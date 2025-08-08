PwC Under-18 Boys Schools Interpros – Round 1: Munster v Ulster Preview
The new season’s PwC Under-18 Boys Schools Interprovincial Championship kicks off with Munster hosting defending champions Ulster in Cork on Saturday, before they play Leinster in Donnybrook next Wednesday.
PWC UNDER-18 BOYS SCHOOLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 1:
Saturday, August 9 –
MUNSTER U-18 SCHOOLS v ULSTER U-18 SCHOOLS, Virgin Media Park, 2pm
RBAI duo Nathan Hamilton and Dylan Gray will power the Ulster midfield as Kieran Campbell’s young side try to continue where the class of 2024 left off. They won Ulster’s first PwC U-18 Boys Schools Interprovincial Championship title in seven years.
The selected back-line contains three Campbell College players – Paul Henry, and James and Harry Wells – and has Down High School’s Josh McCaughey, who played for the Ulster U-18 Clubs team last year, directing operations from out-half.
Fresh from starting for an Ulster Provincial Talent Squad selection against Saracens Under-18s last week, James McMillan from Coleraine Grammar School features at full-back.
The visitors’ front row is made up of Regent House’s Lewis Robinson, and Charlie Reaney and Alex Stinson from Royal School Armagh, last season’s Ulster Schools Senior Cup runners-up.
RBAI flanker Cian McClean will captain his province from the back row, alongside Methody pair Harry Doherty and Oliver Gartley. Dalriada’s Archie Graham is partnered by Jayden Irwin, with both locks involved in that 35-24 defeat to Saracens.
Antrim Grammar School prop Jonah Woolley will provide cover from the bench, along with fellow replacements Alex O’Hagan, Reuben McIlwrath, Elliot Magowan, George Gamble, Jack Best, Ollie Taylor, and Isaac Hatch.
Campbell is supported in the coaching team by fellow former Ulster players Kyle McCall, who retired from rugby last November, and Niall Annett, who is now an Elite Player Development Officer with the province after recently ending his professional career following Bath’s EPCR Challenge Cup success.
Meanwhile, Seán Cronin has stepped up as Munster U-18 Schools head coach following Matt Brown’s move to the Munster Women’s programme. Cronin’s young charges, led by Ardscoil Rís centre Ryan McCormack, will be looking to make home advantage count on Leeside.
The matchday squad contains nine players from 2025 Munster Schools Senior Cup finalists CBC and PBC Cork, with champions Christians represented by Sean Fitzpatrick, who starts at tighthead prop, and replacement Harry McCarthy.
There is a Pres spine through the back-line with the skilful Daniel Murphy at full-back, Alex Moloney at outside centre, and David Nolan cominbing with Bandon Grammar School’s Lewis Linehan at half-back.
Munster’s back-line is completed by Cistercian College Roscrea wingers Jack Hayes and Cathal O’Mara, while Castletroy College hooker Kevin Griffin helms the front row. Fitzpatrick, Jack Deasy, Tom Murray, and Rockwell College’s Charlie Ryan make up the rest of the tight five.
Loose forwards Conor McLoughlin, Cathal O’Doherty, and Rian McFarlane O’Shea will carry a scoring threat, and Cronin will want plenty of energy and impact from his bench. Replacement out-half Alan Cleary was part of the Crescent College Comprehensive team that reached the Senior Cup’s last-four.
MUNSTER U-18 SCHOOLS: Daniel Murphy (PBC Cork); Jack Hayes (Cistercian College Roscrea), Alex Moloney (PBC Cork), Ryan McCormack (Ardscoil Rís) (capt), Cathal O’Mara (Cistercian College Roscrea); David Nolan (PBC Cork), Lewis Linehan (Bandon Grammar School); Jack Deasy (Bandon Grammar School), Kevin Griffin (Castletroy College), Sean Fitzpatrick (CBC Cork), Charlie Ryan (Rockwell College), Tom Murray (PBC Cork), Conor McLoughlin (PBC Cork), Cathal O’Doherty (Ardscoil Rís), Rian McFarlane O’Shea (PBC Cork).
Replacements: Michael Landers (St. Munchin’s College), Caden Smith (Glenstal Abbey School), Conor Dillon (St. Munchin’s College), Ben O’Connell (Castletroy College), Harry McCarthy (CBC Cork), Sam Barry (Bandon Grammar School), Alan Cleary (Crescent College Comprehensive), Harry Galvin Carty (PBC Cork), Robert Carrigan (Rockwell College), Sean Stone (Cistercian College Roscrea).
ULSTER U-18 SCHOOLS: James McMillan (Coleraine Grammar School); Paul Henry (Campbell College), Nathan Hamilton (RBAI), Dylan Gray (RBAI), Harry Wells (Campbell College); Josh McCaughey (Down High School), James Wells (Campbell College); Lewis Robinson (Regent House School), Charlie Reaney (Royal School Armagh), Alex Stinson (Royal School Armagh), Archie Graham (Dalriada School), Jayden Irwin (Belfast Royal Academy), Harry Doherty (Methodist College), Cian McClean (RBAI) (capt), Oliver Gartley (Methodist College).
Replacements: Alex O’Hagan (Methodist College), Reuben McIlwrath (RBAI), Jonah Woolley (Antrim Grammar School), Elliot Magowan (RBAI), George Gamble (Enniskillen Royal Grammar School), Jack Best (Campbell College), Ollie Taylor (RBAI), Isaac Hatch (Campbell College).
PWC UNDER-18 BOYS SCHOOLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES –
Saturday, August 9 –
Munster v Ulster, Virgin Media Park, 2pm
Wednesday, August 13 –
Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 2.30pm
Sunday, August 17 –
Ulster v Leinster, Affidea Stadium, 3pm
Saturday, August 23 –
Ulster v Munster, Newforge, 1pm
Wednesday, August 27 –
Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 2.30pm
Sunday, August 31 –
Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 12pm