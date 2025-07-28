Navan Install New Senior Men’s Coaching And Management Group

As preparations continue for the upcoming 2025/26 Energia All-Ireland League season , Navan RFC has proudly unveiled the club’s new senior Men’s coaching and management group.

A familiar face returns to Balreask Old as Ryan Roberts resumes his coaching journey in Navan as their Men’s first team & J1/2nd XV head coach.

Known affectionately as ‘Robbo’, he first arrived at the County Meath club in 2006 as a player/assistant coach and youth development officer, working under then head coach Brad Harris.

Originally from New Zealand, Roberts had spent two years playing in Queensland, Australia with Bond Pirates and Palm Beach Currumbin Alleygators before joining Navan.

Together, Harris and Roberts (pictured above) brought a golden era to Navan RFC, winning Leinster’s Provincial Towns Cup in 2007, and repeating the feat the following year as well as adding the All-Ireland Junior Cup for a unique cup double.

In 2009, Navan won Leinster League Division 1A for only the second time before reacing the promised land of promotion to the senior ranks of Irish club rugby, gaining a place in the All-Ireland League after round robin qualifier wins over City of Derry, Cashel, and Monivea.

Roberts returned to Australia two years later to take up a player-coach role with the Alleygators, leading them to three consecutive Gold Coast Grand Finals, lifting titles in 2011 and 2012.

Transitioning into full-time coaching, the former out-half founded the Southern Cross Rugby Academy (SCRA) – a development pathway for boys and girls aged 10-18, delivering skills, fitness, and team-building programmes in the Gold Coast area.

He also served as player development & pathways director at the Alleygators, coaching from Under-6s through to the first team, and supporting player progression across all levels. He also held a development coach role with Queensland Rugby Union.

Reflecting on his return to Balreask Old, he said: “I’m delighted to be back in Navan, a great club with a proud history – particularly in bringing players through its minis and youths structure into the adult game. That’s a connection I want to build and strengthen.”

Joining Roberts in the newly-formed coaching team, as Navan aim to bounce back from last season’s relegation from Energia All-Ireland League Division 2A, is Lithuanian international second row and former professional player Karolis Navickas.

Navickas brings elite playing experience from the Top 14, Pro D2, and EPCR Challenge Cup, having represented clubs such as Union Bordeaux Bègles, Provence Rugby, and Union Sportive Bressane.

At international level, the 35-year-old represented Lithuania in the Rugby Europe Trophy and most recently served as team manager for the national team. His focus at Navan will be on the forwards, set-piece, and breakdown areas.

Continuing in their roles from last season are Navan’s joint first team managers, John Hand and David Bracknell, who bring invaluable match-day and operational experience to the set-up.

Rounding out the rugby leadership team is director of rugby Niall Welsh, a former team-mate of Roberts during Navan’s ascent to senior status in the late 2000s.

Welsh will provide strategic oversight and player development support, reinforcing Navan’s long-standing emphasis on homegrown talent and club progression.

Commenting on the new coaching and management group, Welsh said: “As director of rugby, I’m delighted to have ‘Robbo’ back with us. Once we heard he was interested in the role, the club quickly set about to appoint him.

“Having played under him myself in the late noughties, I knew what he was like and the qualithe will bring to the club. Navan RFC is also thrilled to bring in Karolis Navikas as a player-forwards coach.

“His experience as a pro player will greatly benefit the senior squad. Pre-season training has already begun and whilst it’s early days, the signs are clear to see the two new coaches are bringing a real freshness and positive vibe to the set-up.”

With a strong blend of local heritage and international expertise, the Navan coaching team are aiming to start an exciting new chapter for the club when they get their Division 2B campaign underway at home to UL Bohemian on Saturday, September 27.