne RFC), Harry Heagney (Clontarf FC), Tadgh Halpenny (Dundalk RFC) (capt), Aidan Tamming (Naas RFC), Alan Higgins (Skerries RFC), Harvey Butler (Skerries RFC), Isaac O’Neill (Mullingar RFC), Cillian McElwee (Kilkenny RFC).

Replacements: Seamus Whelan (Balbriggan RFC), Philip Murphy (New Ross RFC), Sean Glapiak (New Ross RFC), Ciaran Dunne (Portlaoise RFC), Eanna Moynihan (Portlaoise RFC), Cillian Murphy (Westmanstown RFC), Byron O’Hara (Terenure College RFC), Michael Redmond (Tullow RFC).

Referee: Henry Richmond (IRFU)

PWC UNDER-18 BOYS CLUBS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS/FIXTURES –

Saturday, August 16 –

Connacht 20 Munster 14, Creggs RFC

Sunday, August 17 –

Ulster 21 Leinster 45, Affidea Stadium

Saturday, August 23 –

Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 1pm

Ulster v Munster, Newforge, 3pm

Saturday, August 30 –

Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 2.30pm

Connacht v Ulster, Creggs RFC, 3pm