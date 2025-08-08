PwC Under-18 Boys Schools Interpros – Round 1: Munster v Ulster Preview

Saturday, August 9 –

MUNSTER U-18 SCHOOLS v ULSTER U-18 SCHOOLS, Virgin Media Park, 2pm

RBAI duo Nathan Hamilton and Dylan Gray will power the Ulster midfield as Kieran Campbell’s young side try to continue where the class of 2024 left off. They won Ulster’s first PwC U-18 Boys Schools Interprovincial Championship title in seven years.

The selected back-line contains three Campbell College players – Paul Henry, and James and Harry Wells – and has Down High School’s Josh McCaughey, who played for the Ulster U-18 Clubs team last year, directing operations from out-half.

Fresh from starting for an Ulster Provincial Talent Squad selection against Saracens Under-18s last week, James McMillan from Coleraine Grammar School features at full-back.

The visitors’ front row is made up of Regent House’s Lewis Robinson, and Charlie Reaney and Alex Stinson from Royal School Armagh, last season’s Ulster Schools Senior Cup runners-up.

RBAI flanker Cian McClean will captain his province from the back row, alongside Methody pair Harry Doherty and Oliver Gartley. Dalriada’s Archie Graham is partnered by Jayden Irwin, with both locks involved in that 35-24 defeat to Saracens.

Antrim Grammar School prop Jonah Woolley will provide cover from the bench, along with fellow replacements Alex O’Hagan, Reuben McIlwrath, Elliot Magowan, George Gamble, Jack Best, Ollie Taylor, and Isaac Hatch.

Campbell is supported in the coaching team by fellow former Ulster players Kyle McCall, who retired from rugby last November, and Niall Annett, who is now an Elite Player Development Officer with the province after recently ending his professional career following Bath’s EPCR Challenge Cup success.